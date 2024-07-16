NASA astronaut reveals the bizarre test they have to pass before every space mission

Flying to space is an extraordinary experience. But for astronauts, it doesn’t come easy. They have to go through the world’s most competitive selection processes and intensive training that, according to NASA, lasts for approximately two long years. Even after all this, they need to pass some rigorous tests. After clearing these tests, an astronaut becomes eligible for a flight mission. There are various kinds of training and test sessions, but former NASA astronaut José Moreno Hernández revealed that there is one particular test that is utterly bizarre - the pee and poop module test, reported IFL Science.

Representative Image Source: NASA Astronaut Jose Hernandez boarding the Shuttle for launch from the Kennedy Space Center August 24, 2009 in Florida. (Photo by Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images)

Astronauts who pass the initial selection procedure are taken to a comprehensive “boot camp” where they are schooled in various shuttle and space station systems along with different kinds of science and engineering skills such as water survival, aircraft operations, and scuba diving. Some parts of training are carried out in simulated settings to familiarize them with real-time spacecraft setup. They undergo robotic arm operations tests to learn how to survive in microgravity environments. Among the many tests is one that is rarely addressed. This test, the “pee and poo test,” tackles the problem of how astronauts will use the restroom during their space flight.

The problem, mainly, lies in the microgravity environment of the International Space Station (ISS). Microgravity causes liquids and solids to float weightlessly in space. Just imagine how displeasing scenario this could create for astronauts in ISS who might wish to use the washroom. While gravity on Earth directs the pee and poo into the toilet, in space, their movement has to be controlled with the aid of airflow.

Representative Image Source: US Air Force Major Eileen Collins, a candidate for a pilot astronaut's position with NASA, simulates ejection from an aircraft. (Photo by Space Frontiers/Archive Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

During early Apollo missions, NASA didn't have much technology to support the peeing and pooping processes for the astronauts. This created problems for the first astronaut who was assigned the spacewalk mission. Before Apollo 12, astronauts mostly used collection bags to process the excrement. For spacewalks or trips outside the spacecraft, they employed the Fecal Containment System (FCS), a "pair of underpants of absorbent material worn under the liquid cooling garment,” which was basically a diaper.

In the past few years, NASA has constructed a more advanced bathroom technology, especially after it began to send female astronauts on space missions. The space agency spends an enormous budget of about $23 million on this technology so astronauts don’t have to face any annoying scenarios during their flight. The entire technology is based on the science of airflow.

Representative Image Source: Space Shuttle Discovery mission specialists Patrick Forrester, Jose Hernandez, John "Danny" Olivas, Christer Fuglesang, a member of ESA, and Nicole Stott. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Getty Images)

This technology houses a vacuum hose that creates artificial gravity and directs urine into the toilet area. And for the poop, there is a tiny area to aim into. A normal-sized toilet area, just like people have on Earth, would be too cost-consuming an affair as it would require a massive motor to power the airflow. "You better have good aim," Hernández told Metro. NASA trains all the astronauts to do this the right way. "And I kid you not, there’s a class – we take potty 101," added Hernández. "You take a class on going to the restroom and they won’t check you off until you can do numbers one and two."

Hernandez also shared other interesting stories from his space travels. For instance, he said, that sleeping in space is just like “sleeping on a cloud.” He said that this is the best sleep ever as there are no pressure points.

Another tidbit he shared was about the things messy eaters would have to be aware of during their space voyage. If an astronaut opens too many packets of chips or biscuits at once, it will send the crumbs flying off all over space, causing a big mess, and even hampering the functioning of the technical systems. “You have to open one packet and eat it, and then open another,” he related. But above and beyond everything else, if someone aspires to be an astronaut and fly to space, they must first pass the pee and poo test. Without it, there is no mission for them.