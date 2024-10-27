Incredible video captures scientists' euphoria after spotting bird believed to be extinct for 140 years

From the mammoth to saber-toothed cats, extinct creatures have fascinated human beings for decades. But the very thought of an extinct species remerging after more than a century is mind-blowing. That's how a group of scientists felt when they spotted the black-naped pheasant pigeon, which was believed to be extinct for 140 years, after an expedition in Papua New Guinea. A video that captures these euphoric reactions of the scientists is now going viral on social media and was recently shared by u/rarepredator in Reddit’s r/interestingasfuck group.

“Suddenly I was confronted with this image of what at that time felt like a mythical creature,” the expedition's leader Jordan Boersma told the National Audubon Society. “It was, without exaggeration, the most surreal moment of my life.” The image that their camera traps had collected was undoubtedly of the rare pheasant pigeon that was last spotted in 1882, which was more than a century ago. “To find something that’s been gone for that long, that you’re thinking is almost extinct, and then to figure out that it’s not extinct, it feels like finding a unicorn or a Bigfoot,” said John Mittermeier of the American Bird Conservancy and a co-leader of this expedition. “It’s extraordinarily unusual.”

Speaking to Re:Wild, Mittermeier added that seeing the first photos of the lost pigeon was “the kind of moment you dream about your entire life as a conservationist and birdwatcher.” This eight-member expedition conducted the first-ever camera trapping study on Fergusson Island, according to a press release shared by Re:Wild. The discovery was also a part of “The Search for Lost Birds,” a collaboration between BirdLife International, Re:wild, and American Bird Conservancy, which funded the trip.

So excited to finally share our exciting news!



Stay tuned for videos showing the full arc of our dramatic month-long search for this elusive species.



For now, enjoy the first ever photo and video of the long lost Black-naped Pheasant-pigeon.

The discovery of this chicken-sized floor-dwelling pigeon wouldn’t have been possible without the help of local villagers and hunters, especially a hunter named Augustin Gregory. Gregory guided the team through the village of Duda Ununa west of Mt. Kilkerran, recommending the most appropriate locations for setting camera traps. He was so keen to help them because he, himself, had seen the pigeon somewhere along the ridgeline, and heard its distinctive calls.

Serena Ketaloya, a conservationist from Milne Bay, Papua New Guinea told Re:Wild that the local community was very excited about the discovery of the long-lost pigeon, and is now doing their best to protect the pheasant pigeon. But even the enthusiasm of locals couldn’t match the reactions that Jordan and Doka had when they first looked through the camera footage. A Redditor, u/zurzoth, commented on their video, saying, “It's like finding Waldo in the actual jungle.”

"It's always fun seeing grown men giddy about wholesome things."