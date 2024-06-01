Woman's genius cheese grating hack shows how most people have been doing it wrong their whole lives

Grating cheese usually seems to be a paltry task that requires no second thoughts. One just holds the grater upright, and scrapes the hunk of cheese over the blade-tipped holes from where the shredded cheese drops and collects on the plate. But there’s another way, a simpler yet brilliant way to grate cheese depending on the positioning of the grater. A 43-year-old woman named Alice Due (@aliceinbravoland) shared this ingenious hack in a TikTok video which has since become widespread.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | klaus nielsen

The video shows Alice standing in her kitchen, holding a half-unwrapped packet revealing a block of Colby Jack cheese. The block of cheese is pressed against the surface of a steel box grater, which, instead of standing vertically, is sitting horizontally on the counter. Alice appears to clasp the handle of the grater while the open end faces the camera.

Speaking to her 11.3k TikTok followers, she explains that one should “lay the grater on the side.” “I guess I’ve been doing this wrong the whole time,” she sighed. The camera then displays her shredding cheese, almost effortlessly, through the sharp metal grates, while the ribbons of cheese get collected in the open body of the grater. She says, this way, the cheese is “easier to transport” in a bowl or pan.

Saying this, Alice appears to tilt the open end of the grater, “Then you just pick it up and right in your bowl,” she explains while tilting the open end of the grater, and putting it inside a bowl so the cheese gets collected in the container. She then showcases a bowl full of shredded cheese on the screen. Impressed by the hack she had learned, Alice wrote in the caption, “Did you know this? I’m easily impressed so maybe this is no big deal, but I’m blown away!” The video has crossed 3 million views and got nearly 5,000 comments in less than a week.

Image Source: TikTok | @dfaith92

Alice’s cheese grating method is brilliant as it avoids steadying the upright cheese grater on a plate or in a bowl. Plus, it prevents the person from scraping their knuckles, which often happens in the process. Chef Frank Proto from Epicurious also shared this method explaining the science behind it. He said, “When you rest a cheese grater on its side to use it, you have much more control and gravity works more efficiently.” No wonder, thousands of people were amused by Alice’s hack.

@lisasunshinepatriot2 exclaimed, “OMG the struggle was so real how in the world did I not think of this!” Whereas, @melron2022 said, “Umm why didn’t I ever think of this lol... thank you!”

Image Source: TikTok | @ashleymarie1384

Several people added their tips to this ingenious hack. For example, @ainek.fitness said, “You also don’t need to go forward and back with the cheese, just forward and you get a much better result.” @gotpower87 offered another tip, “Put your cheese in the freezer for like 20 minutes before grating…makes it easier too.” @angmary625 cautioned her not to scratch the countertop while grating this way. Alice said she had already considered this and put the grater on the cutting board rather than the counter. Alice also shared this video on Instagram, which picked up nearly 47,000 views.

Image Source: Instagram | @sprague7797

But Alice is not the only one amazed by this kitchen hack. The same hack became viral a few years ago. In 2018, Bea Symons, a tattoo artist from Nottingham, England, shared a video on X (@beasymss) displaying the same hack as Alice did. Symons shared a clip from one of the mac and cheese recipe videos by Tastemade UK, saying that she felt like a fool for not knowing the trick.

Ok, I was today years old when I found out THIS is how a cheese grater is used !? I feel a fool pic.twitter.com/OwE0Cvm8ZO — 𝔅𝔢𝔱𝔱𝔶 (@beasymss) October 12, 2018

People’s reaction to this new method proves that Alice and Symons are not alone in thinking that they’ve been grating cheese wrong the entire time. But as Alice said in the video, “You are never too old to learn new things.”

You can follow Alice ( @aliceinbravoland) on TikTok for more kitchen hacks.