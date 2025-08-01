Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Identical twins separated at birth had wildly different IQ scores after growing up in Korea and the US

One grew up in Korea, the other in America—scientists discovered something extraordinary about their intelligence.

identical twins study, IQ difference twins, nature vs nurture, twins separated at birth, Korean US twins reunion, intelligence research, genetic studies twins, twin reunion story

Identical twin girls on their way to school

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffAug 01, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

There’s something inherently fascinating about twins—their uncanny similarities, shared quirks, and mirrored lives. But in some cases, it’s their unexpected differences that truly capture our attention. A recent study in Science Direct explored just that, documenting the remarkable reunion of identical twin sisters who were separated as toddlers and raised in entirely different cultures.

The sisters were born in South Korea in 1974 and spent their early years side by side—until a devastating accident at a crowded market separated them. Only one twin was found, despite her family’s relentless efforts. She stayed in Korea, while her sister—completely unaware of her twin or any siblings—was adopted by a family in the United States.

It wasn’t until 2018 that the American-raised twin uncovered the truth about her past. After submitting a DNA sample to a South Korean program aimed at reuniting separated families, she discovered not only her identical twin sister but also other biological siblings.

 identical twins study, IQ difference twins, nature vs nurture, twins separated at birth, Korean US twins reunion, intelligence research, genetic studies twins, twin reunion story Young identical twin sisters Canva 

 

Their astonishing reunion drew the attention of researchers, who saw a rare opportunity to explore a key question in twin studies: to what extent do upbringing and environment shape who we are—our personality, mental health, and intelligence?

The results of cognitive testing were striking: although the sisters shared identical DNA, their IQ scores differed dramatically. The twin raised in the U.S. scored 16 points lower than her Korean-raised counterpart—a gap more than double what researchers usually observe between identical twins, who typically differ by no more than 7 points.

 nature vs nurture, iq differences, twin study, adoption, culture, identical twins Twin sisters look at each otherCanva 

 

"The twins showed substantial differences in cognitive abilities that have been linked to strong genetic influence," one researcher observed. Multiple childhood concussions sustained by the US-raised twin, researchers speculated, could have played a role in her lower IQ score.

Still, despite their significant IQ gap and vastly different upbringings, the twins exhibited strikingly similar personality traits. "Notable is that both twins are distinctively high on conscientiousness—indicating that both are purposeful, well-organized, dutiful, and achievement-striving," the researcher wrote.

 nature vs nurture, iq differences, twin study, adoption, culture, identical twins Identical twin brothers pose for a photographCanva 


Researchers also uncovered stark contrasts in the sisters' upbringing: the twin raised in Korea experienced a warm and supportive home, while her sister in the U.S. endured significant challenges within her adoptive family. And yet, both women demonstrated notable resilience, with similar scores in self-esteem and overall mental health assessments.

 nature vs nurture, iq differences, twin study, adoption, culture, identical twins Gif from the film 'The Parent Trap'Giphy 


The twins' remarkable reunion provides researchers with a rare chance to see how drastically different environments can shape even genetically identical lives. As scientists continue to unravel their stories, these sisters remind us how complex—and deeply human—the relationship between nature and nurture truly is.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

genetic studies twinsidentical twins studyintelligence researchiq difference twinskorean us twins reunionnature vs nurturetwin reunion storytwins separated at birthpast events

The Latest

identical twins study, IQ difference twins, nature vs nurture, twins separated at birth, Korean US twins reunion, intelligence research, genetic studies twins, twin reunion story
Past Events

Identical twins separated at birth had wildly different IQ scores after growing up in Korea and the US

teasing, playful, silly, parental teasing, humor, fun, intelligence, quick minds
Life hacks

Playfully teasing your kids might be the secret to raising smarter, happier people

sexism in education, gender stereotypes, sexist homework, gender roles, women in STEM, representation matters, challenging stereotypes, female surgeons, gender bias, career stereotypes
Past Events

Student brilliantly shuts down sexist homework question, stunning her teacher

cashless banking, digital banks, bank won't give cash, tiktok banking story, Taryn Compton viral video, atm only policy, banking system Australia, losing access to cash
Past Events

She tried to withdraw her own cash—but the bank had a rule she never saw coming

More For You

most relaxing song, stress relief music, Marconi Union Weightless, music therapy, neuroscience and music, calm music playlist, ambient music stress, reduce anxiety naturally

A woman relaxes with headphones

Canva

Neuroscientists say this might be the most relaxing song ever recorded

Stressed? Of course you are. Luckily for you, and the entire U.S. population, scientists believe they may have identified the most relaxing song in the world.

Music has forever been associated with bringing about relaxation, happiness, and serenity — whether it's a Gregorian chant or some Enya accompanied by a glass of merlot.

Keep ReadingShow less
anxiety relief, anxiety help, coping strategies, science of anxiety, panic attack tips, mental health, overcome anxiety, anxiety coping skills, University of Cambridge

Representative Image: Science has taken strides toward bolstering mental strength.

Keenan Constance

How to beat anxiety and become mentally strong according to science

Do you have anxiety? Have you tried just about everything to get over it, but it just keeps coming back? Perhaps you thought you had got over it, only for the symptoms to return with a vengeance? Whatever your circumstances, science can help you to beat anxiety for good.

Anxiety can present as fear, restlessness, an inability to focus at work or school, finding it hard to fall or stay asleep at night, or getting easily irritated. In social situations, it can make it hard to talk to others; you might feel like you're constantly being judged, or have symptoms such as stuttering, sweating, blushing or an upset stomach.

Keep ReadingShow less
color perception test, eye test challenge, Lenstore color quiz, color vision quiz, women vs men color vision, online vision test, visual acuity test, viral internet quiz

A circular color wheel

Canva

This ultra-difficult color test is so tough that only 1 percent of people can ace it

Lenstore, a UK-based eye care company, has created an ultra-difficult color test that is so challenging that less than 1% of the first 2,000 participants scored a perfect ten out of ten.

The test involves distinguishing between different hues of the same color and putting the colors in the correct order on the spectrum.

Keep ReadingShow less
mirror message, hidden letter, childhood cancer, bone cancer, teen inspiration, grief story, family loss, emotional letter

Representative image of father discovering secret message

Canva

Grieving father makes unbelievable discovery while cleaning out deceased daughter's room

On May 28, 2014, 13-year-old Athena Orchard of Leicester, England, died of bone cancer. The disease began as a tumor in her head and eventually spread to her spine and left shoulder.

After her passing, Athena's parents and six siblings were completely devastated. In the days following her death, her father, Dean, had the difficult task of going through her belongings. But the spirits of the entire Orchard family got a huge boost when he uncovered a secret message written by Athena on the backside of a full-length mirror.

Keep ReadingShow less
heartwarming letter, sibling love, viral tweet, emotional story, family bonds, brother and sister, sweet gesture, Chips Ahoy, Takis

Pam's little brother is so sweet.

via PamTina_/Twitter

People dying over boy's emotional reaction to learning sister isn't 'fully' his

When Pam's little brother learned that she was "only" his half-sister, he was fully upset. Of course, half-siblings are still very much siblings, but Pam's brother didn't quite grasp the concept and was not prepared to give up any portion of his beloved sibling.

The heartbreaking (and heartwarming) note he left her

So he did what any loving younger sibling might do: he wrote her a letter. A deeply emotional, handwritten note that could turn even the coldest heart into a soft puddle.

Keep ReadingShow less
heroic child, viral video rescue, falling tree pool, Alpharetta Georgia news, kid saves mom, poolside accident, quick thinking child, family rescue story

A child is in the pool while the mother sunbathes

Canva

Hero son saves sunbathing mom's life with a split-second warning

Shocking footage taken in Alpharetta, Georgia shows a mother relaxing by a pool while her two sons play in the water. The peaceful scene quickly turned into a terrifying near-miss when one of the boys noticed something alarming overhead: a massive tree about to fall in their direction.

According to the video, the mother was lying poolside in a lounge chair, reading a book, while her sons splashed in the pool nearby. Suddenly, a cracking sound echoed through the yard.

Keep ReadingShow less
thrift store find, hidden money, goodwill treasure, coach purse, viral tiktok, heartwarming story, pay it forward, kindness, emotional note, secondhand shopping

Thrift store hunting.

Canva

She found $300 in a thrift-store purse with a handwritten note that left her speechless

Whether it was luck or pure chance, sometimes the most unexpected things happen. Lynora (@marthainfused) shared a surprising experience from a recent shopping trip, as reported by The Independent. While thrifting at Goodwill, she stumbled upon a Coach bag in decent condition—and for a steal of a price.

“Got this coach bag at Goodwill. I paid $6.99 for it,” the woman mentioned, adding, “Wait till you find out what’s inside.”

Keep ReadingShow less
honest obituary, viral obituary, family estrangement, domestic violence, truth in death, obituary controversy, abusive parent, funeral honesty, toxic legacy, obituary ethics
Obituary and picture of Leslie Ray Charping.
Photo created from Sheila Smith Facebook page.

Daughter unpacks brutal obituary she wrote for her father about his ‘bad parenting’ legacy

Everyone is entitled to a few nice words at their funeral, as the adage goes. Normally, this is a non-issue. Flaws can be ignored or overlooked for the sake of harmony and a peaceful, optimistic send-off. But what if the flaws created too much damage and heartache to go without saying? Sheila Smith made headlines last week with an obituary that was as honest in what can only be described as a brutal sense. Brutal for the departed, her father Leslie Ray Charping, and brutal for the family that had to endure his life and death.

Here's the 2017 obituary in its entirety, taken from the website of Carnes Funeral Home:

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025