Researchers develop amazing fabric coating that could cool your body by up to 8 degrees

Comfort in today's day and age means clothing that can adapt to the climatic condition and keep an individual warm or cool, depending on where they are. In the quest for innovation to make fashion more convenient, researchers backed by the American Chemical Association (ACS) presented a new type of chalk-based clothing that can keep a person cool by 8 degrees Fahrenheit. This innovative coating is designed based on the science of limestone crystals known to have cooling properties.

Representative Image Source: A young woman in Paris (Getty Images)

Lead researcher and a student at the University of Massachusetts, Evan D. Patamia presented this research’s demonstration at ACS Fall meeting 2024 held on August 21. Previously, Patamia had been working on building a range of fabrics that could conduct the process of “radiative cooling,” implying that the fabric deflects the sun’s rays while simultaneously pushing out body heat. Materials like titanium dioxide or aluminum oxide are light-reflecting materials, whereas some organic polymers require the addition of chemicals to be able to reflect the light. So, Patamia and his fellow researcher Megan Yee asked themselves the question, “Can we develop a textile coating that does the same thing using natural or environmentally benign materials?”

Representative Image Source: A collection of polo shirts and sweaters in all colors inside a wardrobe. (Getty Images)

Trisha L. Andrew, a chemist and materials scientist working with Patamia, said, “If you walk out into the sunlight, you will get increasingly hot because your body and clothing are absorbing ultraviolet (UV) and near-infrared (near-IR) light from the sun.” But the special limestone crystals that reflect both the infrared and ultraviolet light.

Andrew and Patamia conceived the idea of using limestone after being inspired by the plasters that people use to keep their houses cool during summers. In an elaborate process, Patamia and Yee created a mixture of calcium carbonate, the main component in limestone, chalk, and bio-compatible barium sulfate to coat the polymer.

Representative Image Source: Two female teenager friends standing inside in the shop, holding and looking at dress (Getty Images)

Once the chemical solutions were ready, the researchers ripped small squares of fabric and repeatedly dipped some of them in the solution. With each dip, the crystals became smoother, creating a matte-like sheen on the squares. After this task, the researchers stowed away the treated and untreated fabrics into their bags and headed out to take a stroll outside in the sun as temperatures went up to 90 degrees Fahrenheit. In the middle of the afternoon, they analyzed the effects of the sun on the two kinds of fabrics and were excited to note the result. “We see a true cooling effect,” said Patamia. “What is underneath the sample feels colder than standing in the shade.”

What’s even more interesting about this chalk-based coating is that it doesn’t get wiped away from a garment when the fabric is washed. “What makes our technique unique is that we can do this on nearly any commercially available fabric and turn it into something that can keep people cool,” concluded Patamia. “Without any power input, we’re able to reduce how hot a person feels, which could be a valuable resource where people are struggling to stay cool in extremely hot environments.”

Representative Image Source: Various colours and sizes of clothing hanging in a row on a washing line outside, attached to the line with plastic clothes pegs. (Getty Images)

“Personal cooling textiles show great promise to tackle heat-related impacts of climate change,” Xueping Zhang, a professor specializing in personal thermal-moisture management at Donghua University, China, told CNN. “With the advancement of materials and technology, personal cooling textiles (will) be available for general public use in the near future,” added Zhang.