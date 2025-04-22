Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Teens invent electricity-free refrigerators that run on a common household item

The solution was sitting on their kitchen tables.

refrigerator, teen inventions, salt, invention, science

Three teens can keep medicinal items cool without electricity.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesApr 22, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Sometimes teenagers come up with the best ideas. Three teens from Indore, India have found a way to help their parents who work in the medical field. Using their brains and ingenuity, they have developed a mini-fridge that can keep vaccines and other medicines cold and preserved without the need of an electrical outlet or battery. Their secret? Salt.

Their “Thermavault,” as they call their invention, was so innovative and successful that they won $12,500 from the 2025 Earth Prize. While many teens would understandably spend the prize money on themselves, Dhruv Chaudhary, Mithran Ladhania, and Mridul Jain have decided to spend the money on creating 200 more Thermavaults and distribute them among 120 hospitals for further testing. The hope is that this new invention will help hospitals in rural areas keep vaccines and even organs preserved for transport.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

"We have been able to keep the vaccines inside the Thermavault for almost 10 to 12 hours," said Dr. Pritesh Vyas, an orthopedic surgeon at V One hospital in a testimonial. “It will be definitely helpful, definitely useful in the remote places, the villages."

How does this whole thing work? Well, some salts are able to achieve a cooling effect by pulling heat from their environments as they’re dissolved in water. This is because when the salts dissolve, they require energy to break apart the charged ions—so they pull it from the environment. This ends up cooling the water around them. The fridge itself is an insulated plastic container with a copper wall lining the inside, where the vaccines, medicines, or organs would sit. Meanwhile, the cooling solution made of the salt dissolving in water is poured into a space between the plastic outer wall and the copper inner wall. The teens were able to create a container that could harness this scientific process to keep items within that environment cool.

While the boys were going to test 20 different types of salt compiled from a list of 150 salts they researched online, they ended up using two different salts recommended by their teacher: barium hydroxide octahydrate and ammonium chloride. While ice packs and coolant boxes are already being used in the field to transport organs and other medical items, the advantage of the Thermavault’s ammonium chloride solution is that you don’t need a freezer to pull ice from. Instead, the solution in the Thermavault can be boiled, the salt can be collected, and then be dissolved again to produce its cooling effect.

This trio isn't the only group of teens to make revolutionary inventions. Chester Greenwood would invent ear muffs while ice skating as a 15-year-old in 1873. Mathematician Blaise Pascal invented what we would consider the modern mechanical calculator before he turned 18. Even braille was invented by 15-year-old Louis Braille.

@onecreation4you

The Top 3 Life Changing Inventions by Teenagers #invention #teenager #discover #rich #luxury #top3

This goes to show that young people can come up with some highly intelligent inventions and ideas that can benefit everyone—that is if adults take the time, effort, and energy to listen and invest in their ideas.

freezerhospitalsice packsinnovationmedicineorgansrefrigeratorteenagersvaccinesinventions

The Latest

family, death, grief, parenting, cancer, inspiration, daughter, hidden message, love letter, life letter, family death
Culture

Grieving father makes an unbelievable discovery while cleaning out his deceased daughter's room

new continent, science, discovery, hidden lands, continents
Science

Earth's missing continent rediscovered 375 years after sailors first set foot there

car handle, car ceiling grip, viral tweet, oh shit bar, twitter mystery solved, car interior parts, tiktok viral moment, passenger handle, funny mom moments, driving humor
Culture

Someone finally explained what that weird car ceiling handle is actually for

NASA, plants, clean air, home care, research
Science

NASA found the 18 best plants  for naturally filtering the air in your home

More For You

left-handed, lefty, southpaw, left-handed celebrities, left-handed tools, left-handed problems, left-handed facts

The complexities behind living left-handed

Photo from Pixabay

11 struggles that only left-handed people understand

For the past 42 years, August 13 has been International Left-handers Day. It was first observed by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc., to celebrate their uniqueness and highlight the health and educational issues they face.

It's also a day to honor left-handed people who overcame their struggles to achieve great things, including Bill Gates, Marie Curie, Oprah Winfrey, Babe Ruth, Napoleon Bonaparte, Leonardo da Vinci, and Jimi Hendrix as well as the long list of left-handed presidents that have graced the Oval Office since the dawn of the 20th century: James Garfield, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama. And, of course, the greatest lefty-rights advocate of our times, Ned Flanders.

Keep ReadingShow less
history, dinosaurs, paleontology, early humans, petroglyphs, footsteps, spirituality

An ancient petroglyph is opening up the possibility that early humans knew more about dinosaurs than we thought.

Renan Rodrigues Chandu and Pedro Arcanjo José Feitosa, and the Casa Grande boys | Canva

Stunning 9,000-year-old rock carvings suggest ancient people may have studied dinosaur tracks

Researchers in Brazil have uncovered a remarkable discovery that spans across millennia—dinosaur footprints found alongside ancient rock art dating back over 9,000 years. This significant find occurred in Serrote do Letreiro, located in the Sousa Basin, and the research has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

The study, led by Leonardo P. Troiano, Heloísa B. dos Santos, Tito Aureliano, and Aline M. Ghilardi, suggests that prehistoric hunter-gatherers in Brazil created mysterious rock art designs—known as petroglyphs—next to dinosaur footprints. These findings offer valuable insights into the intersection of paleontology and archaeology, particularly at the Serrote site.

Keep ReadingShow less
music, headphones, good music, bad music, job performance

Bad music at work can kill your job performance.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientific study shows how terrible background music at work actually ruins job performance

If you have ever worked in retail, a restaurant, or in an office, there may be some music that remind you of those workplaces—many times for the worst. It's not just that the songs are annoying, either. You'd probably swear that the annoying (or outright bad) music actually made you worse at your job. It may seem like just a feeling, but science is saying that it’s actually a fact: bad music can ruin job performance.

A study at Ohio State University found that if background music at the workplace doesn’t fit well with what workers need to do their jobs, it doesn’t just impact their moods or energy, but their job performance overall. Bad songs may have killed the mood in the room, made it hard for workers to concentrate, or just didn’t feel “in sync” with the work being done. “Music misfit,” as the researchers called it, didn’t just make work less pleasurable for the workers, but was shown to cause fatigue and make it more difficult to concentrate. This is a big deal since 13.5 million people work in occupations in which background music is common—and for the most part, the music is chosen with customers in mind rather than the workers.

Keep ReadingShow less
men, urinals, urination, hygiene, math and physics

Physics and geometry can make public restrooms cleaner.

Photo credit: Canva

Thanks to physics, urinal splashing in men’s bathrooms reduces by 95%

If you have ever entered a public men’s restroom, you are aware of a frequent and gross problem: urinal splash back. When the typically designed urinal is in use, it’s not uncommon for droplets spraying and splashing onto the floors, walls, and the pants of the users. This has caused not just a health hazard but great expense and water use in cleaning up these messes so frequently. Thanks to physics and engineering from the University of Waterloo in Canada and Weber State University in Utah, this splashing problem will be flushed to the past and create cleaner men’s rooms.

Current methods to clean or prevent urinal splashing are better than nothing, but still aren’t very efficient. Targets in the urinal, absorbing mats, and frequent cleaning schedules don’t address the root of the problem. According to the published study from UW and WSU, there are approximately 56 million urinals in businesses, government buildings, and other non-residential areas across the United States, leading researchers to conclude that more than 350,000 liters of urine splash onto their floors every day. That leads to a lot of time, money, and water to clean up pee.

Keep ReadingShow less
ladies having drinks, a drink with a stirrer

A new stirrer could help protect bar patrons from being drugged.

Photo credit: Canva

Canadian chemists perfect stirring stick that shields bar patrons from spiked drinks

One of the first things a person is taught when they start going to bars or clubs is to make sure you keep an eye on their drink at all times. Why? To make sure no one messes with it when you aren’t looking to drug you. After over ten years of conceptualization and testing, scientists at the University of British Columbia have developed a product that can make drinking out at bars much safer: a stirring stick that can detect whether cocktails have been spiked.

Spikeless looks like a regular stirring stick for drinks but can detect gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), ketamine, and other drugs typically used to spike drinks. In just 30 seconds, the stick’s chemical-coated bioplastic tip will change color if it detects drugs in the drink, alcoholic and non-alcoholic alike. This can prevent people from ingesting anything other than the promised alcohol.

Keep ReadingShow less
people, music, genes, science, research

Science says music is in your genes.

Photo credit: Canva

New study reveals that genes hugely influence what types of music you like

Got your headphones in and your playlist going while reading this? It might be because of your genes. A recent study on twins has led to a new finding. It provides evidence that how much a person enjoys music is partly influenced by genetic factors.

Initially published in Nature Communications, a multi-national team of scientists from the Max Planck Institute for Psycholinguistics and other institutions discovered that genetic differences influence over half of the variation in people’s sensitivity to music. To be clear, this result doesn’t apply to a person’s musical skill through singing, playing an instrument, or having any sense of rhythm by any means, but it influences music enjoyment. In short, your level of enjoyment of music might not be purely a byproduct of how your brain functions, but could have roots embedded in your genetic makeup. While many have studied music in terms of social bonding and culture, not many studies have looked into why some people enjoy music more than others.

Keep ReadingShow less
shark, gray shark, sharks, sea creature, ocean, communication

Close-up of a gray shark.

Photo by Wai Siew on Unsplash

Scientists reveal the first-ever recording of sharks making sounds

When you think of sharks, what sounds come to mind? The swishing of ocean water? Robert De Niro's voice as the kingpin shark in the critically panned film Shark Tale? Or, probably for many of us, the simplistic yet haunting "du nuh, du nuh" notes from Jaws? Plenty of us might even have assumed sharks were completely silent. Turns out, they're not. Researchers in New Zealand have recorded the sounds that sharks make, and they're actually pretty loud.

shark, shark fin, gliding, swimming, ocean waterGreat White Sharks GIF by Shark WeekGiphy

Keep ReadingShow less
Photos of a silly cat and a scientist

Scientists are enlisting cat owners to help them with an ambitious genetic study.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientists seeking info about pet cats for ambitious study on behavior and genetics

Scientists are enlisting pet parents for a fascinating new study focused on feline genetics and behavior. The ultimate goal is to create an expansive database that can answer everyone’s burning questions about cats, quirks and all. Darwin’s Cats—led by the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, in conjunction with the UMass Chan Medical School—aims to recruit 100,000 participating kitties by June 2026, with nearly 5,000 already registered since 2024.

The project is an extension of nonprofit organization Darwin’s Ark. The company’s co-founder and chief scientist, Dr. Elinor Karlsson—who is also director of the vertebrate genomics group at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and associate professor at the UMass Chan—detailed their goals to The Guardian, saying, "Unlike most existing databases, which tend to focus on specific breeds or veterinary applications, Darwin’s Cats is building a diverse, large-scale dataset that includes pet cats, strays and mixed breeds from all walks of life."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025