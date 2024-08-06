Julia Hill: The woman who lived up a 180-foot, 1000-year-old tree for 2 years

Throughout her childhood, Julia “Butterfly” Hill was a loner who felt that she didn’t “belong” and “fit in.” As she grew up into a woman, she started channeling her innate stubbornness for causes that stirred her heart and soul, particularly nature and the environment. In 1997, Julia’s name began popping up in headlines as she did an act of “civil disobedience” by climbing a 1000-year-old redwood tree and refusing to come down for a lingering period of 738 days, reported Insider. With squirrels flying around her, and threats tapdancing on her mind, the young woman remained persistent in her commitment and emerged as a record breaker for being the longest-time tree-sitter.

On December 10, 1997, the 23-year-old Julia climbed an ancient redwood tree in California’s Redwood Forest and stubbornly decided to stay there for the next two years. She wasn’t escaping a punishment but rather protesting against Pacific Lumber Company which had put up a notice of clear-cutting the forest. For this prolonged time, Julia stayed in the canopy of this tree.

“I have two platforms. One is 180 feet up. That serves as a storage space. The living space is at about 100 feet. It is maybe 4 by 6 feet. A ground team brings food and supplies once a week. I lower down a bag of waste and bring supplies up. I have a camping stove and water from rain and fog. I go to the bathroom like everyone else, just minus the technology. And I have perfected the fine art of sponge 'dashing': I gather water, heat it up, and scrub myself. Luckily, I've never gotten sick,” Julia wrote in The New York Times, describing her tree-sitting experience.

According to All That’s Interesting, Julia was born in 1974. Until about ten years of age, she lived in a camper van as her father, Dale, was a traveling minister. She spent a major segment of her childhood moving around the United States. At the age of seven, while the Hill family went on a hiking trip, a butterfly landed on Julia’s shoulder and remained there for the rest of the trip. This prompted her family members to add the nickname “Butterfly” to her name.

Thereupon, Julia started going to college when the Hill family settled in Arkansas where she also worked in various part-time jobs. Yet, she was unclear about her true purpose of life, until 1996 when she met a tragic car crash. During the crash, the steering wheel smashed into her skull as her car was hit from the back by a drunk driver. Her hearing and walking abilities were severely debilitated, and she found herself falling into a spiritual abyss with no hope or clarity about her future.

"It took 10 months of physical and cognitive therapy to recover from the wreck, and during that time I realized I wanted to find a more powerful purpose for being here on this planet," Hill told Grist magazine in 2006. "After I was released from my last doctor, I went on a road trip with friends which led me to California, which led me to the redwoods," she said. When she traveled to California, she felt an instant connection reverberating between herself and the redwood trees.

There, during a reggae festival and environmental fundraiser, Julia came across a group of activists from the environmental organization “Earth First!” The group was protesting the clearcutting of local redwoods by the logging company Pacific Lumber Company. That’s when she jumped in to volunteer for the cause and live the true purpose of her life. “When I entered the ancient redwoods for the first time, I dropped to my knees and began to cry. I connected with a higher purpose for my life. These beautiful forests were being clear-cut, and I wanted to do something. Then a guy was going around looking for someone to do a tree-sit as a protest. My hand shot up -- Pick me, pick me!'' I thought I was going to be up here for three weeks to a month,” Julia wrote in The New York Times.

She named the tree Luna, the Latin word for “moon,” per All That’s Interesting, and stepped up for the environmental cause. While living on the tree’s top, she used solar panels to charge her batteries, electronic organizers, and a cordless phone which she used to answer calls from churches, conferences, organizations, and schools, spending the rest of her time writing letters, between 100 to 150 per week. Meanwhile, the company attempted several times to break her commitment. Helicopters were sent to hover above her head. Officials on the ground yelled threats at her and often tried to cut off her essential supplies. Plus, another threat was the stinging windstorms of California. “One night I thought I was going to die. The wind was 90 m.p.h.,” she recalled as per The New York Times, and said, “I grabbed Luna and started praying.”

In December 1999, Julia signed a mutual agreement with the Pacific Lumber Company according to which Luna and all other trees within a 200-foot buffer zone would be preserved. Julia also donated $50,000 to the company for the loss of revenue, which the company donated to the Humboldt State University for environment-related research. She also founded the “Circle of Life Foundation,” conducting speaking tours, music festivals, and training programs to promote environmental awareness and activism.

After descending to the ground after 738 days, Julia expressed her emotions to The Sun, saying, “The person I’d been when I’d gone up and the person I was when I came down were so profoundly different that I wasn’t sure how I was going to be able to live in the world again.” She added, “When I set foot on the earth, there was a lot of emotion. There was extreme joy because we’d protected the tree and the grove around it, which a lot of people had said was impossible. But there was also sadness. I had become so much a part of that tree, and it had become so much a part of me, that I wasn’t sure I would fit in with other people.” Presently, Julia works as an author, life coach, and motivational speaker, inspiring people to live a conscious and fulfilling lifestyle.