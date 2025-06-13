Skip to content
Why Harrison Ford immediately agreed to work with Jason Segel after seeing him naked

He wasn’t a “Shrinking” violet.

harrison ford, shrinking, apple tv, actor, television

After over 60 years in Hollywood, Harrison Ford DGAF.

Elyssa Goodman
Elyssa Goodman
Jun 13, 2025
Apple TV’s Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, is a dark comedy following the life of a therapist reeling after his wife’s passing, which causes him to make some unusual decisions about how to assist his patients. It has become a critical darling since it first aired in 2023, starring Segel as the therapist in question, and Ford as his senior colleague. In Variety’s recent Actors on Actors series, its star Jason Segel sat down for a chat with Seth Rogen, where they discussed just how the show ended up with a legend like Harrison Ford in its cast.

The answer, it turns out, was in part a result of Ford’s signature deadpan delivery. Ford was offered the role in Shrinking and wanted to learn more about Segel’s work, so he was given the latter’s filmsThe End of the Tour and Forgetting Sarah Marshall to view. Forgetting Sarah Marshall, the 2008 comedy, in part became noteworthy at the time, and still, for Segel’s comedic full-frontal nudity. Much to Segel’s surprise, he says in the interview with Rogen, Harrison Ford agreed to star in Shrinking while also offering a most remarkable compliment. “I’m in,” Ford texted series co-creator Bill Lawrence, “and tell the kid, great dick.” Rogen promptly explodes into laughter.
@varietymagazine

Jason Segel on what Harrison Ford said when he agreed to join "Shrinking": "I'm in, and tell the kid, great d—k." #ActorsOnActors

Harrison Ford has been in the entertainment industry for over 60 years and in that time has developed a reputation for saying, well, whatever the hell he wants, usually with a straight-faced, honest delivery. For example, when his final Indiana Jones film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, failed at the box office in 2023, he simply told The Wall Street Journal, “Shit happens,” according to Variety.

As Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in Captain America: Brave New World, the latest Captain America franchise film released in early 2025, Ford transformed into the Red Hulk. In an interview with MTV, Yahoo! shares that Ford told the network that turning into the Red Hulk wasn’t too difficult for a very specific reason: “I don’t want to break your bubble or anything,” he said, “but that’s what the money is for.” He also toldRotten Tomatoes he didn’t even remember what happened on the shooting day where he had to become the Red Hulk on set. Sometimes the job is just the job and “it was an amusing day at the office,” he quipped.

Harrison Ford discusses being Han Solo for the last time on Jimmy Kimmel Live! www.youtube.com

Ford has also become beloved for his appearances on late night talk shows where the actor is never afraid to parody himself. On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, for example, Kimmel asks about how it felt for Ford to play Han Solo for the last time, since “I’m not Harrison Ford, quite a distance from it!” the host says. “I’m actually not either,” Ford whispers, shaking his head, followed by uproarious audience laughter.

The laughter continues now, as Ford promotes Shrinking. The Hollywood Reporter asks Ford in an interview, “What’s your go-to self-care ritual to unwind after work?” Ford stares into the camera, squints, cocks an eyebrow, and deadpans, “None of your goddamn business.”

Amen, Harrison. We wouldn’t have you any other way.

