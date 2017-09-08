Recently on GOOD
Mother Takes Revealing Selfie to Show Her Post-Pregnancy Body “This is what 24 hours postpartum looks like.”
Student Driver Gets the Ride of Her Life “...and then you accelerate and cut him off.”
German Animator Creates Moving Video About Addiction Andreas Hykade uses animation to explore the sad reality of addiction.
A Record Number Of Out Gay Athletes Are Playing College Football This Year “They all said, 'we’ve got your back.' They told me how proud they were of me.”
These Tricks Will Clear Your Stuffy Nose Instantly With cold season upon us, there’s no better time to learn how to get rid of a stuffy nose.
Recent
Michael Bennett Did Not Mince Words As He Described Being Detained By Cops Cool Video Reveals Why People in Old Movies Talked Funny 15 Tweets That Only Married People Will Understand Woman’s Bikini Shot and Caption Become a Manifesto on Self Acceptance Artist Imagines How Climate Change and Technology Will Alter Earth Forever Makeup-Shamed Waitress’ Response To Rude Teens Going Viral NBA Coach Leads Campaign To Remove Confederate Monuments In His City One L.A. Teacher Says He’ll ‘Go To Jail’ Before Giving Student Information To Federal Agents College Football Crowd Stops To Wave To Children At Nearby Hospital A Blind USC Player Pulled Off The Most Exciting Play In College Football’s First Week A U.K. Retailer Has Removed All Gender-Specific Labeling From Its Kids' Clothes Syrian Refugee Turned Olympic Swimmer Faces Fears In Return To Budapest
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.