700,000-year-old glacier is running for president in Iceland: 'Best candidate to come up'

Iceland's 2024 presidential elections are due to be held on June 1. Among all the candidates who joined the race for the presidency, there was one who was quite unusual. This candidate was 4,744 feet tall and 700,000 years old. Sounds absurd, right? It is indeed bizarre, but it’s no joke. Iceland’s Snæfellsjökull, a glistening glacier-capped volcano, was running for president.

Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Photo by Sebastian Scheuer

Surrounded by hills and waterfalls, the glacier holds many invisible chasms. According to the Guide To Iceland, the name Snæfellsjökull comes from a blend of two words: “Snæfell,” meaning snowy mountain, and “jökull,” meaning glacier.

Image Source: Iceland: Hot springs near Reykjavík and Snæfellsjökull (above). Illustration of 1911. Liebig Collectible Card. (Photo by Culture Club/Getty Images)

For centuries, Snæfellsjökull has been considered an ancient sacred site that is full of energy, power, and mystery. While some folk tales relate the volcano-glacier to a half-human, half-mythical creature, others believe that the rocks perched atop and around it are trolls petrified by sunlight. In 1993, there was even a rumor that an alien ship was about to land at the location. It never did, of course.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | simonmigaj

The saga of Snæfellsjökull has also been mentioned in Jules Verne’s classic 1864 novel “A Journey to the Centre of the Earth." And when people heard that it was contesting for elections, they were gobsmacked at its candidacy. But campaigners said this was something of crucial importance and not at all funny. “It’s definitely something we’re serious about, it’s not just a stunt,” campaign member Cody Skahan told Positive News. “We have thought carefully about how the glacier might fulfill its presidential duties."

The idea to make Snæfellsjökull run for the presidency was the brainchild of Angela Rawlings, a poet, and another campaign member. It popped into her mind in 2010 while she was standing in the shadow of the gigantic glacier. “It suddenly just came to me. What if the glacier was president?” Rawlings was quoted as saying by The Guardian. The main purpose was to ensure that the climate crisis and everything affected by it were on the front in the election.

When the idea was brought into execution, it met with mixed reviews. Some people were excited at the prospect of it. “I’ve actually been surprised by the volume of glee, let’s say, that we’ve been receiving. People are like ‘Oh my gosh, yes, best candidate to come up’ or ‘That’s the only candidate I will even consider'," said Rawlings. Many others felt hesitant about the idea. However, the campaign team did everything to evict the doubts from the minds of both the council and the voters. They detailed various scenarios to persuade people.

For instance, to any event the president was invited, a bottle of glacial meltwater could be sent. And in the case of meetings, members could be redirected to glaciology experts. “Many Icelandic people are all for it,” explained Daniela Amado, another member of the campaign. “Others, especially older people, consider it more of a joke.” The campaigners also believed that it was a positive step in fostering people’s awareness of the glacial melting. They said that at the current rate, Snæfellsjökull could melt away altogether by 2050.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | simonmigaj

Rawlings’ idea was mainly based on the support of the global Rights of Nature movement, which aims at giving rivers, oceans, mountains and other natural communities the same legal rights as humans. Plus, Snæfellsjökull fulfilled all the eligibility criteria essential to file the presidential nomination.

First of all, Snæfellsjökull was older than 35 years and could be considered a citizen of Iceland. It did not have a criminal record either. So it fulfilled nearly all the conditions for the candidacy, as put forward by the Constitution of the Republic of Iceland, except for one. The aspiring candidate needs to secure at least 1,500 signatures in support of the nomination. However, the campaigners could secure only around 300 of the 1,500 signatures, and with that, Snæfellsjökull will have to wait for the next ballot in 2028.