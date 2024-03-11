Here's why Jimmy Kimmel saluted every day workers before starting the Oscar ceremony

The 96th Academy Awards turned out to be a star-studded affair for the cinema industry as the likes of Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, and Christopher Nolan all graced the event. The event was hosted by TV host Jimmy Kimmel who had the crowd going from the start and tickled a few ribs with his jokes. What many may not have noticed is that he also paid a sweet tribute to the everyday workers who toil behind the big screen in a rather poignant moment. He paid homage to everyday workers at the start of the event.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Speaking in favor of these workers, Kimmel thanked them for their presence in support of WGA and SAG/AFTRA members. With a wholehearted shoutout to the workers, Kimmel said, "We were able to make a deal because of the people who rallied beside us. Before we celebrate ourselves, let’s have a very well-deserved round of applause for the people who work behind the scenes: the Teamsters, the truck drivers, the lighting crew, the sound, camera, gaffers, grips. That’s right. All the people who refused to cross the picket line,". His heartfelt shoutout drew huge cheers from the audience and a standing ovation which went on to show the true appreciation for these workers.

Heck of a way to open the show @jimmykimmel.



Thank you for recognizing our behind the scenes professionals, and that nothing moves without the crew. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pjG51dFWEO — IATSE // #IASolidarity (@IATSE) March 10, 2024

Kimmel's latest gesture comes at the back of worker strikes that swept across Hollywood last year after work stoppages by both actors and members of the Writers Guild of America. This dispute saw the shutdown of America's top programs and film productions and left the industry in a state of bother. Thankfully, there was a tentative deal was struck with an alliance of film studios and streaming platforms, putting an end to this dispute which had gripped the industry last year. Moving on to the occasion, it was a dazzling night for cinema as the yesteryear blockbuster Oppenheimer raked up all heavy titles to its name. Emma Stone turned out to be a surprise winner for her work in "The Poor Things" and picked up the "Best Actress" award.

For the night's host, Kimmel turned on his A-game for the occasion and waltzed to another fine hosting performance at the Academy Awards. With this appearance, the American TV star has now hosted the Oscars four times, a peak moment in his career. His latest hosting appearance has been widely appreciated by cinema enthusiasts with many publications calling it "one of the best hosted Oscars shows in recent times."

Before getting the Oscars going, Jimmy Kimmel reminded everyone: LA is a union town. pic.twitter.com/sK5hVk5NrQ — More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) March 11, 2024

Those of you who follow the show "The Jimmy Kimmel Show", will be aware of Jimmy Kimmel's charm. His late-night show is a blend of clever monologues, hilarious sketches, and engaging interviews with A-list guests from the world of entertainment and politics.