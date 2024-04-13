Teen's brilliant umbrella idea he had at age 8 lands him a whopping $100,000 ‘Shark Tank’ offer

ABC's "Shark Tank" sees plenty of budding entrepreneurs who embrace the stage to put forward their innovative business ideas every year. According to CNBC, in the current season of the show, one contestant seemed to have gained all the limelight not just for the product but more so for the young age on display. Meet Nathaniel Wellen, a 15-year-old entrepreneur who has wowed the judges with his brilliant conduct and creative business plan that he figured out at the age of 8.

Image Source: Business investors Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary attend the "Shark Tank" Season 8 Premiere at the Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills on September 23, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage/Getty)

Embracing the Shark Tank stage, Wellen is a Los Angeles-based high schooler who created "The Duo" - an umbrella with a second extendable handle that enables two people of different heights to stand beneath it comfortably. The backstory behind the creation of this innovative umbrella is surprisingly shocking. In the episode, it is revealed that the teen entrepreneur came up with the idea when he was just 8. A year later, he joined forces with his father to develop and design the umbrella, and at the same time, obtain a utility patent for it.

As the episode progressed, the young teen gave a demonstration of his product with the help of a brief pitch with his sister and mother assisting him. Wellen asked the show’s investor judges for $100,000 in exchange for 10% of his company, which was pre-revenue and only had prototypes at the time of filming.

During his pitch, Wellen also mentioned the involvement of a partner in his company and said that the brand has tied up with the weather accessories brand Shed Rain. Speaking about the company's involvement, he said, "They own 49% of the company. They’re going to help us [with] prototypes, manufacturing, distribution... They’re going to get us in stores like Target, Walmart, Kroger and Costco."

(L-R) Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, and Barbara Corcoran attend the premiere of ABC's "Shark Tank" Season 9 at The Paley Center for Media on September 20, 2017. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

All five judges - Herjavec, Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, and Mark Cuban appreciated the young boy's pitch and had initially shown interest in the innovative product. However, Greiner, Corcoran, and O'Leary ruled themselves out from investing in the product. O'Leary had specific reasons as he said, "I’m very impressed with your presentation, but I have a basic rule: I have to be able to call my CEOs 24 hours a day." He also added saying, "I don’t like the fact that you’re in school. What’s your teacher going to say when I call your cell and you’re in class? They’re not going to let you answer, and that pisses me off."

It was Robert Herjavec who entered into negotiating a stake in the umbrella company. Herjavec offered $100,000 for 20% of the company and in return, Wellen asked for 15%, with Herjavec countering with 18%. Both of them closed the deal at 18% - making Wellen one of the youngest entrepreneurs to acquire investment on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sharktankabc (@sharktankabc)

With a joyous smile on his face, Wellen was asked if he had any advice for other kid entrepreneurs and he said, “Just keep moving. Keep going. Reach for your goals and maybe you [too] will make a deal with Robert."