Researchers are blowing people's minds after sharing the ideal shower length

"In general, you really only need soap in your armpits, your groin, and your feet."

woman taking a shower
Photo by Laura Marques on Unsplash
By Cecily Knobler,
Jul 27, 2025


Some doctors now believe you should be spending even LESS time in the shower than previously thought. Admittedly, I was already shocked when I found out a while back that the average shower should take only eight minutes. But upon reflection, it made sense. While hot showers can feel relaxing, we obviously need to be conscious of our resources, no matter where we live in the world.

But a recent piece by Pang-Chieh Ho called "You Could Be Showering Too Long," published in Consumer Reports, claims that showers should really only be around five minutes, seven at the most. Just shaving off a couple of minutes can help tremendously with conservation. "For people in the U.S., the average shower lasts about 8 minutes, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. That’s 20 gallons for every average shower, given that the standard showerhead uses around 2.5 gallons of water per minute."

  time-lapse photography of flowing multi-tier waterfall  Photo by Jonatan Pie on Unsplash  

And it's not just because of the environment. Our skin can dry out more quickly than some might think. Dermatologist Lisa Akintilo, MD, is cited as saying, "It’s true that long, hot showers may feel restorative, but they can dry and irritate the skin."

An article in Time magazine, "How Much Do You Actually Need to Shower?" by Angela Haupt, reveals that some doctors say you can skip even the five-minute daily shower, though they admit, "there's no one-size-fits-all equation." Dermatologist at NYU Langone Health, Dr. Mary Stevenson, suggested, "Ideally, I think people should shower at least every other day. Most people, by day two or day three, are not clean. But it’s a little bit personal." She later added, "In general, you really only need soap in your armpits, your groin, and your feet."

  Television Armpits GIF by Nickelodeon  Giphy  

In the same article, Philadelphia dermatologist Dr. Jules Lipoff is quoted as sharing, "You probably don't need to be in the shower as long as you are. You’re no cleaner—it’s just for your psychological health or for your routine."

Some people on Reddit disagree. In a thread called "On average, how long do you take to shower?" many admitted that long showers are a guilty pleasure. A few people answered 45 minutes to an hour. One even claimed they showered for "light years," though someone quickly pointed out that "light year" was a measurement of distance, not time.

One noted that there are variables in play. "Depends on how many shower beers."

  Drinking Beer GIF by BuzzFeed  Giphy  

Another measures the length of time in music. "Two Spotify songs," they insisted.

One Reddit user got vulnerable about the mental benefits of a hot shower. "The mean and the median probably differ quite a lot for me. The vast majority of my showers do not exceed 20 minutes, but I've had some depression showers or anxiety showers or whatever you wanna call them where I stayed in for over an hour." Another commenter put it less delicately: "Until I can no longer feel the pain of life."

And lastly, this person didn't mince words but mentioned the temperature variable. "If it's a hot shower, no less than 30 minutes. If it's a cold shower, I scrubba dubba the F out of there in less than three."

This article originally appeared in May.

