Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

She went to the ER in Spain. The bill made her question everything about U.S. healthcare.

A woman’s father needed an ambulance and X-rays in Madrid—and the bill left her speechless.

spanish healthcare, er visit cost, ana ochoa, healthcare abroad, ambulance cost usa, viral tiktok health, american healthcare, madrid hospital, fractured humerus, international healthcare

Woman looks at insurance bill

Canva
GOOD Staff
By GOOD StaffJun 09, 2025
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio

When Ana Ochoa’s 83-year-old father fell on a sidewalk in Madrid, her heart sank. He had tripped outside a restaurant, hit the pavement hard, and couldn’t get up. Paramedics arrived quickly and rushed him to Hospital Clínico San Carlos, one of Spain’s top hospitals.

At the ER, doctors immediately began treatment. They performed X-rays and diagnosed him with a fractured humerus, a painful break in the upper arm. He was bandaged, stabilized, given a prescription, and released.

Ana was grateful for the care—but, like most Americans, she was dreading the bill.

spanish healthcare, er visit cost, ana ochoa, healthcare abroad, ambulance cost usa, viral tiktok health, american healthcare, madrid hospital, fractured humerus, international healthcareHospital billMedical billCanva


“It was a pretty big hospital visit, you know, with all the things,” she said in a TikTok video.

Ana, who had moved from California to Spain less than a year earlier, shared the experience with her followers. In the clip titled “When the ambulance bill is cheaper than an Uber ride in LA,” she holds up the invoice to the camera and asks, “Can you see it?”

spanish healthcare, er visit cost, ana ochoa, healthcare abroad, ambulance cost usa, viral tiktok health, american healthcare, madrid hospital, fractured humerus, international healthcareHospital billEmergency roomCanva

The total cost for the entire emergency room visit? €185 euros. Roughly $194 USD.

No ambulance fee. No itemized charges for the X-rays or diagnostics. Just a flat, modest bill for high-quality care.

@thebadmama

When the ambulance bill is cheaper than an Uber ride in LA. 🚑😳 #spainvsusa

Ana’s video quickly went viral, drawing over 1 million views across TikTok and Instagram and sparking a conversation about how different healthcare systems operate around the world. Many commenters from Europe were shocked—not at Spain’s prices, but at what Americans endure in comparison.

spanish healthcare, er visit cost, ana ochoa, healthcare abroad, ambulance cost usa, viral tiktok health, american healthcare, madrid hospital, fractured humerus, international healthcareHospital billMadrid, SpainCanva

“In Belgium, we have something called ‘gemeentebelasting,’ city taxes that cover services like ambulances,” wrote Vanessa Neetesonne. “My last surgery cost me €75 ($81).”

“I live in the U.K., had an operation, stayed in hospital a few nights, had biopsies, etc., and paid nothing,” added another user. “I have lifelong medication for free, too.”

spanish healthcare, er visit cost, ana ochoa, healthcare abroad, ambulance cost usa, viral tiktok health, american healthcare, madrid hospital, fractured humerus, international healthcareHospital billEmergency roomCanva

“In Europe, health is a right, not a business,” read one comment that Ana herself liked. It had over 13,000 likes.

In a follow-up video posted in May 2025, Ana clarified that the ambulance ride itself was completely free. The €185 bill only covered the ER visit and imaging. “People take Ubers to the hospital in the U.S. because they’re afraid of ambulance costs,” she said. “And in Spain, it’s free.”

@thebadmama

Replying to @Anja Malesic Ambulance rides in the U.S.: a luxury service, apparently. 🤡💰

Since the initial post went viral, Ana has continued documenting her family’s life in Spain. She's spoken more openly about the cultural adjustment, her children’s language skills, and the unexpected joy of living somewhere where medical care feels humane and accessible. She hasn't posted a follow-up about any additional medical expenses from the visit, suggesting that €185 was, in fact, the final bill.

For those wondering: Ana's father recovered well and has appeared in her videos smiling, sling on his arm, enjoying his time in Madrid.

spanish healthcare, er visit cost, ana ochoa, healthcare abroad, ambulance cost usa, viral tiktok health, american healthcare, madrid hospital, fractured humerus, international healthcareHospital billOff the coast of ItalyCanva

It’s clear the family has gained more than just great memories abroad. They’ve gained a new understanding of what healthcare can look like. And that realization, more than any bill, is what’s stuck with Ana the most.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

ambulance cost usaamerican healthcareana ochoaer visit costfractured humerushealthcare abroadinternational healthcaremadrid hospitalspanish healthcareviral tiktok healthpast events

The Latest

spanish healthcare, er visit cost, ana ochoa, healthcare abroad, ambulance cost usa, viral tiktok health, american healthcare, madrid hospital, fractured humerus, international healthcare
Past Events

She went to the ER in Spain. The bill made her question everything about U.S. healthcare.

stevie nicks, fleetwood mac, lindsey buckingham, silver springs, fleetwood mac live
Culture

Fleetwood Mac cut this haunting ballad from 'Rumours.' Then Stevie Nicks gave it new life.

jerry seinfeld, seinfeld show, david lynch, meditation, transcendental meditation
Culture

Jerry Seinfeld said this lunch-break ritual 'saved' him during the chaotic 'Seinfeld' production

toilet paper, digestion, bowel movements, personal hygiene, skin irritations, allergic reactions, wiping
Health

Experts claim we're all wiping our butts the wrong way

More For You

blindness recovery, medical mystery, joyce urch, regained vision, heart attack survivor, unexplained recovery, miracle healing, glaucoma, uk news, inspirational story

Woman putting on glasses

Canva

Woman blind for 25 years wakes up after heart attack and can suddenly see again

Some stories are so unbelievable they sound like fiction. But for Joyce Urch, a 74-year-old woman from the UK, the miracle was very real. After living without her vision for more than two decades, she opened her eyes following a heart attack—and found she could see again.

Joyce had been blind since 1979, but when she woke up in a British hospital after a life-threatening cardiac event, her world suddenly looked different. Her doctors were stunned.

Keep ReadingShow less
winston howes, heart shaped meadow, tree tribute, grief and love, viral photo, aerial heart tribute, janet howes, oak tree planting, hidden tribute, romantic gestures

A farmer tends to crops

Canva

Grieving man plants 6,000 trees in wife’s memory—then a balloon photo reveals his hidden tribute

After the sudden loss of his wife, Winston Howes wanted to do something more than mourn. He wanted to build something living, something lasting.

On his 111-acre farm in Wickwar, South Gloucestershire, Howes began planting oak saplings in a 6-acre field near his home. It started as a quiet tribute to Janet, his wife of 33 years, who had passed away from heart failure at just 50 years old.

Keep ReadingShow less
fake baby assignment, parenting class, high school project, viral student texts, chippewa secondary school, andrea lefebvre, real care baby, funny student stories, parenting simulation, teen parenting lesson

Fake babies lead to some real hilariousness

Reddit

Teacher’s fake baby assignment leads to hilarious student meltdowns

Teenagers at Chippewa Secondary School in North Bay, Ontario got a taste of real-life parenting, and they are absolutely not OK.

As part of a Grade 11 course called Raising Healthy Children, teacherAndrea Lefebvre assigns her students robotic “Real Care” babies to take home for the weekend. The goal? Help them understand the demands of caring for a newborn. The result? Total chaos.

Keep ReadingShow less
moving with kids, parenting win, dad powerpoint, family move, viral video, instagram parenting, teacher dad, greg karlton sherman, lorelle sherman, snellville georgia

The well-planned PowerPoint in action

Reddit

Dad makes PowerPoint to tell his kids they’re moving and totally wins them over

Breaking the news to your kids that you’re moving can be tough. But one Georgia dad found a way to turn potential tears into cheers—with a PowerPoint presentation that was equal parts thoughtful, practical, and fun.

Digital creator Lorelle Oliveira Sherman shared the moment on Instagram, showing how her husband, Greg-Karlton Sherman, delivered the news to their three kids that the family was moving from Smyrna to Snellville, Georgia.

Keep ReadingShow less
mossel bay rescue, fisherman saves woman, drowning rescue, south africa news, viral hero story, kabeljou hook, dias beach, sea rescue, reddit viral, non-fatal drowning

Photo of Mossel Bay

Bob Adams via Wikimedia Commons

Fisherman casts his line and reels in a drowning woman, saving her life

On a quiet night at Dias Beach in Mossel Bay, South Africa, a 31-year-old woman went for a midnight swim and nearly didn’t make it back. Strong rip currents pulled her farther from shore, and with no one else in the water, her situation quickly turned dangerous.

A group of local fishermen noticed her struggling in the surf. While others might have frozen or fumbled with what to do, one of them came up with a plan that no one could’ve predicted.

Keep ReadingShow less
joseph fasano, viral author story, airplane coincidence, book on a plane, swallows of lunetoo, twitter story, author encounter, poetry and novels, viral tweet, unexpected meeting

Woman reads next to stranger n an airplane

Canva

Passenger reads a book on a flight, unaware the author is sitting right next to her

Writers dream of connecting with readers, just not usually while sitting right next to them on a plane.

Novelist and poet Joseph Fasano recently had that rare and surreal experience. Mid-flight, he noticed the woman seated beside him was completely absorbed in The Swallows of Lunetoo—his own novel. She had no idea she was reading it inches away from the person who wrote every word.

Keep ReadingShow less
childhood romance, viral tiktok, playground proposal, first grade breakup

Representative Image: The diamond ring was an unexpected twist to the story.

Source: Photo by Castorly Stock

First grader's love triangle ends with a real diamond and one stunned mom

Adalie Phillips is just a first grader, but she's already living out a rom-com plotline that’s captivated TikTok. In a now-viral video, her mom, Allie Phillips (aka @.allie.phillips), shares the fun and slightly shocking story of how her daughter broke up with her elementary school boyfriend after receiving a diamond ring, yes, a real one, from another suitor on the playground.

It all started when Adalie came home and gave her mom a very serious warning.

Keep ReadingShow less
rush, ll cool j, geddy lee, public enemy, neil peart

Rush's weirdest moment is probably a rap verse from 1991.

ceedub13, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-2.0) (left) / Hudgons, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0) (right)

Rush's weirdest moment isn't prog-rock. It's rapping inspired by LL Cool J and Public Enemy

Rush made a lot of music that the average listener would consider "weird" in some form or fashion: lengthy prog epics rooted in fantasy ("The Necromancer"), mutant funk-metal with haunted-house spoken-word sections ("Double Agent"), intense blues-rock about hair-loss anxiety ("I Think I’m Going Bald"). But the strangest moment in their catalog is a left-field rap verse from 1991.

By that point in their storied career, the Canadian trio were always searching for new forms of inspiration. They’d expanded into synthesizers and experimented with styles like reggae and New Wave, but flirting with hip-hop probably took most fans by surprise. The song in question is "Roll the Bones," the title track and second single from their 14th LP—and the famous verse arrives out of nowhere, amid the band’s heavy riffs and synth stabs, with singer-bassist Geddy Lee pitch-shifted way, way down. Decades later, it’s still a trip to hear him grumble out lyrics like, "Just the facts / Gonna kick some gluteus max" and "You better run, homeboy."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025