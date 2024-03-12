Scientists find water planet with a boiling ocean in remarkable discovery

The possibility that water and life may exist somewhere apart from Earth is no less than stunning. So, it was extremely surprising when astronomers from the University of Cambridge found an exoplanet with a whole water world. However, it was not an inviting seascape, but rather a gigantic dark glob simmering with boiling water. Astronomers from the University of Cambridge recently found a distant planet that consists of oceans that boil under extreme heat and pressure. The discovery was carried out with NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in the findings that explored habitable conditions on other planets, as reported in a paper published in the "Journal of Astronomy and Astrophysics Letters." This planet is an exoplanet named TOI-270 d, which has a mass that totals 4.78 Earths.

The observations detected carbon disulfide in the planet’s atmosphere. However, there was no sign of another biosignature molecule, dimethyl sulfide (DMS). In 2019, this planet was observed with the Hubble Space Telescope (HST), whose findings suggest a hydrogen-rich atmosphere. The latest observations by NASA’s JWST suggested water vapor and chemical signatures of methane and carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of the exoplanet. This chemical blend signifies the existence of a water world where the entire planet is enveloped in a giant ocean. However, this ocean doesn’t seem too welcoming yet for humans. “The ocean could be upwards of 100 degrees Celsius or more,” said Professor Nikku Madhusudhan, who led the analysis, as reported by The Guardian. “At high atmospheric pressure, an ocean this hot could still be liquid, but it’s not clear if it would be habitable," he added.

Despite finding the evidence of life’s building blocks, the scientists however couldn’t find any traces of ammonia, which basic chemistry predicts should occur naturally in a hydrogen-rich atmosphere. But ammonia is highly soluble in water and so would be depleted in the atmosphere if there were an ocean down below. “One interpretation is that this is a so-called ‘hycean’ world – with a water ocean under a hydrogen-rich atmosphere,” said Madhusudhan. A hycean planet, as the professor said, is the portmanteau of hydrogen and ocean; it is a particular type of exoplanet that features a liquid water ocean under a hydrogen-rich atmosphere. In addition to the absence of ammonia, the researchers also noted the bizarre position of this planet. One side of this planet permanently faces its star and the other is bathed in eternal darkness, creating an extreme temperature contrast. “The ocean would be extremely hot on the dayside. The night side could potentially host habitable conditions,” said Madhusudhan. But with steam soaring off the ocean and extremity of pressure a hundred times stronger than the Earth’s atmospheric pressure, the scenario becomes tricky.

While the presence of this water world may already be evidence of extraterrestrial life, the professor cautioned not to take these findings as the ultimate proof. “We need to be extremely careful about how we communicate findings on this kind of object,” he said. “It’s easy for the public to jump on to the idea that we’re finding life already.” Adding to the professor’s comment, several debates arose from a Canadian team's additional observations of the same exoplanet, challenging the proposed scenario. They argue that the planet's temperature might be too high for liquid water to exist, estimating it could reach a staggering 4,000 degrees Celsius.