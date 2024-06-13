Vinyl records are now outselling CDs after decades and it feels like time is turning back

By the end of the 1980s, it seemed vinyl records were shunned to give way to other electronic music media such as cassettes, CDs, DVDs, and phones. However, vinyl has been making an incredible comeback since the last decade. Not only stars like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Kacey Musgraves, and Olivia Rodrigo are selling rainbows of vinyl albums for their marketing, but common people, too, have demonstrated a liking for these vintage-style metal plates. Like the previous year, vinyl records outsold CDs this year too, as per the latest figures from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) report.

This is the 17th consecutive year that vinyl sales have displayed growth. The sales grew by 10% to $1.4 billion in 2023, according to the report. 2022 marked the first time since 1987 when vinyl albums outsold CDs in units, and 2023 just maintained the achievement streak for the second year running. While 43 million sales have been recorded for vinyl, for CDs, it is 37 million. In 2022, these figures were 41 million for vinyl and 33 million for CDs, according to the 2022 RIAA report.

The 2022 report also suggested that the demand for vinyl rebounded especially after the 2021 pandemic when people were stuck at homes in quarantine. While streaming remained the biggest factor pervading the music industry, the demand for physical formats for music has seen an upsurge in the last few years. In 2017, too, the physical format music outsold digital music downloads by a 3 percent margin.

There could be different reasons behind the hike in vinyl sales. First and foremost, artists like Taylor Swift are seen to be drifting toward this medium, which has gravitated their fans to follow them.

“I wish I could un-recall how we almost had it all.”



Pre-order THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT on phantom clear vinyl now exclusively at @Target 🤍https://t.co/RZhR63mbuq pic.twitter.com/FfrMrfpGBu — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 14, 2024

Secondly, the Gen Z population is becoming more interested in listening to music via the classic medium of vinyl rather than electronic ones, a survey of people born from 1997 to 2012 indicated. Plus, vinyl is cheaper, at least than the CDs and iPods. Another explanation for the renaissance of vinyl records could be about science. Vinyl records enable better-quality listening than digital audio files. With vinyl, one can tune into analog sounds that reverberate and create a warm ambiance which is otherwise not possible with other media.

Sound engineer Adam Gonsalves explained that the mid-range sound in vinyl provides a more pleasant, warmer sound for the ears. This is especially noticeable when listening to classic rock artists like the Beatles, Led Zeppelin, or Pink Floyd. This warmth that vinyl provides is a full-fledged sonic phenomenon backed by science.