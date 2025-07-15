Skip to content
Husband hilariously fails at using Photoshop to convince wife not to get bangs—now everyone wants her to

Instead of dissuading his wife, this man's Photoshop fail inspired thousands.

funny photoshop, hairstyle makeover, reddit viral, bangs haircut, husband prank, viral photo

A bad photoshop attempt turned into a hilarious viral moment

Reddit | u/rickyk57
GOOD Staff
Jul 15, 2025
GOOD Staff
Deciding on a new hairstyle—especially bangs—can cause quite a bit of anxiety. One husband thought he had the perfect plan to discourage his wife from taking the plunge, but his amusing attempt spectacularly backfired.

Reddit user u/rickyk57 took to the subreddit r/PhotoshopRequest with a simple plea: "Please give my wife bangs so she doesn't end up getting them and crying." He hoped that a badly Photoshopped image would convince her not to go through with it. The internet, however, had other plans.

Reddit's Photoshop pros immediately accepted the challenge, delivering a mix of realistic, flattering, and outright hilarious edits. User u/akashharsana notably took the task seriously, meticulously creating stylish curtain bangs that, to the husband's surprise, looked amazing.

 A husband's bad photoshop attempt goes viral 

 

"After researching curtain bangs and learning more about them, here's what I came up with, taking her current hairstyle and hairline into account," they explained.

 A Photoshopped image of a woman with her hair styled into fringes and layers 

Far from dissuading her, the new look captivated Reddit, prompting enthusiastic support. "She is already so pretty, but she’d be soo pretty with the bangs! I can’t wait for her to have her glow-up," commented u/thrasherchick_9.

Another user, u/Sea-Owl-7646, shared their personal success story: "I used a filter and it convinced me to get bangs. I love them! My entire life I was convinced they'd look terrible on me, but instead, I feel so much more confident and cute!"

 A 'dark hair' filter was placed on the woman's picture 

Others seized the opportunity to get creative, turning the wife’s photo into humorous extremes—ranging from edgy gothic bangs to celebrity look-alikes. One particularly memorable edit gave her a striking resemblance to Norwegian singer Aurora, amusing commenters even further.

 A Photoshopped image of her with with shorter bangs 

Realizing Photoshop might not be enough, the husband then considered clip-on bangs as a safe trial. User u/Undercover_Sloth_123 enthusiastically recommended them, saying, "Okay, so I bought those exact clip-on bangs off Amazon and they are amazing... Plus, they hold up super well to heat. I've curled and straightened them numerous times. 10/10."

Ultimately, what began as a playful effort to deter a haircut became a convincing case for transformation. Given Reddit's enthusiastic response, it seems a salon appointment for bangs might be happening soon.

This article originally appeared earlier this year. 

