Husband hilariously fails at using Photoshop to convince wife not to get bangs—now everyone wants her to

Deciding on a new hairstyle—especially bangs—can cause quite a bit of anxiety. One husband thought he had the perfect plan to discourage his wife from taking the plunge, but his amusing attempt spectacularly backfired.

Reddit user u/rickyk57 took to the subreddit r/PhotoshopRequest with a simple plea: "Please give my wife bangs so she doesn't end up getting them and crying." He hoped that a badly Photoshopped image would convince her not to go through with it. The internet, however, had other plans.

Reddit's Photoshop pros immediately accepted the challenge, delivering a mix of realistic, flattering, and outright hilarious edits. User u/akashharsana notably took the task seriously, meticulously creating stylish curtain bangs that, to the husband's surprise, looked amazing.

A husband's bad photoshop attempt goes viral Reddit | u/rickyk57

"After researching curtain bangs and learning more about them, here's what I came up with, taking her current hairstyle and hairline into account," they explained.

A Photoshopped image of a woman with her hair styled into fringes and layers Reddit | u/rickyk57

Far from dissuading her, the new look captivated Reddit, prompting enthusiastic support. "She is already so pretty, but she’d be soo pretty with the bangs! I can’t wait for her to have her glow-up," commented u/thrasherchick_9.

Another user, u/Sea-Owl-7646, shared their personal success story: "I used a filter and it convinced me to get bangs. I love them! My entire life I was convinced they'd look terrible on me, but instead, I feel so much more confident and cute!"

A 'dark hair' filter was placed on the woman's picture Reddit | u/brokenfl

Others seized the opportunity to get creative, turning the wife’s photo into humorous extremes—ranging from edgy gothic bangs to celebrity look-alikes. One particularly memorable edit gave her a striking resemblance to Norwegian singer Aurora, amusing commenters even further.

A Photoshopped image of her with with shorter bangs Reddit | u/ProThoughtDesign

Realizing Photoshop might not be enough, the husband then considered clip-on bangs as a safe trial. User u/Undercover_Sloth_123 enthusiastically recommended them, saying, "Okay, so I bought those exact clip-on bangs off Amazon and they are amazing... Plus, they hold up super well to heat. I've curled and straightened them numerous times. 10/10."

Ultimately, what began as a playful effort to deter a haircut became a convincing case for transformation. Given Reddit's enthusiastic response, it seems a salon appointment for bangs might be happening soon.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.