Gripping video shows the most lethal object in the world that can kill a person in just 5 minutes

The ghost town of Chernobyl is located about 160 kilometers southwest of the Belarusian city of Gomel. After the tragic 1986 Chernobyl disaster, the entire town was evacuated and people were asked to never return. Eight months after the cataclysmic explosion, some brave workers plunged into the disaster site to take some samples. What they found horrified them, and four decades later, it still horrifies people by being the “most dangerous waste object in the world.” Standing close to it even for five minutes can lead to fatal consequences.

Image Source: Chernobyl nuclear power plant a few weeks after the disaster. Chernobyl, Ukraine, USSR, May 1986. (Photo by Igor Kostin/Laski Diffusion/Getty Images)

The gigantic blob oozing with black lava is dubbed “Elephant’s foot,” given its resemblance to an elephantine-sized foot of a giant mammal. The waste, dubbed as the most dangerous object on earth, is primarily made of corium. According to Sandia National Laboratories, when corium spreads, it can escalate the release of radioactive material into the environment, causing harm.

Mitchell T. Farmer, a veteran nuclear engineer and program manager at the Argonne National Laboratory, explained to HowStuffWorks that corium looks “a lot like lava, a blackish-oxide material that gets very viscous as it cools down, flowing like sticky molten glass.” Edwin Lyman, director of nuclear power safety for the Union of Concerned Scientists, added, “Corium retains highly radioactive fission products, plutonium, and core materials that have become radioactive, corium will have a high dose rate and remain extremely hazardous many decades or even centuries to come.”

Image Source: In this aerial view abandoned, partially-completed cooling towers stand at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

In addition to corium, the “Elephant’s Foot” consists of melted concrete, sand, core shielding, and nuclear fuel. It was first discovered by Artur Korneyev, who was one of the workers who entered the Number 4 reactor into the heart of the cataclysmic site.

Artur was the deputy director of the New Safe Confinement Project. His goal was to collect some samples from the Chernobyl site. So, he approached and saw something eerie. It appeared to be a solidified globule of black, flaming hot lava. Artur photographed the giant mass using an automatic camera. This footage recently resurfaced across social media. It displays a group of researchers in Hazmat suits approaching the “Elephant's Foot.” A YouTube video sharing this footage has received 2.6 million views.

In 1986, the radiation levels on this gigantic blob were measured at 10,000 roentgens per hour. To picture it, consider that just 50 to 100 roentgens are enough to cause radiation sickness in a person. Although the massive clump has lost much of its radiation capability, it is still the most dangerous thing in the world. According to Nautil, 500 seconds near it can bring mild radiation sickness and a little over an hour of exposure is fatal.

Approximately 30 people died from immediate blast trauma and acute radiation syndrome (ARS) in the seconds to months after the Chernobyl disaster in April 1986.



Eight months after the nuclear accident, workers made a surprising discovery.



When they entered a corridor below… pic.twitter.com/7Tp7pw44ly — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) May 11, 2024

Plus, four minutes of exposure can induce vomiting, diarrhea, and fever, and five minutes (300 seconds) near it might kill a person within two days. It is believed to remain hazardous for thousands of coming years. Artur, for example, still suffered from cataracts and other illnesses following his exposure to the “Elephant’s Foot” after a decade, according to All That’s Interesting.