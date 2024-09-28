Former wrestling champion's speech about a mother's love moved the entire school to tears

We often don’t learn some of the greatest life lessons until something unfortunate takes place. Some of the most heart-shattering experiences and losses reward us with priceless lessons. A speaker, Marc Mero, shared how his heartbreaking history instilled in him some of the most important perspectives of life. Mero was invited to speak at a school back in 2017 and the insights he shared left everyone at the school in tears. His video gained a whopping 16 million views and his poignant words from 7 years ago echo loud and clear even today.

Starting with his experience as a youngster in school, Mero recalled how his mother was always present for him, a little too much rather. “Let's say I was playing football, my mother would be on the sidelines. Let's say the action on the field went one way, my mother would run along with it and she’d be like, ‘Marc get on get on,’ I'd be like, ‘Oh my gosh,’” he mentioned. He even shared that he refused to acknowledge her presence out of fear of being embarrassed. Despite it all, his mom refused to give up on supporting him. The speaker highlighted how she instilled courage and confidence in him to go out and excel in sports. “The greatest gift she gave me was that she believed in me,” he remarked.

Sharing another instance of his bond with his mother, he recalled having overdosed thrice in his life. “You show me your friends, I’ll tell you your future,” he said. Mero explained that he used to hang out with people who would drink and get high. “They’d drive me home at 2, 3, 4 in the morning,” he remarked. Nevertheless, Mero’s mom would stay up for him. “She wouldn’t go to bed till she knew I was alive,” he exclaimed. When she tried to converse with him, Mero would just shun her, too engrossed in the temporary indulgences. Things went on similarly until one day when Mero was in Japan. He received a call back to the US on an urgent basis.

“They go, Mark, ‘I can't tell you. Mark, your mother died.’ I just threw the phone down, I ran out of my hotel room, I took the elevator to the lobby. When the doors opened up, I just ran out into the street and I remember looking up and just saying, ‘Mom, I am so sorry,’” he revealed. It was only at her funeral that Mero was able to acknowledge all the sacrifices and love she had been rendering all her life. “If you have a mother or a father, tell them how much you love him,” Mero exclaimed. The speaker explained that he was always chasing the riches of life at the cost of his loved ones.

“Life is not about winning the race, life is about finishing the race and how many people we can all help finish this race. It's about how we can start being kinder to each other because in the end, it may be you who needs help to finish the race,” he pointed out. Concluding with a heart-melting message that is crisp in the ears of many, Mero requested people to focus on the abstracts. He concluded, “It's what's in your heart that truly matters. Love. Love is just a word until somebody comes along and gives it meaning. You are the meaning.”

