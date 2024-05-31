Norwegian town proposes an outlandish plan for 26-hour days. Here's why.

“It was a bright cold day in April, and the clocks were striking thirteen" - George Orwell’s words seem like a self-made prophecy for the people of Norway. A town in the country has crafted an unconventional proposal for 26-hour days so people can have more time for leisure and soothing activities. The bizarre plan has left people on the internet scratching their heads.

Wenche Pedersen, the mayor of the remote town of Vadso in Finnmark County, sent a proposal to the European Commission, seeking a unique time zone with longer days. She requested establishing a time zone with days lasting 26 hours rather than 24 hours in the town. She said that a 26-hour day would give people more time to participate in activities such as fishing, hunting, learning new languages, or simply being with loved ones. “Through our ‘MOREtime’ project, we aim to celebrate and promote this unique way of life," the town of Vadso said in a letter, as reported by POLITICO.

In the proposal, Pedersen talked about the Scandinavian lifestyle. She told Politico, “What is the good thing about living here? It’s the time. We don’t run after the buses or after the trains or have to take a long time to travel to work and so on. We are very satisfied with living in a part of Norway where we have more time to be with our friends, our family and together.” Sadly, the soaring white mountains, emerald-green forests, and even Northern lights are not enough to attract tourists and new citizens to the place. Pedersen said that the area has had trouble drawing in new citizens, so by highlighting some unique qualities, the mayor hopes to change the luck of the town.

She added that longer days in Vadso will attract people to settle in the remote region, which, as per Pedersen, is now "more crucial than ever" because of the Russia-Ukraine war. “We like our lifestyle and we think that could be very exciting, especially for families with small children,” she said. “I think it’s a calmer and better everyday life than for example in a big city.” Throwing light on the “26-hour day plan,” the mayor added, "We haven’t thought a lot about that.” It is because they think that the EU is not going to accept the proposal.

Norway is not a member of the European Union, but has a membership of the European Economic Area (EEA). While the EU regulates the summertime arrangements, one question that arises with the proposal is whether the EU has the authority to create separate time zones. As per a Commission official, the EU will not be able to accept the proposal as time zones are a matter for the countries themselves. In any case, Pedersen believes that northern Norway is one of the “richest regions in Europe,” because they "have more time.”

Norway is considered one of the most beautiful countries in the world. It is dubbed as the “land of the midnight sun” and a place where the Sun never sets. During the summer months every year, a phenomenon, the midnight sun, occurs north of the Arctic Circle at 66º33′N. Beyond this, the sun never sets below the horizon during summer.