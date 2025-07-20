Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Woman comes up with creative hack to combat obnoxious (and dangerous) LED car headlights

Millions of people have watched her TikTok video and shared their own tips.

Woman comes up with creative hack to combat obnoxious (and dangerous) LED car headlights
white car with red light
Photo by Juan Rojas on Unsplash
By Cecily Knobler,
Cecily Knobler
Cecily Knobler is a contributing writer for GOOD and Upworthy. She resides in Los Angeles.
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Jul 20, 2025

The year was 2007. The car was the Lexus LS 600h. Toyota had become the first automotive manufacturer to opt for LED (light-emitting diode) headlights for their luxury models. A year later, they were in production in the U.S., and as they've gained popularity to become the headlight standard, many of us have been cursing them on dark highways ever since.

LED headlights, as explained by MotorPoint.uk, are "much like traditional headlights, except they use clusters of ultra-bright light-emitting diodes to throw a beam of light down the road. Many cars now have them as standard, while some cheaper cars let you upgrade from halogen bulbs to LED lights for an extra cost."

 close up of a car's headlight 2014 Toyota Corolla LED Headlight  commons.wikimedia.org  

Back in 2019, Consumer Reports said LED headlights showed "no clear advantage" and could even be considered dangerous. Director of operations at the Consumer Reports Auto Test Center, Jennifer Stockburger, concludes, "We've found that with LEDs and HIDs, manufacturers are having a hard time balancing casting enough light down the road without causing glare to oncoming drivers because of their intensity. Many oncoming drivers mistakenly think an oncoming vehicle has its high beams on when, in reality, the car just has LEDs or HIDs." She adds, "This is particularly a problem with oncoming SUVs because their headlights are positioned higher up on the body than on a car."

Enter TikTok. A young woman (@ __kachowski__) decided to experiment with flashing those beam rights back. With a Kendrick Lamar song to underscore her clip, she shows how she used SOLAS reflective tape to bounce the LED light off the passenger seat and back onto the drivers behind her. (We should note that we don't recommend this solution due to its potential dangerous repercussions.)

This video contains language that may not be suitable for children.


@__kachowski__

IM FIGHTING BACK IM TIRED OF BEING FLASH BANGED WHILE IM DRIVING HOME FROM WORK #FYP #ledlights

After millions of views and tens of thousands of comments, it was clear. A lot of people felt seen. One top commenter shares, "Those headlights are incredibly dangerous, especially for anyone with astigmatism," which itself got over 90,000 likes. Another insists, "It's ridiculous because I have been blinded DURING THE DAY by their headlights." Yet another says, "It makes me so mad—all these newer cars with blue LEDs. Sometimes they're so bright I legit can't see the lane lines. Stop using LEDs! What was wrong with the normal yellowish ones?"

Many wanted to know if the reflective tape worked. In fact, so many asked that the TikTok OP made a second and third video to address it. In the second, she gives tips like how to stick the adhesive on cloth vs. leather seats. She uses her phone flashlight to see what the tape looks like from behind and says she'll use her dad's car to try out real headlights later, (which they do safely in the driveway).


@__kachowski__

Replying to @nikkiamati4 #greenscreen YUPPIE UPDATE TIMEEEE #fyp #LED #ledheadlights #update

Some people seem disappointed after her third video on the matter illustrates that her plan does not, in fact, work. But commenters don't give up and share their own solutions. "Most of the time their headlights hit my side mirrors, but mine are electric, so I just turn each one out towards their car. Works like a charm."

Another was just impressed by her process. "Side note: it's real cute to imagine you and your dad working together to help you get the footage for this vid. Cute lil' bonding moment."

This person compliments her for a different reason. "Props for good journalistic integrity," to which she replies, "I’ve got no obligation to lie for some random tape company lol. I might buy some different reflective tapes and test them out to see which one works best, just for fun."

In the subreddit r/chaoticgood, commenters radically express their frustration on the now-deleted thread, "Fighting back against those 'f******' LED headlights."

Sometimes, the plan backfires. One Redditor says, "Ahah, I did this to someone on a back road once, and that truck showed me just how bright his lights could actually get, equipped with a full KC bar and all. I could not see right for f****** minutes after that."

Another admits they have, in fact, sometimes been the problem. "This. I confess to being one of those drivers when I got my new car. Driving home, wondering why I’m getting flashed, before realizing the sensors are absolutely useless on a country road. If the other car dips its lights, my stupid car goes 'Oh, the light has gone, time to go full dazzle.' Had to stop and read the manual to find out how to turn it off."

This article originally appeared in March.

automotive manufacturerconsumer reportsdark highwaysheadlight standardhigh beamsled headlightslightemitting diodeobnoxious led headlightsreflective tapereflective tapesside mirrorsled lights

The Latest

Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, onstage, performance, musician, idols
Culture

The magical 1982 Genesis reunion with Peter Gabriel was actually to save him from crushing debt

Woman comes up with creative hack to combat obnoxious (and dangerous) LED car headlights
Ideas

Woman comes up with creative hack to combat obnoxious (and dangerous) LED car headlights

​U2, singer, Bono, embraces, fan
Culture

40 years ago Bono's Live Aid stage antics ended up saving a female fan from being crushed

More For You

Sandra Clarke, No One Dies Alone, health care, compassion, hospice care, dying, patient care, volunteers

Sandra Clarke, R.N.

Image via YouTube video.

She couldn't stay with a dying patient - so she's making sure that no one dies alone again

Sandra Clarke, a registered nurse who created the "No One Dies Alone" program gave a brief interview describing a difficult memory. When working a night shift, a do not resuscitate patient was not doing well and likely to die on her shift. Night shifts have more patients, so when this man requested she stay with him, she could not.

She promised to return after her immediate rounds where she gave other patients medicines, took them to the restroom, or whatever was needed. By the time she returned, the man had passed away.

Keep ReadingShow less
phone etiquette, smart phone, relationships, manners, politeness

Should you have your phone at the dinner table at all?

Photo credit: Canva

Face up or face down? How basic phone etiquette saves your battery and your relationships.

It’s difficult to imagine what life was like before the smartphone. Older Millennials and even Boomers would now have difficulty living day-to-day life without calls, texts, or notifications drawing your attention. It’s gotten to the point that we have to develop modern day etiquette for phone use and the verdict is in: You should put your phone face down on the table when visiting or having a meal. It’s not just good courtesy, but it’s good for your phone, too.

Let’s start with why it’s good for your phone.

Keep ReadingShow less
professionals, millennial boss, work environment, entrepreneurs, social media, socialistaqueen, Socialista Queen

Stylish business women

Image via Canva - Photos by Andrew Poplavsky

5 controversial concepts this millennial boss uses to create the perfect work environment

How we navigate our work week definitely affects our over all mental health and wellness. The concepts behind the 9 to 5 job, being the diligent worker in the proper suit or work uniform, and celebrate your life on your own time are being challenged by successful, young entrepreneurs.

29-year-old Liat Aharon, founder and CEO of a social media marketing agency called Socialista Queen, has implemented some company ideas that could be deemed controversial. She's sought to create an amazing work environment, because she believes we spend a majority of our lives there.

Keep ReadingShow less
police, tail light, outdated tactic, body cams, traffic violation

Newer police officers find touching the tail light unnecessary.

Photo credit: Canva

Why old school police officers tap your tail light when you’re pulled over but newer cops don’t

Getting pulled over by a police officer is the opposite of a fun time, regardless of reason. It’s stressful, annoying, and could be scary even if you didn’t do anything wrong. If this has happened to you, you may have noticed an officer touch your tail light before walking over to the driver’s side window to speak with you. That is, if it was an older cop.

In a previous GOOD article, we explained why some police officers tap your tail light or somewhere on the back of your car before chatting with you after they pull you over. In short, the main intent is to leave a fingerprint behind to provide evidence that your interaction with the officer took place. It’s a “just in case” measure, with the possible intention of making you jump in your seat a little bit if you’re hiding anything from them. However, newer police officers don’t do this tactic any more. In fact, many see it as unnecessary and even harmful.

Keep ReadingShow less
artist, typewriter, instagram, James Cook, drawings, unique art, tools

A portrait of Frida Kahlo created with a typewriter.

Images taken from YouTube.

Artist uses 100 different typewriters to methodically create unique artistic masterpieces

There are numerous painting and drawing techniques, each combining a multitude of tools, methodologies, and unique materials. Artists use every medium from paints and pencils to sponges, brushes, their fingers, and more. They dry brush, glaze, stipple, pour, dab, and splatter. There's also art in the digital frontier building layers and adding creative effects. But what about typing?

James Cook is an artist based in London who uses his 100 different typewriters to make art. Originals can sell for anywhere from $2500 to almost $20,000. He found the technique after coming across Paul Smith, an amateur artist who was born with cerebral palsy. Paul’s parents had given him a typewriter to learn to read and write, but he instead made drawings. After reading about Paul's story, Cook was inspired to get his hands on his own typewriter.

Keep ReadingShow less
psychological tricks, social interaction tips, mind hacks, social awkwardness, social situations

Awkward? There are some tools to help you.

Photo credit: Canva

People share the 15 'psychological tricks' they use to win in every social situation

Unless you’re a hermit isolated in a mountain cabin with WiFi, everyone reading this has and will interact with *shudder* people. For some folks, being social can be a minefield of interactions with friends, family, coworkers, and sometimes your spouse. The cool thing is that you’re not alone in these feelings.

It’d be kind of nice to have some strategies on hand to help navigate through potentially awkward situations or arguments. It’d also be nice to avoid conversational hassles, too. Fortunately, there are a few mind tricks that others have mastered that people were eager to share on Reddit.

Keep ReadingShow less
mind traps, logical fallacies, anxiety, mental health, critical thinking

Mind traps could be interfering with your day-to-day critical thinking.

Photo credit: Canva

Nobel Prize winner reveals 21 'mind trap' thinking errors that could be holding you back

Hate to break it to you, but you’re not always in complete control of your thinking. Your decisions and thoughts are constantly influenced by outside forces and biases deep within your brain, or that are just hardwired through life experience, evolution, and so on. We don’t always think about how we’re thinking, and it could get us stuck in life.

Fortunately, the folks at Escaping Ordinary have cooked up an extensive list of the most common “mind traps” that have been taken from the Nobel Prize-winning behavioral psychologist Daniel Kahneman and his book Thinking, Fast and Slow. They have found 21 fallacies, biases, and other concepts that could interfere with logical, thoughtful thinking. We’re only going to go over ten of them—and note you may not be able to control them all—but recognizing them could help you make better decisions.

Keep ReadingShow less
disposable cups, landfills, waste reduction, trash, reusables

The people of Petaluma are reusing beverage cups in restaurant chains.

Photo credit: Canva

City tries a return-and-reuse cup policy for fast food chains. The results were overwhelming.

One of the major environmental issues throughout the world is the ever-growing landfills, but the city of Petaluma in California are poised to do their part. As a means to cut down on waste, officials partnered with local restaurants and fast food chains to implement a new system in 2024. Instead of using disposable drink cups, the city would provide reusable beverage cups to the businesses to give to the customers and the customers would put their used cups in special bins that are spread throughout the city. The cups would be collected from the bins, washed, and given back to the businesses again.

After a three-month trial period, they couldn’t believe how successful it was.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025