Stylish dad's deadpan anti-influencer videos prove North Face jackets are unstoppable

“So I’m just a dad trying to find a style again, so I’ll show you my fits and I'll let you judge them,” says Dr. Deejay, or Dr. Daniel Jordan, in many of his videos on Instagram and TikTok. Jordan began working on creating his personal style nearly three years ago, and continues today.

What’s great about Jordan’s videos is that they’re warmhearted and fun, and he doesn’t take himself too seriously. In his process of finding his style, creating cool outfits, and sharing them online, he has maintained a genuine voice that doesn’t conform to many of the modern standards of content creation. He’s earnest and excited, and whether he’s in cowboy boots or hoodies or both, you root for him on his style journey. Indeed, throughout the process, he has amassed a following not just from some 393K people, but from brands that will send him items to incorporate into his wardrobe, like Buck Mason, Chubbies, G-Shock, Tecovas, and, perhaps most notably as of late, The North Face.

At the end of last year, the timeless outdoor brand sent Jordan a jacket to try in his outfits and share on social media. But instead of creating typical content–where a person might model a jacket and talk about how great it is, etcetera–Jordan took the jacket out in rain and hilariously deadpanned his review, also in the video below. “I just got sent this jacket. They said, see how it works in the rain. It’s raining. The jacket’s on. It works. Go buy North Face.” In a world where social media has become known for a certain level of inauthenticity, Jordan’s video became a welcome respite. And the brand loved it, writing “10/10, no notes” on the post, which itself got over 305K likes on Instagram.

In fact, The North Face loved it so much they sent him two more jackets to wear when it’s wet, and Jordan recorded two more deadpan videos, one of which is below. Once more, the brand loved it, sharing "can’t wait to do it…again" on the second post.

And in Jordan's third and most recent North Face jacket video , one that’s since gotten over 859K views on Instagram, Jordan filmed while standing elbow-deep in water. “The brand North Face sent me a new jacket and said go get cold and go get wet,” Jordan says from inside the water. “I’m pretty cold, I’m pretty wet, go buy a North Face. What else do you need? You think I’d be out here if this thing wasn’t warm? Lost your mind. I’d sue them, that’s what would happen,” he says, walking out of the water. And the brand loved it again, commenting “you understood the assignment.” Check out the video below.

Jordan’s North Face content is a refreshing take on influencer culture that’s been increasingly met with cynicism from the public, so why not meet it with cynicism yourself? It’s a welcome satirical change, and a hilarious one.