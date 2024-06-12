The courageous story of the German who refused to give Hitler the Nazi salute

American poet E.E. Cummings said, "To be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best to make you everybody else – means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight." His words resonate the best with the story of August Landmesser, a brave man who fought the Nazi ideology for the love of his life. He became famous after being photographed conspicuously refusing to give the Nazi salute amidst a crowd that was following the order.

The Nazi salute, also known as the Heil Hitler salute, was an official greeting gesture in the Nazi Germany. It was forced on people to use as pub­lic greet­ing and salu­ta­tion in an attempt to demonstrate their loyalty towards the Führer and the nation. By 1934, it became mandatory and special courts were established to punish those who refused to perform the salute, per the Weiner Holocaust Library. The punishments ranged anywhere between fines, intimidation and imprisonment in concentration camps.

Even under such conditions, as an act of defiance, August Landmesser refused to perform the salute at the launch of a new German navy vessel. The infamous photograph taken in 1936 shows a crowd of people raising their arms for the salute except for Landmesser, who is standing with his arms crossed, per the Christian Science Monitor.

Interestingly, Landmesser had a Nazi connection as he had joined the political organization in 1931 and began to work his way up the ranks of the party. Like every other common man, he had intended to join the group in a bid to work towards the welfare of the country - an agenda that was not on Hitler's list since the formation. In 1933, Landmesser fell madly in love with Irma Eckler, a Jewish woman, and proposed marriage to her in 1935. Soon after the news of his alleged matrimonial alliance with a Jewish woman came out, the man was expelled from the Nazi Party, as reported Independent.

Instituted in September 1935, the Nuremberg laws banned future intermarriages and sexual relations between Jews and people “of German or related blood." Therefore, Landmesser and Eckler were not legally given the "married" status. In October of the same year, Landmesser welcomed his first child, Ingrid. In 1937, while his wife was due to give birth to their second daughter, he attempted to flee Germany to Denmark to seek safe harbor. However, he was arrested and sent to jail for “Rassenschande” or “dishonoring the race.”

A year later, Landmesser was cleared of punishment due to lack of evidence and was instructed to not have a relationship with Eckler. The brave man did not back out from his so-called illegal marriage and was arrested again in the same year and sentenced to nearly three years in a concentration camp. This was the last time he saw Eckler and his child. Law enforcement authorities went on to arrest Eckler, who was several months pregnant with the couple's second child. She gave birth to Irene in prison and was sent to an all-women's concentration camp soon after her delivery.

With the whole family separated from each other, Eckler died in her designated concentration camp in 1942, according to USA Today. On the other hand, after completing his sentence, Landmesser was sent to war in 1944 and was declared missing in action in Croatia after a few months. Their children survived the harsh consequences but couldn't stay together. Irene was separated from her sister and was raised by foster parents. She is said to have documented her family's history in the book, "A family torn apart by 'Rassenschande': Political persecution in the Third Reich."