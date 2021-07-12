GOOD
Slideshows

15 Of the funniest Obama and Biden memes

15 Of the funniest Obama and Biden memes

This article originally appeared on 11.17.16

As President Barack Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden wind down their eight years as Washington, D.C.'s dynamic duo, the Internet has been saying goodbye with some hilarious memes. Most feature Biden as a White House prankster, eager to spoil Donald Trump's transition into the oval office. While others show Obama face-palming after one of Biden's blissfully inappropriate remarks.

Laugh it up now, there's not going to be a lot of humor in the White House come January 20th, 2017.
Trending Topics
Trending Stories