Man tests if sharks can smell a tiny drop of blood from a mile away and the result is surprising

Because of fictional movies like "Jaws" and "Open Water," humans have the perception that sharks would swim great distances just to hunt them. However, the chances of being killed by a shark are one in 4 million, as per data released by Florida Museum. Still, people continue to believe age-old myths about this predator, including the one about their ability to smell a tiny drop of blood from miles away. To test this myth in real life, content creator Mark Rober decided to conduct an experiment and the result left people stunned.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Diego Sandoval

In a YouTube video uploaded by Rober, we see the 44-year-old start the experiment by heading to a shark-infested spot, 20 miles off the coast of the Bahamas. He was accompanied by marine biologist and shark diving expert Luke Tipple. Rober explained the experiment to the viewers, "I planned to test just how far they could smell a single drop of blood in the water, but first, I wanted proof that they actually preferred blood over any other scent."

Both Rober and Tipple are seen laying out their plans to conduct this experiment. In the first phase of the experiment, we see the duo rig up four surfboards to each pump out two liters of different liquids: fish oil, seawater, cow's blood, and urine. These fluids were pumped into the ocean over an hour while the team observed the movements of sharks through a drone from their boat.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Adil Schindler

The first ten minutes of the experiment gave a reality check to the viewers as it showed no signs of aggressive action from the sharks. Mark said, "You'd think a little bit of blood and there'd just be a massive swarm, but that's not the case so far." However, by the end of the experiment, 41 sharks visited the blood board compared to only four visiting the fish oil board and none visiting the seawater or urine boards.

Now that they had established that sharks had a stronger preference for blood over other fluids, the team wanted to check "just how much blood is interesting to them." Rober also wanted to move a step ahead and use human blood instead of a cow's for the second phase of the experiment.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Vova Kras

Rober hired a local phlebotomist to extract blood from himself and other members of the crew. In the clip, we see four bulging blood bags attached to two boards in a similar setup as the first experiment, and seawater placed again in the middle of them to act as a control group. Rober explained, "The board on left would pump the human blood slowly at one drop a minute, the right would pump the blood fast, on average one drop every four seconds."

The result was astounding as no sharks visited the boards regardless of the pumping speed of the blood. This outrightly showed that even in shark-infested waters, a drop of blood is unlikely to attract the sea creatures. Rober admitted that his experiment was not perfect by any means but still justified that the results were enough to debunk this old myth. He said, "This was by no means a perfect experiment, but I think it's safe to qualitatively say that if no sharks came to check out 15 drops of human blood a minute, in the middle of shark-infested waters, you're probably going to be OK with a small scrape."