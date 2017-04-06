For allergies

Most of us avoid Nettle, or Stinging Nettle as it’s commonly known, at all costs while hiking in the woods, and with good reason—when it comes into contact with skin, the tiny hairs on Nettle stems can cause serious irritation (hence the name). But few know just how useful this menacing, fast-growing weed actually is.

“It’s one of the top nourishing herbs, and it has the most chlorophyll of any land plant,” adds Zajdman. The serrated weed is known to cure fatigue, stress, achy joints, and even low libido. Best of all, it’s easy to grow in the garden, though you’ll need to harvest the antioxidant-packed leaves with thick gardening gloves, and then boil them in water before actually ingesting them. This eliminates the plant’s painful defense mechanism, and allows the abundant medicinal mojo to shine through.

Once the leaves are cooked, sip the resulting tea to treat everything from urinary tract infections, kidney stones, and high blood pressure (some say the leaf extract even helps with balding). But its ability to vanquish seasonal allergies may be its most winning quality. With a surprisingly high count of iron as well as Vitamins C, A, and K, cure-all nettle inhibits the secretion of histamine, hence alleviating the symptoms associated with hay fever, like itchiness, sneezing, and red eyes.

