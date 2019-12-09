GOOD

The Army's football program ditched a team motto after learning it's used by white supremacists

Tod Perry
12.09.19
via Sportstreambest / Flickr

Since the mid '90s the phrase "God Forgives, Brothers Don't" has been part of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point's football team's lexicon.

Over the past few years, the team has taken the field flying a black skull-and-crossbones flag with an acronym for the phrase, "GFBD" on the skull's upper lip. Supporters of the team also use it on social media as #GFBD.

The problem is that the phrase has long been used by the Aryan Brotherhood and outlaw biker gangs.

It's believed that a group of players began using the phrase after seeing "Stone Cold," a film starring former NFL linebacker Brian Bosworth. In the film, "The Boz" plays a police officer who goes underground to investigate a Mississippi biker gang who uses the phrase.

RELATED: Businessman buys $660,000 worth of Nazi 'memorabilia' so it can't be used as propaganda

The Anti-Defamation League discussed the phrase in a report entitled "Bigots on Bikes: The Growing Links Between White Supremacists and Biker Gangs":

Another shared phrase intended to reinforce group loyalty is "God Forgives, Brothers Don't," which alludes to the dangers of "snitching" on other members of the group. "GFBD" is the acronym used for this phrase and commonly appears in tattoos and on patches of both outlaw bikers and white supremacists (it is, for example, a common Aryan Brotherhood slogan). Some groups customize this phrase. For example, members of the Outlaws MC make it their own by changing it to "God Forgives, Outlaws Don't." A similarly themed shared phrase is "Silence is Golden." Other shared phrases that allude to the dangers of helping law enforcement include "snitches get stitches" and "snitches: a dying breed."

West Point officials said they had no idea about the negative connotations of the phrase before it was brought to their attention in September.

"It's embarrassing, quite frankly," Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, the superintendent of the United States Military Academy, said according to ESPN. "... We take stuff like this very, very seriously. Once I found out about this goofiness, I asked one of our most senior colonels to investigate."

RELATED: Austria is so sick of Nazis visiting Hitler's birthplace they're turning it into a police station

A two-month investigation into the phrase found that there was no indication that anyone in the organization knew about the phrase's popularity among white supremacist groups and that Army's use of it was "benign" in nature.

The U.S. Military Academy has decided to discontinue any further use of the motto.

"The motto was originally used to emphasize teamwork, loyalty, and toughness," it said in a statement. "The academy immediately discontinued using it upon notification of its tie to hate groups."

"The U.S. Military Academy is fully committed to developing leaders of character who embody the Army values," Williams said. "Ideology, actions, and associations of hate groups directly conflict with our values and have no place at this institution."

god forgives brothers don't white supremacists aryan biker gangs brian bosworth west point football anti-defamation league college football espn army motto gfbd
Culture

The 6 most important quotes from Hillary Clinton's epic interview with Howard Stern

via The Howard Stern Show / YouTube

Former Secretary of State, first lady, and winner of the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton, sat own for an epic, two-and-a--half hour interview with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show Wednesday.

She was there to promote "The Book of Gutsy Women," a book about heroic women co-written with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

In the far-reaching conversation, Clinton and the self-proclaimed "King of All Media" and, without a doubt, the best interviewer in America discussed everything from Donald Trump's inauguration to her sexuality.

Keep Reading Show less
hillary clinton howard stern siriusxm sonald trump bernie sanders hillary clinton lesbian hillary clinton howard stern
Politics

Men are paid more than women - even when they're on parental leave

Pixabay

Offering parental leave for new fathers could help close the gender gap, removing the unfair "motherhood penalty" women receive for taking time off after giving birth. However, a new study finds that parental leave also has a pay gap. Men are less likely to take time off, however, when they do, they're more likely to get paid for it.

A survey of 2,966 men and women conducted by New America found that men are more likely to receive paid parental leave. Over half (52%) of fathers had fully paid parental leave, and 14% of fathers had partially paid parental leave. In comparison, 33% of mothers had fully paid parental leave and 19% had partially paid parental leave.

Keep Reading Show less
pay gap parenting paternity leave maternity leave gender equality parental leave

6 attractive alternatives to everyday products that are better for the environment

Bans on plastic bags and straws can only go so far. Using disposable products, like grabbing a plastic fork when you're on the go, can be incredibly convenient. But these items also contribute to our growing plastic problem.

Fortunately, you can cut down on the amount of waste you produce by cutting down on disposable products. And even more fortunately, there are sustainable (and cute) replacements that won't damage the environment.

Coconut bowls


Cocostation

Who says sustainable can't also be stylish? These cute coconut bowls were handmade using reclaimed coconuts, making each piece one of a kind. Not only are they organic and biodegradable, but they're also durable, in case your dinner parties tend to get out of hand. The matching ebony wood spoons were polished with the same coconut oil as the bowls.

Cocostation Set of 2 Vietnamese Coconut Bowls and Spoons, $14.99; at Amazon

Solar powered phone charger

Dizaul

Why spend time looking around for an outlet when you can just harness the power of the sun? This solar powered phone charger will make sure your phone never dies as long as you can bask in the sun's rays. As an added bonus, this charger was made using eco-friendly silicone rubber. It's win-win all around.

Dizaul Solar Charger, 5000mAh Portable Solar Power Bank, $19.95; at Amazon, $19.95; at Amazon

Herb garden kit

Planter Pro

Put some green in your life with this herb planter. The kit comes with everything you need to get a garden growing, including a moisture meter that helps you determine if your herbs are getting the right amount of food to flourish. All the seeds included are certified to be non-GMO and non-hybrids, meaning you can have fresh, organic herbs right at your fingertips.

Planter Pro's Herb Garden Cedar Planter, $39.00; at Amazonedar Planter, $39.00; at Amazon

Reusable Keurig cups

K & J

Keurig cups are convenient, but they also create a ton of plastic waste. These Keurig-compatible plastic cups are an easy way to cut down on the amount of trash you create without cutting down on your caffeine. Additionally, you won't have to keep on buying K Cups, which means you'll be saving money and the environment.

K&J Reusable Filter Cups, $8.95 for a set of 4,; at Amazon

Low-flow shower head

Speakman

Low-flow water fixtures can cut down your water consumption, which saves you money while also saving one of the Earth's resources. This shower head was designed with a lighter flow in mind, which means you'll be able to cut down on water usage without feeling like you're cutting down on your shower.

Speakman Low Flow Shower Head, $14.58; at Amazon

Bamboo safety razor

Zomchi

Instead of throwing away a disposable razor every time you shave, invest in an eco-friendly, reusable one. This unisex shaver isn't just sustainable, it's also sharp-looking, which means it would make a great gift for the holidays.

Zomchi Safety Razor, $16.99; at Amazon

green products environment eco-friendly sustainability
The Planet