NEWS
GOOD PEOPLE
HISTORY
LIFE HACKS
THE PLANET
SCIENCE & TECH
POLITICS
WHOLESOME
WORK & MONEY
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy
© GOOD Worldwide Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Good
Good

NBA player invites former high school coach to be his roommate for a heartwarming reason

For the coach, the invite meant a lot as he had been grieving the loss of his wife of 31 years.

NBA player invites former high school coach to be his roommate for a heartwarming reason
Cover Image Source: Mitchell Robinson #26 of the New York Knicks during play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on November 02, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Having a good teacher is a blessing as they help us develop a strong sense of character and self-awareness. What makes things even more special is when students express their gratitude towards their teachers through kind gestures. Knicks' Mitchell Robinson became a good example of this after his wholesome gesture for his former coach, Butch Stockton, wons hearts across the internet.

Image Source : Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks in action against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on February 25, 2023 in New York City.(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Image Source: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks in action against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on February 25, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

According to TODAY, Knicks star Robinson came forward to offer his mentor to live with him at his home in NewYork. When asked why he decided to do this, the basketball player pointed out that it was his gratefulness towards his high school basketball coach, who had once mentored him during his early playing days. As a result, the American basketball star decided to return the favor in Butch Stockton's time of need. For Stockton, this special invite means the world to him as he grieves the loss of his wife of 31 years, Dawn, who died at 70 from cancer.

via GIPHY

 

Stockton was present during the Knicks game against the Detroit Pistons. In a brief interview, the former coach was asked about Robinson's heartwarming gesture. "When my wife was in the hospital, Mitchell came each day to visit her and became very close to myself and my wife," Stockton told MSG's Rebecca Haarlow during the game. "After the funeral, Mitchell told everyone that he was going to bring me to New York with him.

 

The basketball player told his beloved coach, "Coach, there’s no reason for you to stay down here in Louisiana anymore. You come to New York with me and enjoy yourself and get your mind back straight because you know how much you loved your wife and how much I loved your wife."

 

On September 15, the Knicks center posted a heartfelt picture soon after Dawn Stockton's death where he was seen spending time with Stockton's wife in the hospital. For Robinson, Stockton's presence has been of immense importance.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mitchell Robinson (@mrobinson23_)

 

 

"He's a great guy who helped me get to where I'm at," Robinson said. "So you know, I'm bringing him along with me after everything that happened over the summer. It works out for the best. I can help him out. He helped me." The player's adoration for his mentor highlights the roles teachers play in one's life. 

via GIPHY

 

More Stories on Good