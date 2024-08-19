Study suggests what is on the other side of a black hole

Ever since humans began space research, black holes have been a subject of intrigue. What lies inside them and on their other side has been a mystery for the longest time. Is it just pitch black or is there a whole separate world behind these celestial marvels? There have been many theories about what could be present behind the veil of black holes, according to BBC Science Focus. One theory suggests that black holes have been connected to the idea of time and gravity and how time changes with gravity. It has been suggested that a black hole could contain far-off parts of the universe that we don't have visual access to.

It has been proposed that after entering a black hole, one could pass through a wormhole and enter an unknown part of space, per JSTOR DAILY. It is believed that the power of gravity in the black hole is so strong that it can bend space-time. Comparing the idea to that of a piece of paper, JSTOR shared an analogy. The universe is likened to a sheet of paper. If a force folds the paper, its ends would touch each other. If an object rolls over the sheet of paper, causing it to straighten out, it would still be on the paper but away from the starting point. Similarly, it is presumed that if both ends, representing the space and time of a wormhole, are connected, the traveler (being the object) would find themselves at a different point in time.

This concept is closely related to Einstein’s understanding of wormholes as described in the Theory of General Relativity. He proposed that wormholes could link different universes instead of just different parts of the same universe. Adding to the paper analogy, if two points, one on each sheet of paper are pulled together due to an object, it would be able to cross over from one point on one sheet to the other. Since each point on a different sheet indicates a different universe, an object at the connection point can cross into a completely separate universe.

While we have moved beyond the earlier notion that a black hole is simply pitch-black matter and nothing more, there is still no concrete evidence to support these theories. It is understood that a person would be crushed and destroyed if they were to fall into a black hole. The force of gravity wouldn’t let them remain in the same condition they were in. So, even if a person could pass through to a different part of the universe or a different universe altogether, they would likely be sucked in and ejected from one point to another — a rather unsettling and undesirable outcome. Further studies are expected to be able to finally crack the mystery of black holes.