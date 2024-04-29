Paul McCartney reveals the heartwarming thing he did for Jimmy Buffett in the 'last week of his life'

Jimmy Buffett's timeless music and lively spirit created a legacy that transcends genres and generations. The American singer-songwriter passed away in September 2023 at the age of 76, and to celebrate his life and legacy, a star-studded concert was arranged at the Hollywood Bowl. Amongst all the other singers was Paul McCartney, who was a good friend of Jimmy. The Beatles star not only honored the memories of the legendary singer but also shared a story of his last meeting with him, as per My Modern Met.

Image Source: Sir Paul McCartney "Hey Grandude!" book signing at Waterstones Piccadilly on September 06, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Paul revealed that he sang the song "Let It Be" for Jimmy in his final days. At the tribute concert, the British singer recalled being asked to sing for him at his home by his wife Jane Slagsvol. "Just in the last week of his life, I was invited up to his house by Janie," Paul said.

He added that even though Jimmy was in his final days, he still had that twinkle in his eyes. "And I was invited up there to sing a couple of songs for Jimmy, and he was in a pretty bad way, but he still had that twinkle in his eye. So I thought I'll sing one of those songs that I sang to him tonight," added Paul.

Image source: Paul McCartney performs live on stage on November 26, 2014, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

The former Beatles star took to the piano at the concert and started singing, “Let It Be” under a starry background on which a giant portrait of the late singer was formed later. During the song, Paul was joined by several other bands and singers. The Coral Reefer Band, Jimmy's longtime touring band, also played at the event and were introduced to the stage one by one by Paul.

Paul was one of the closest friends of Jimmy and they had immense respect for each other. The former Beatles member recalled a heartwarming tale involving the songwriter when he had once forgotten to pack his guitar on a vacation and Jimmy came to the rescue.

"He said he would get me one of his, but I said, ‘I’m left-handed.’ So, Jimmy had his roadie restring one of his guitars which he loaned me for the duration of the holiday." Paul continued, “He then followed this act of generosity by giving me my own beautiful left-handed guitar that had been made by one of his guitar-making pals. It’s a beautiful instrument, and every time I play it now it’ll remind me of what a great man Jimmy was," per Rolling Stone.

Paul had penned an emotional post on his Instagram as a tribute to his late friend after his passing. He talked about Jimmy's generosity, kindness, humor and songwriting, as well as described him as “one of the kindest and most generous people”.