Cartoons Show How ‘Thank You’ Can Be an Empowering Substitute for ‘Sorry’
This article originally appeared on 02.26.16
Illustrator Yao Xiao thinks people are overly apologetic when they should be thankful instead. “A few friends of mine would always say 'thank you for hanging out with me' and I couldn't figure out why it was so nice to hear it," she told A Plus. “When I thanked people, it brought to light the fact that we just did something together—and that realization made us both happier."
An apology is a show of humility by one, but a well-placed “thank you" uplifts everyone. “To me it is not about correcting behavior," Xiao says. “It is about taking an extra step when you are capable. I know that when I say 'sorry I'm taking up so much of your time,' I just want to hear someone say 'it's okay, and I like spending time with you.' It comes from the same place, and people understand it."
Cartoons courtesy of Instagram