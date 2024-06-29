When Egypt predicted 'The Simpsons': Mummy coffin features beloved character and depiction is uncanny

For over three decades, "The Simpsons" has entertained while eerily predicting future events. It has predicted political events like Trump's presidential election in 2016 to a man climbing the Vegas Sphere. No wonder the show always remains in the limelight. However, this time it is not getting the attention for predicting the future but something quite the opposite. In a recent development, a coffin was unearthed in Egypt containing a drawing with an uncanny resemblance to a beloved "Simpsons" character and it has sent shockwaves into the online community, per My Modern Met.

In early 2023, archaeologists in Egypt found many treasures from an ancient cemetery in Minya. The unearthed objects were displayed by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in a press conference. From the entire treasure trove, the drawings found on the upper lid of a coffin caught the eyes of the internet. It showed a yellow-colored woman sporting a large blue rectangular crown and a lime-green strapless dress, which looked largely similar to Marge Simpson from "The Simpsons."

According to thearchaelogists.org, experts have claimed that the coffin belonged to the 20th Dynasty (circa 1186-1069 B.C.) of the New Kingdom. It has been further noted that the coffin belongs to Tadi Ist, the daughter of the High Priest in El-Ashmunein. The upper lid of the coffin holds immense value due to its excellent preservation and the detailed artistry found embedded in it. These lids feature detailed carvings and paintings depicting the deceased, deities, and scenes from the "Book of the Dead," a collection of spells intended to assist the dead in navigating the afterlife.

The discovery offers valuable insights into the burial customs of the New Kingdom. These coffins also give an account of the socio-political conditions of the time, including the increased emphasis on personal piety and the democratization of the afterlife that allowed commoners to aspire to an eternal life generally reserved for royalty and elites.

The team also found numerous objects including canopic jars and ushabtis, funerary figurines used in ancient Egyptian funerary practices. They are made of pottery and wood. The chief of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) said, "It is a rare and important scene ever. Every scene of the hour has its shape," as reported by The Egyptian Gazette. Since the discovery, the pictures of the drawing have been making rounds on all social media sites. On Reddit, u/Salsh_Loli posted a photo of the coffin alongside the drawing. Users have been left fascinated by the discovery with many discussing how the drawings on the upper lid look heavily similar to Marge Simpson.

The post, with over 10,000 upvotes and 500 comments, saw one user, u/stellarvelocity, comment, "Marge also only has four toes, so the plot only thickens for a simulated universe." On the other hand, a Reddit user joked, "Egyptians predicted the Simpsons. Interesting twist." Complimenting the artistry, u/neferex commented "It is unreal. I'm blown away by how amazing the condition is. I understand that every precaution was taken with the utmost care. But what I wouldn't give to tell those workers how long their craft has lasted and how well made it was to stand the test of time."

The photos of the coffin even made their way to TikTok, where multiple users posted about it. A video by @morbid_archives caught the viewers' attention gaining over 2.2 million views. The viewers took to the comment section to post their thoughts. @dope.dad.life hilariously commented, "Wow someone did The Simpsons before the Simpsons did it." Following a popular belief, @noahswatscheno commented, "Maybe the guy who made Simpsons is a time traveler."