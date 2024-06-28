Doctors share brilliant 'scientific' method to get rid of the hiccups and it really works

For years, the mystery of hiccups has remained elusive for doctors and scientists. Once they start, no one knows how long these hiccup spells can last. For most people, they last for a few minutes, but for others, for instance, Charles Osborne, they could even last for more than six decades. But thankfully, now science has a cure for these oddly inconvenient spasms of the body that present themselves with the unmistakable sound of “hic.” The secret lies in the breath, say doctors.

Take the case of the chronic patient who visited Dr. Duane Hurst of Mayo Clinic. To calm down her hiccups, Hurst instructed her to take carefully measured breaths, reported The Guardian. The idea was to help her find a respiration rate that would activate her rest-and-restore mode, rebalance the nervous system, and ease stress. Surprisingly, after just one breathwork session, the woman’s hiccups stopped.

Dr. Ali Seifi, director of the Neuro-ICU and an associate professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, is an hiccup expert. Explaining to CNN, he said, that holding breath is a helpful tip for calming the hiccups.

The procedure requires three simple steps:

1. Take a deep breath while tilting the head back and holding it.

2. Breathe in as much as you can, gulp air, hold it, and breathe out until you can’t any longer.

3. Hold your breath and gulp when you feel a hiccup coming on.

“As silly as holding your breath or gulping down air may sound, these methods are scientific,” Seifi said. “Anything with intense breathing in, out, holding breath means the activity of diaphragm muscle, it means the activity of the phrenic nerve.”

“What we do know is that hiccups are sudden spasms of the diaphragm muscle near the stomach,” he added, “They send a message to your brain to close a flap in your throat again and again, hence the ‘hic’ sound.” The remaining “up” sound is produced from the release of pressure when the flap opens up, Dr. Mark Fox, a professor of gastroenterology at the University of Zurich in Switzerland told CNN.

Both Seifi and Fox shared other quirky methods for curing these annoying, and somewhat embarrassing, spasms. These include sipping water from a glass while plugging the ears, eating a spoonful of sugar or peanut butter, and distracting oneself by thinking about cows. In 2020, Seifei even created a device that could stop hiccups in a moment. The device is akin to a “magic straw.” After one drinks water through this device called “HiccAway,” the hiccups come to an end.

Speaking to The Atlantic about the mystery of hiccups, Seifi said hiccups "can have different frequencies, but 10 times per minute is most common. I don't know how God created that, but most of the time they’re equally spaced."

Rob Dunn, on the other side, believed that hiccups stem from the evolutionary history of human bodies. "The first air-breathing fish and amphibians extracted oxygen using gills when in the water and primitive lungs when on land and to do so, they had to be able to close the glottis, or entryway to the lungs, when underwater. Importantly, the entryway (or glottis) to the lungs could be closed. When underwater, the animals pushed water past their gills while simultaneously pushing the glottis down. We descendants of these animals were left with vestiges of their history, including the hiccup. In hiccupping, we use ancient muscles to quickly close the glottis while sucking in (albeit air, not water)."