The 'Radioactive Boy Scout' who accidentally built a nuclear reactor in his mother’s backyard

Children are explorers who like to investigate things. They’d spent endless hours engaged in their favorite crafts, puzzles, or experiments. But what if these leisure activities turn into something dangerous? A 17-year-old boy’s penchant for chemistry led him to experiment with creating a nuclear reactor. This experimental reactor was so harmful that it could trigger the next Chernobyl disaster on thousands of residents of the area Golf Manor, where he lived. When local Michigan authorities tracked down his laboratory, which was his mom’s potting shed, they immediately dismantled it. But he said he was just trying to win a Boy Scout’s badge, as reported by Harper’s magazine.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Vika Glitter

David Hahn was crazy about chemistry and he never allowed anyone to witness his experiments. He taught himself to build a neutron gun. He used coffee filters and pickle jars to handle deadly substances such as radium and nitric acid. He bought beakers, Bunsen burners, and test tubes to conduct his secret experiments. When someone gifted him a book called “The Golden Book of Chemistry Experiments,” he became obsessed with his chemical experiments, reported IFL Science. But soon enough, the line was crossed and his typical adolescent experiments turned into something perilous.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Kindel Media

Though David’s parents supported their boy’s experiments when chemical spills and explosions became a regular thing in their house, they were beginning to feel alarmed. On one occasion, he ended up destroying his bedroom, after which, his parents put a stop to his experiments in the basement. But he was not deterred. He moved his laboratory to his mom’s potting shed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by History Uncovered (@realhistoryuncovered)

David was a part of Troop 371 in Clinton Township, Michigan, in Boy Scouts. On 10 May 1991, when he was 14, he earned an Atomic Energy merit badge. To earn it, he made an illustration of the nuclear fission process, visited a hospital radiology unit to learn about the medical uses of radioisotopes, and built a model reactor using a juice can, coat hangers, soda straws, kitchen matches, and rubber bands. But he had greater ambitions. In the potting shed, he then tried to build a nuclear reactor, called a “breeder reactor.”

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Eren Anci

According to New York Times Archives, a breeder nuclear reactor produces more fuel (fissile material) than it consumes, while generating energy. They use uranium as fuel and produce plutonium, which can be reused as the fuel. The core of a breeder reactor contains fissile uranium and plutonium, atoms that split easily and release energy as heat and radiation.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | 19x14

Unlike conventional reactors that use water to transfer heat, a breeder reactor uses liquid sodium. The sodium doesn’t slow the flux of neutrons like water, so high-energy neutrons are more readily absorbed by the fertile uranium to create plutonium. The sodium surrounding the core flows through a heat exchanger, a cluster of thin-walled metal tubes, and transfers its energy to a separate stream of sodium. The heat then passes through a steam generator. If there’s a leak or if sodium comes in contact with water or air, the sodium burns.

Representative Image Source: Schematic of an atomic energy reactor, designed by the North American Aviation for Atomic Energy Commission, US. (Photo by European/FPG/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

To create the reactor, David mostly employed the homebrew materials to generate radioactive materials. For instance, he used household smoke detectors, which contain small amounts of americium. He contacted smoke-detector companies and told them that he needed a large number of the devices for a school project. Then, he used thousands of lantern mantles to obtain thorium by converting them into a mound of radioactive ash. This method gave him purified thorium that was “9,000 times the level found in nature and 170 times the level that requires Nuclear Regulatory Commission licensing.”

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Polina Tankilevitch

In August 1994, David was arrested when police found what they thought was a “potential explosive device” in the trunk of his car. He quickly caught the attention of the US Department of Energy, the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the FBI, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). An investigation of his car by the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad and State Department of Health found high concentrations of the radioactive materials thorium and americium.

When state radiological experts examined David’s laboratory, the potting shed, they found levels of radioactive material that produced 1,000 times higher than normal background radiation. The shed was registered as a danger to public health and was dismantled by June 1995. Plus, the materials he had gathered for his experiments were loaded into barrels and taken to the middle of the Great Salt Lake Desert in Utah, where they were buried beneath layers of sand.

Representative Image Source: A Portuguese Army specialist in Mafra, Portugal. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sometime later, speaking to Harper’s magazine, David revealed that despite their thorough investigation, the officials had missed the most dangerous materials that still lay sprawled in his house after they went away. After the officials had gone, David’s mom visited the potting shed and found vials of radium, pellets of thorium, radioactive powder, and a neutron gun. She just disposed of the materials in the garbage bin. “The funny thing is,” David told Harper's, “the EPA only got the garbage, and the garbage got all the good stuff.”

After his experimentation was prohibited, David went into a serious depression. While his classmates called him the “Radioactive Boy,” he took up a job at the nuclear-powered USS Enterprise aircraft carrier. He was, of course, not allowed to operate the nuclear reactor in the vessel, but each day, when his shipmates went to sleep, he pored over the tomes that contained intriguing information on topics like steroids, melanin, genetic codes, antioxidants, prototype reactors, amino acids, and criminal law. In 2016, a depressed Hahn passed away of alcohol poisoning, according to UniladTech.