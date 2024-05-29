In 1872, a 19th-century explorer named Waynman Dixon was surveying the innards of the Great Pyramids of Giza with the permission of the Egyptian Antiquities Service. Upon entering the Queen’s Chamber bordered by limestone walls, he came across a pair of air shafts. He flanked open these shafts by drilling holes into the wall and made a stunning discovery of three Egyptian artifacts. These three antique artifacts are the only objects to be ever discovered inside one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

Image Source: Chamber and Sarcophagus in the Great Pyramid of Giza', Egypt, (Photo by Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Positioned on the west bank of the Nile River, at the edge of the desert, the 4500-year-old Giza Pyramid is the largest Egyptian pyramid known. Historically, it was the tomb of Khufu, the second Pharaoh of the fourth Dynasty. However, inside this awe-inspiring monument resides a mystery that has baffled archaeologists for decades. As per IFL Science, scientists reported finding a “big void” inside the pyramid during a 2017 research carried out using the muon tomography process.

Image Source: View of the Pyramid of Khafre at sunset on December 02, 2022, in Giza, Egypt. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

In the interiors of the pyramid, they found a massive void with just a cluster of empty chambers and halls, devoid of any precious artifacts or objects that could offer any clues to its history. Nothing has been discovered by archaeologists except for the three artifacts.

Image Source: General view of the Giza Pyramids on December 03, 2022, in Giza, Egypt. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

The three artifacts were a hook, a granite ball, and a short rod, which Dixon believed was made of “cedar.” Since it was quite unusual to have discovered only three objects inside the pyramids, and nothing else, archaeologists proposed several theories behind the story of these objects.

Image Source: British Museum

Dixon assumed that the three objects were parts of a tool, and a careless worker had dropped them down the shaft. Many archaeologists believed that they were placed in the shaft as a part of a ritual done by priests or architects. Some others proposed that the hook was a tool used to open the deceased’s jaw so that they could eat or drink in the afterlife. Egyptians vividly believed in the idea of the “afterlife,” and Egypt’s pharaohs expected to become Gods in the afterlife.

Image Source: Ancient Egypt: fragment of the Book of the Dead, Papyrus of Nebqed. Detail representing the arrival of the deceased in the Hereafter. (Photo by Leemage/Corbis via Getty Images)

After the discovery of these objects, Dixon took the ball and hook, whereas his friend James Grant took the piece of cedarwood, according to the University of Aberdeen. When Grant passed away in 1895, his collections were handed down to the university, and his daughter donated a “five-inch piece of cedar” in 1946, per CNN. The artifacts, which weren't classified, were almost lost for over a century when in 1972, they were received by the British Museum and have remained in their possession ever since. But the wooden rod remained missing. It was not until 2019 when a curatorial assistant of the University of Aberdeen stumbled upon it in a “chance discovery.”

Image Source: University of Aberdeen

Abeer Eladany, originally from Egypt, was sorting through the university’s Asia archives when she came across a cigar box marked with her country’s former flag. Inside the tiny tin box, she found a set of semi-thick wooden splinters. Eladany had worked at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo for over a decade. She instantly started flipping through the museum’s records and learned that she had chanced upon the lost artifact from the Pyramid of Giza.

Image Source: University of Aberdeen

“Once I looked into the numbers in our Egypt records, I instantly knew what it was, and that it had effectively been hidden in plain sight in the wrong collection,” she said. “I’m an archaeologist and have worked on digs in Egypt but I never imagined it would be here in north-east Scotland that I’d find something so important to the heritage of my own country.”

Image Source: University of Aberdeen

“It may be just a small fragment of wood, which is now in several pieces, but it is hugely significant given that it is one of only three items ever to be recovered from inside the Great Pyramid,” Eladany added. “The University’s collections are vast – running to hundreds of thousands of items – so looking for it has been like finding a needle in a haystack. I couldn’t believe it when I realized what was inside this innocuous-looking cigar tin.”

The chunks of wood were then processed through radioactive carbon dating which revealed that they belonged to a period between 3341 to 3094 B.C, nearly 500 years earlier than the reign of the Pharaoh Khufu. These tiny logs of cedarwood may have been fragments of a larger wooden block, some scientists say.

Image Source: A statue of King Khufu is displayed in the Egyptian Museum during International Museum Day at the Egyptian Museum on May 18, 2024 in Cairo, Egypt. (Photo by Sayed Hassan/Getty Images)

“It is even older than we had imagined. This may be because the date relates to the age of the wood, maybe from the center of a long-lived tree. Alternatively, it could be because of the rarity of trees in ancient Egypt, which meant that wood was scarce, treasured, and recycled or cared for over many years,” explained Neil Curtis, head of museums and special collections at the university.