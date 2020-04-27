Hilarious compilation video shows people's reactions to Trump's most bizarre comments
A new video from "Everyone Loves Raymond" creator Phil Rosenthal is a compilation of the reactions people standing near Donald Trump have when he says something ridiculous. No one ever speaks up when he makes a facepalm-inducing comment, but their body language says it all.
We Stand Behind the President www.youtube.com
"Donald Trump loves attention, and people can't help but give it to him. It's been this way for a generation," Rosenthal writes in The Atlantic. "Television cameras and tabloids were trained on him long before he was president, and even more so now. In the three years since he took office, it can sometimes seem impossible to look away."
"But I've always found that paying attention to the people around Trump is far more revealing than watching the man himself," he adds.
- Trump posted a ridiculous meme of himself as Rocky and the ... ›
- 21 of the funniest responses to Trump's Sharpie-marked hurricane ... ›
- 16 of our readers' funniest responses to Trump's Sharpie-marked ... ›