'The Simpsons' predicted a man climbing the LA sphere and the internet can't get enough of it

The show "Simpsons" has an uncanny ability to predict the future and it has become a long-standing joke in itself. Simpsons has been capturing and mirroring society since December 17, 1989, when the very first episode was aired. There have been a lot of instances where the show has predicted the future and the clip of a man climbing onto a large sphere might just be the latest. A recent video of a man climbing the Sphere in Las Vegas protesting abortion caught the attention of the internet. Simpsons fans have drawn parallels between the incident and 'The Simpsons movie' where Homer climbed the Sphere encasing Springfield. Las Vegas Police received calls about Maison Des Champs, a 24-year-old rock climber, climbing the 366-foot-tall Strip to draw attention from the authorities and people. Through an Instagram video, Maison Des informed people that he climbed the Sphere to support anti-abortion and help raise funds for a homeless pregnant woman so she could cancel her abortion appointment, as per Comic Sands.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 25: Lisa Simpson and Bart Simpson cut-outs on display at "The Simpsons" 350th episode block party on the New York street of Fox Pico Lot on April 25, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Someone is climbing the Las Vegas Sphere right now



(via @jaewonnews) pic.twitter.com/fUijrrGqiM — br_betting (@br_betting) February 7, 2024

Soon enough the video started doing rounds on the internet and social media users pointed out the similarity between the incident and "The Simpsons" film, adding to the legend. For ages, people have marvelled at the ability of the show to predict events highlighting its massive impact on popular culture. Previously, people also drew parallels between Springfield getting enclosed in a glass case that seemed to descend from the sky and Stephen King's horror novel "Under The Dome" which came out two years later. It explores a different perspective where people in a small town around Maine grapple with isolation from the rest of the world.

The man who climbed the sphere faced charges of felony, destruction of personal property, and conspiracy to destroy property. According to the outlet, this isn't the first time the man has faced charges for climbing a building. In 2021, he was arrested for climbing the Aria on the Strip to protest mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. The man was initially charged with misdemeanor, disorderly conduct, and trespassing but the charges were dismissed by the prosecutors later on. The climber supposedly planned the stunt to raise awareness for "Let Them Live," a pro-life non-profit. A representative from the organization said that Maison Des has done such stunts globally to raise funds for women in crisis. He is also said to have timed his stunt to coincide with the arrival of half a million football fans in Las Vegas for SuperBowl LVIII.

Simpsons did it! Simpsons did it! pic.twitter.com/GcjVYEiNHF — IronsightKilla (@ironsightkilla) February 8, 2024

People were thrilled about the parallel and took to social media to comment. An X user @JacobBu48016595 commented, "'The Simpsons' predicted this... Maybe we truly live in a simulation." Another X user @BrzySells commented, "No way 'the Simpsons' predicted this too." Other people commented on how the Simpsons are time travelers from the future and need them to predict their futures too. People couldn't stop marveling at the show's genius in predicting events that happen in real life. It is noteworthy how the show comes up with such awesome concepts that are unbelievable when shown but take root in reality in some way or another.

