Slideshows
15 Of the funniest Obama and Biden memes
07.12.21
This article originally appeared on 11.17.16
As President Barack Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden wind down their eight years as Washington, D.C.'s dynamic duo, the Internet has been saying goodbye with some hilarious memes. Most feature Biden as a White House prankster, eager to spoil Donald Trump's transition into the oval office. While others show Obama face-palming after one of Biden's blissfully inappropriate remarks.
Laugh it up now, there's not going to be a lot of humor in the White House come January 20th, 2017.