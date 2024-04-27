NBA player invites former high school coach to be his roommate for a heartwarming reason

Having a good teacher is a blessing as they help us develop a strong sense of character and self-awareness. What makes things even more special is when students express their gratitude towards their teachers through kind gestures. Knicks' Mitchell Robinson became a good example of this after his wholesome gesture for his former coach, Butch Stockton, wons hearts across the internet.

Image Source: Mitchell Robinson #23 of the New York Knicks in action against the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on February 25, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

According to TODAY, Knicks star Robinson came forward to offer his mentor to live with him at his home in NewYork. When asked why he decided to do this, the basketball player pointed out that it was his gratefulness towards his high school basketball coach, who had once mentored him during his early playing days. As a result, the American basketball star decided to return the favor in Butch Stockton's time of need. For Stockton, this special invite means the world to him as he grieves the loss of his wife of 31 years, Dawn, who died at 70 from cancer.

Stockton was present during the Knicks game against the Detroit Pistons. In a brief interview, the former coach was asked about Robinson's heartwarming gesture. "When my wife was in the hospital, Mitchell came each day to visit her and became very close to myself and my wife," Stockton told MSG's Rebecca Haarlow during the game. "After the funeral, Mitchell told everyone that he was going to bring me to New York with him.

Wow.



Incredible story told by Mitchell Robsinon’s high school coach Butch Stockton.



Stockton explains his wife passed away in September and that Robinson visited her every day she was in the hospital.



At the funeral, Mitch said he’d invite Butch to live with him in NY.… pic.twitter.com/X58kVnl2iX — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 1, 2023

The basketball player told his beloved coach, "Coach, there’s no reason for you to stay down here in Louisiana anymore. You come to New York with me and enjoy yourself and get your mind back straight because you know how much you loved your wife and how much I loved your wife."

Mitchell Robinson shares more on his high school coach, Butch Stockton, who was invited to live with him after his wife passed away this past summer: pic.twitter.com/S2aQecYX9D — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 1, 2023

On September 15, the Knicks center posted a heartfelt picture soon after Dawn Stockton's death where he was seen spending time with Stockton's wife in the hospital. For Robinson, Stockton's presence has been of immense importance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mitchell Robinson (@mrobinson23_)

"He's a great guy who helped me get to where I'm at," Robinson said. "So you know, I'm bringing him along with me after everything that happened over the summer. It works out for the best. I can help him out. He helped me." The player's adoration for his mentor highlights the roles teachers play in one's life.