Teacher forced to sell her shoes to raise money for grandpa's funeral. Then J.J. Watt reached out.

A celebrity is not just defined by their work but also by the sheer generosity they exhibit in helping ordinary people. J.J. Watt is one of them. In July 2022, when a Texan teacher named Jennifer Simpson, who goes by @JSimpson2014 on X, was on the verge of selling her jersey and a pair of sneakers from the J.J. Watt merchandise to raise funds for her grandfather’s funeral, the NFL athlete stepped up to help. As word got out, Watt’s benevolent gesture attracted massive attention from fans, who ended up providing financial support to the woman.

On July 21, Jennifer took to X and wrote, “I have a pair of @JJWatt women’s edition of Reebok shoes size 9 for $60. I’ve worn them twice. They are great shoes, I’m only selling them because we are raising money for my grandpa’s funeral. I also have a Watt women’s XL Texans Jersey for $30. Anyone interested?” Along with this note, she embedded two photos of cream-colored sneakers that featured a chocolate-brown toecap and caramel stripes on the quarter.

A few hours later, J.J. Watt (@JJWatt) himself replied to Jennifer’s tweet. “Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral,” he wrote, adding, “I’m sorry for your loss.” Jennifer responded, “I freaking love you, man. It’s been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death. I wish I could tell you my story.”

Watt's post was liked by over 200,000 people and reposted over 18,000 times, gaining massive popularity. People also jumped in to help, asking about how they could donate some money. Almost everyone repeated Watt’s message: “Don’t sell your shoes.” @cyarbough wrote, “I’ll buy them. Just don’t put them in the mail, hold them for me.” @anniehutchs commented, “I’m so sorry for your loss. I will ‘buy them’ from you but I want you to keep the shoes and shirt! Just let me know where to send the money.”

In the comments, tons of people also lauded the football star. “Class. J.J. Watt is a prime example of what is right about not only being a professional athlete but also a human being,” wrote @wzlptr. “I’ve never seen anybody like you sir, your kindness and giving spirit is out of this world. Great work,” wrote @MGSportsTalk.

Later, Jennifer’s aunt Tara Roderick told TODAY that she never expected her niece’s post would catch Watt’s attention. “We did not expect anything,” Tara said. “We were just expecting that maybe another fan would want to buy that jersey or shoes.” Jennifer’s grandfather Jerry Roderick passed away unexpectedly on June 20. After his demise, Jennifer began posting regular updates, pleading with people to help her raise funds for his funeral. On July 6, Jennifer wrote on X about her family struggling to pay for the funeral, adding that she was also selling baked treats and plates to raise money.

A few days later, she confirmed in a tweet that the money was arranged and they made proper preparations for the funeral ceremony. "What he (Watt) has done has lifted a little burden knowing we can lay my dad to rest after a month," Tara said.