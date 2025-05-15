Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Woman's cat quinceañera inspires a community to give back in a way she never imagined

A birthday becomes a blessing.

cat, cat rescue, quinceanera, tuxedo cat, cat birthday, texas

“It was always a dream of mine since she was little."

Photo by Luku Muffin on Unsplash
Elyssa Goodman
By Elyssa GoodmanMay 15, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

See Full Bio

It started with a tease, a short little video of Miranda Gonzalez holding her beloved tuxedo cat, Holly. But it wasn’t a normal day. As No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” plays, Miranda carries Holly, attired in a crown and custom lace gown edged in sparkles. It was Holly’s quinceañera, the celebration of her 15th birthday.

In another video that’s since gone viral with 5.4M views and 1.2M likes, Miranda shows Holly's entire cat quinceañera from start to finish. There’s Holly’s tiered white cake accented with gold roses and golden stairs upon which walk tiny gold cats; the customary rosary and Bible; Holly’s custom gown; Holly’s entrance to the party in a white, remote controlled, child-size toy Bentley convertible; Holly enjoying the mariachi band (which didn’t know the quinceañera was for a cat until it got there); and even Holly’s daddy-daughter dance.

@mamaonamission15

I dreamed of this day! #quinceañera #quince #quincedress #catquinceañera #catquince #catsoftiktok #15 #catsoftiktok

Miranda adopted Holly 15 years ago when she was just a kitten. “She truly is my soul cat,” she wrote on TikTok. Since adopting Holly, it had been Miranda’s goal to not just have a long life with the cat, but to give the cat a quinceañera, Miranda toldThe Dodo. “It was always a dream of mine since she was little,” she said. “I wanted to celebrate our life together and show everyone my love for her!” Miranda’s friends and family came out to support Holly and the party in a big way: ”I found my people,” she wrote on one video.

In Miranda’s videos from the party, some of which have gone viral on their own, Holly, a famously chill cat, navigates the party with aplomb. She welcomes cuddles, sits intently watching the mariachi band, rests comfortably in dad’s arms as they dance, all the while wearing her gown and crown. Holly is used to parties, but also took plenty of breaks throughout for quiet time, Miranda said. Cats will often need time away from large groups at parties, even if they are chill cats, and it’s good to have spaces where they can relax with food, toys, and cozy corners, according to pet advice network Kinship.

@mamaonamission15

Here’s the rest of the party! Please view the dress video and help us raise funds for the cat rescue we dedicated the party to so we could help cats in the community! #catsoftiktok #cat #cats #catquince #catquinceañera #quincedress #15 #houstontexas #htown #houston #quinceañera

As Holly’s quinceañera went viral, though, there was another exciting phenomenon: several other cats’ lives were saved in the process. “Gonzalez dedicated the party to Almost Home Cat Haven and encouraged people to contribute to their Amazon wish list,” The Dodo wrote. Almost Home is a no-kill cat rescue and adoption center in Houston, Texas, near where Gonzalez lives, and has been open for about a decade.

As the video made its way through the Internet, thousands of people contributed. The rescue had 135 items from their wish list donated, which included enough food to feed Almost Home cats for a month, and raised enough money to support the rescue’s rent and utilities for the next month as well. ”Our family loves volunteering at this rescue whose owners’ [sole] purpose is to make a difference in the community and save as many cats as she can!” Miranda wrote. Miranda has also started a GoFundMe to raise money for the shelter, which you can support here. There are so many ways to show love for a cat, whether it’s with a custom gown or a custom wish list order, and it’s even better if you can save a life in the process.

@mamaonamission15

Go Fund Me is linked in my bios! Please help us save some kitty’s lives! #catquince #catquinceañera #catrescue #catrescueandsanctuary #catlovers #catloversoftiktok #catsoftiktok #cats #cat #help #miracle #almosthomecathaven

adoptionalmosthomecathavencatcat adoptioncat loverscat partycat rescuecat sheltercatquincecatquinceaeracatrescuecatsgofundmehoustonpetpet advicepetsquincequinceaeratuxedo cat

The Latest

cat, cat rescue, quinceanera, tuxedo cat, cat birthday, texas
Good People

Woman's cat quinceañera inspires a community to give back in a way she never imagined

anti-racism, restaurant review, fairbanks alaska, viral tweet, social justice, etsy shirts, black-owned businesses, racism, chowder house, positive backlash
Past Events

Customer complains about anti-racist shirt, gets roasted by the internet

restaurant racism, dress code discrimination, viral video, Marcia Grant, Atlas Restaurant Group, racial bias, parenting, racial profiling
Past Events

Black child denied entry over 'dress code' while white child in same outfit dines freely

More For You

hospital bed, confused woman, anesthesia, memory loss, children

A doctor talking to a woman coming out of anesthesia.

via Canva/Photos

Woman coming out of anesthesia has an adorable reaction to learning how many kids she has

“Some people shouldn’t have kids, but this is how I reacted when I found out I had kids after coming off anesthesia,” content creator Belle Blake said in a TikTok video that’s since gone viral, with over 75K likes on the platform. Woozy and bandaged from a rhinoplasty, Blake was delighted to learn on the car ride home that not only did she have children, she had four. “FOUR BABIES? Oh my god, I hit the Lotto!” she said. “I should get a winning scratch-off ticket. Where can you get a scratch-off ticket?”

“Are they gorgeous?” she asked her husband as they drove home, and he confirmed they in fact were. “I am just like, you're welcome, everyone. All my kids deserve pancakes and bacon,” she said, through her post-surgery haze.

Keep ReadingShow less
paralysis, exercise, London Marathon, perseverance, mental health

Darren Awol participated in the London Marathon in spite of being paraplegic.

Photo credit: Canva

Gun shooting victim was told he’d never walk again. Then he competed in the London Marathon.

In 2011, post office cashier Darren Awol suffered a gunshot wound into his spine in an unprovoked attack in Anerley, London, England. He was paralyzed from the waist down, and was told by his doctors that he would never walk again. However, after over a decade of hard work, drive, physical therapy, and support from his brother and physiotherapist, Awol competed in the London Marathon.

"Your limitations are as far as you allow them to be,” Awol said to BBC News. “It’s not about the medal but being able to do something I never thought I'd be able to."

Keep ReadingShow less
woman, peace signs, power, strength, joy, scars

How a woman tackles rude comments about her scars.

Photo by Peter Gombos on Unsplash

Confident woman with a unique facial scar shares how she handles rude comments

As a child, Kate Bogner developed a small scar that got bigger and bigger until it was diagnosed as scleroderma en coup de sabre, which essentially means “the cut of a sabre,” for how it appears on the skin. According to the National Scleroderma Foundation, its causes are unknown, but it’s thought to be an autoimmune disease. Localized scleroderma, like scleroderma en coup de sabre, “typically only affects the skin, although in some cases the underlying muscle and tissue may be involved,” the foundation shares. It can cause changes in the skin’s appearance, particularly on the face. Though she is now in remission, Bogner has a scar that runs through her forehead. It’s not always an easy experience to live through as a child or as an adult, as both the foundation and Bogner shared, but she developed a keen sense of self-advocacy that she maintains to this day to handle unkind comments.

Bogner, who is a holistic health coach, has heard it all, she said in a recent video, when it comes to rude name-calling or suggestions that she “get bangs” to cover up the scar.

Keep ReadingShow less
WWII veteran, birthday, birthday cards, celebration, feel good story

100-year-old Gaston Pettigrew got more than what he asked for.

Photo credit: Jordan Proust on Facebook

WWII veteran wanted 100 cards for his 100th birthday. The response was overwhelming.

The night before his 100th birthday, World War II veteran Gaston Pettigrew put on his Royal Canadian Navy uniform and enjoyed a birthday celebration in the dining hall with the friends, family, and staff of the Maison Paul-Triquet home in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. All he wanted for his birthday was 100 cards for him. He was greeted with a box full of 1,700 cards and more are still on the way from around the world.

Weeks prior, Pettigrew’s request was posted on a Facebook community group dedicated to military history by Jordan Proust. Since then, among the hundreds of likes and reacts the post got, the birthday cards kept coming in. Pettigrew’s residence expects him to receive over 2,000 cards by the end of his birthday week.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025