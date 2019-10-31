GOOD

White supremacist group accidentally raises $36,000 to help undocumented people

Tod Perry
10.31.19
Popular Mobilization (or PopMob) a Portland, Oregon group comprised of anti-fascists and leftists, came up with a brilliant way to make unwitting white supremacists raise money for a charity that helps undocumented people.

PopMob asked its supporters to pledge a nickel, dime, or any small amount of money for every white supremacist that showed up to a rally that took place on August 17.

Some 300 fascists from white supremacist groups, including the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer, and the Three Percenters, attended a rally on the Portland waterfront that lasted only about 30 minutes.

When all the donations were tallied up, the PopMob Fundraiser generated $36,017.69.

In a statement, PopMob said the fundraiser was "in direct opposition to the anti-immigration rhetoric of the far-right and the current administration that emboldens them, showcasing the resilience and strength of a community coming together against hate."

The Proud Boys are a group of self-identified "Western chauvinists" who love Donald Trump and vehemently oppose immigration, feminists, and cultural diversity.

Patriot Prayer is a Portland pro-Trump group that has a history of harassing and assaulting Abolish ICE activists and are referred to as "violent extremists" by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Three Percenters are a far-right militia movement group.

The money was donated to Causa Oregon, a Latino immigrant rights organization that "works at the state and national levels to advance issues that impact the daily lives of Latino immigrant families."

PopMob was inspired by a tactic used by German anti-fascists in 2014.

Every year, Nazis paraded through the streets of Wunsiedel, a town that was once the burial place for Rudolph Hess, Hitler's deputy. So the town fought back by welcoming the 200 Nazis with a sign that informed them they were participating in an "involuntary walkathon."

At the end of the parade route, the Nazis were greeted with signs that said they'd donated 10,000 euros for charity. The proceeds went to EXIT, a German charity that works to rehabilitate extremists.

Politics

The FDA is issuing cancer warnings on breast implants, because they're finally listening to women

Creative Commons

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast augmentation is the most popular form of cosmetic surgery in the country. Some women choose to get breast implants for cosmetic reasons, while others use them to rebuild after undergoing mastectomies for breast cancer. In 2018, 310,000 breast augmentations were performed, which is a 4% increase from 2017. However, it comes with many risks that women night not be aware of.

Breast implants aren't permanent and need to be removed or replaced every eight to ten years, yet the FDA says 20% of women have to get their implants removed sooner because of complications. Some complications can include severe muscle and joint pain, scarring, weakness, cognitive difficulties, and rupture. There's even a term for it – "breast implant illness." As bad as those symptoms sound, they can also be worse; 573 people developed a rare form of blood cancer because of their implants, and 33 people have died.

Health

A viral mashup of Obama and Trump announcing the deaths of terrorists is both funny and sad

via Jimmy Kimmel Live! / YouTube

After Donald Trump won the Republican Party's 2016 primary and became its presidential candidate, many pundits said that he'll soon make the pivot and begin to act more presidential.

"My wife is constantly saying, 'Darling, be more presidential.' I just don't know that I want to do it quite yet," Trump said at the time. "And I'll be — at some point, I'm going to be so presidential that you people will be so bored."

It never happened.

Politics

The U.S.'s largest trash hauler has stopped exporting plastic waste to other countries

Magda Ehlers

When you put your plastic cup into the recycling bin, you probably think it's headed to a nearby facility where it'll be broken down and then turned into another cup which you will eventually put into the recycling bin. But the process of recycling isn't as clean as we thought. Only 9.1% of plastics in the U.S. are recycled, and our recycling infrastructure is overwhelmed by that amount. Some recyclable plastic is sent to our landfills, while other recyclable plastic – one million tons, to be exact – are sent overseas. Yes, we're exporting trash.

In 2019, Waste Management, the U.S.'s largest trash hauler, said it sent almost one-quarter of its plastic recyclables overseas. Now, they've ended the practice, altogether. "In response to concerns about plastic in the environment, Waste Management is not shipping plastics collected on its residential recycling routes and processed in its single stream material recovery facilities to locations outside North America. The company is working to help establish responsible domestic markets for recycling and beneficial use of these materials," Waste Management said in a statement.

The change is a response to a recent outcry against the mess. Our plastics were out of sight, out of mind, until reports came in that wealthier countries were shipping low-grade recyclables to other, poorer countries.

The Planet

Can we re-freeze the Arctic? Scientists are trying to figure out how.

Photo by William Bossen on Unsplash

The arctic is warming at twice the rate as the rest of the world, which means the sea ice is shrinking at a rapid rate. The arctic has its lowest amount of sea ice since scientists began monitoring it by satellite in the 1970s. It begs the question, can't we just refreeze the ice? The answer might actually be, "yes."

A team of Indonesian designers want to produce iceberg-making submarines. The team, led by architect Faris Rajak Kotahatuhaha, plans on creating a submergible vessel, which sounds a little bit like an elaborate ice cube tray. The submarine sinks below the surface of the sea, filling up a cavity with seawater. The salt is removed, and the water is frozen using a "giant freezing machine." The result is 16-foot thick and 82-foot wide hexagonal icebergs, which are then released into the sea. Why the hexagon shape? It allows the icebergs to interlock with each other, forming larger masses of ice. Each iceberg would take a month to create. The idea was recently named runner-up in an international design competition for sustainable ideas.

The Planet

Central Park is finally getting a statue of women and it's about time

Photo by Josh Couch on Unsplash

Christopher Columbus, Alexander Hamilton, William Shakespeare, and Sir Walter Scott are getting company. Statues of the famous men are scattered across Central Park in New York City, along with 19 others. But they'll finally be joined by a few women.

Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and Sojourner Truth are the subjects of a new statue that will be on display along The Mall, a walkway that runs through the park from 66th to 72nd street. It will be dedicated in August of next year, which is fittingly the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment that granted women the right to vote.

Currently, just 3% of statues in New York City are dedicated to women. Out of 150 statues of historical figures across the city, only five statues are of historical women, including Joan of Arc, Golda Meir, Gertrude Stein, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Harriet Tubman.

