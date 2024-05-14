Terrifying footage showing inside of Egyptian pyramids has people 'panicking'

The gigantic pyramids of Giza are recognized as a UNESCO Heritage Site and one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Besides their historical relevance, these pyramids have an imposing structure. While most of us know how a pyramid looks from the outside, few know what lies inside the structure. Taking a tour of the pyramids, a content creator named Younes Zarou - who goes by @youneszarou on TikTok - unveiled the interiors of a pyramid and the clip has left people thrilled, as well as "panicked."

Representative Image Source: A view of the pyramids at Giza from the plateau to the south of the complex. From left to right: the Great Pyramid of Khufu, the Pyramid of Khafre, and the Pyramid of Menkaure.

These enormous structures have stood the test of time, yet have remained a mystery. In the brief clip captioned, "Who built the pyramids?" the man goes on an adventure, showing viewers what it would be like to wander inside one of the country's most famous landmarks. Posting visuals of the pyramid's interiors, the man is spotted going through narrow hallways and caves.

Image Source: Tourists in the pyramids area on June 6, 2022 in Giza, Egypt. (Photo by Fadel Dawod/Getty Images)

Since the pyramids were once sealed to prohibit people from entering, there are very few videos documenting the interior. So, whenever a video appears documenting this rare view, it goes viral in no time. This clip by @youneszarou has also garnered attention from other TikTok users, getting over 15.7 million views.

As the video progresses, we see the man venture through the interior of the pyramids, showing how it is riddled with tunnels, chambers, and side passages. Many of these tunnels even branch off to other rooms giving it a maze-like experience. On the other hand, the man can be seen squeezing through extremely tight passageways, which makes it a suffocating experience for the viewers. The man is also spotted trekking through steep caves and putting a tough physical shift inside the interiors of the pyramid. This proves that exploring the interiors of the pyramid will take some form of fitness if one wishes to venture into the mysterious insides of the pyramid.

The cramped rooms inside the pyramid have drawn worrying reactions from the TikTok community. Many people with claustrophobia have expressed their anxiety about the tight spaces inside the monumental structure. There were a lot of comments regarding how claustrophobia would play a major role inside the pyramid. One user, @pavel_88750, commented, "I won't do that very claustrophobic for me." Another user, @kotjacus, commented, "I feel claustrophobic just by looking at it."

It has been thousands of years since these gigantic monuments were built and to date, scientists are still finding out more information about them. The Great Pyramid is one of the tallest structures ever constructed. As per Britannica, the structure originally stood about 482 feet (147 meters) tall, but erosion and the removal of most of the polished limestone casing stone has lowered its height.