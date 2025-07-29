Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

At this school, kids in trouble have a choice: go to detention or go on a hike

“It feels like an accomplishment.”

hiking, detention, discipline, punishment, nature

Kids are given a choice: detention or a hike.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJul 29, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

If you’re ever around high schoolers, you know that trouble can find them. Sometimes they’re late to class or they get angry and tell off a teacher. These can be mistakes, but infractions against the rules still have consequences. Usually, a troublemaker or a kid who had a bad day gets detention after school. However, a high school in Maine offers their students a choice if they’ve broken a rule: serve their detention or go on a hike.

Morse High School in Bath, Maine offers students the choice to either sit down in quiet detention or spend two hours walking on nature trails with their fellow students and the school counselor, Ms. Leslie Trundy. Trundy herself is an avid hiker and sees the benefits of walking outdoors as a way to reflect, relieve stress, and meditate. In fact, she claims that her hike along the Appalachian Trail made her decide to become a school counselor. Trundy figured that offering students the chance to walk instead of being cooped up indoors would provide students those same benefits while also creating opportunities for them to open up to her and their peers about any troubles that potentially led them to getting detention in the first place.

  - YouTube  youtube.com  

“Students don’t benefit from more time indoors, and I wanted to offer them a mindset shift through walking outside,” she said to Maine Department of Education News. “I wanted to give them my attention and ear if they want it and be a trusted adult they know they can speak to when they’re ready.”

While Trundy listed the benefits of hiking versus sitting in a classroom after school, she doesn’t mean the hike is easier.

“Sometimes the hike feels really like a punishment for them, even though they've chosen it,” she said in an interview with NPR. “Like, they might've chosen it 'cause it was a lessening sentence, but it did feel like they were having to expend effort.”

“It makes you breathe heavily, obviously. And it feels like an accomplishment almost,” said student Nicholas Tanguay. Tanguay prefers the hikes rather than detention as it allows him to work out negativity and reflect rather than stew about the problems inside a classroom.

@xaviertats

These are the 3 most important reasons I make the time to make sure I go on a hike a least a few times a week 😁 #hiking #hikingszn #hike #hikingadventures

So far, Trundy hasn’t had a hiking session with less than three students and she hasn’t had to cancel a hike due to weather. At one point, she even provided ponchos for the students to wear to walk in the rain. Based on this success, Trundy hopes to continue this program for years to come.

While it’s difficult to creatively discipline at school in ways that helps kids address the wrongful behavior with a more “positive punishment,” it can be more difficult at home, especially when you’re parenting pre-teens to teenagers. They’re a little bit too old for time-outs and withholding certain things such as phones don’t really work, and withdrawing them from physical activities such as recess or sports isn’t encouraged either. But that’s not to say you can’t find kind ways to discipline your child that are still effective.

@msoday92

Not every consequence has to end in a suspension or detention. Here are some alternatives we’ve found is helpful in our school #educators #socialemotionallearning #teachertok #projectbasedlearning

Therapists recommend thoroughly discussing the problem with your child and your expectations. Along with your child, you can discuss together the best way for them to make amends and the ramifications should the discussed behavior become an issue again. By giving your child choices with clear consequences that they agree to, they will either behave differently or be held to the consequences they themselves chose.

However, when it comes to disciplining kids at home, it is up to the parents and the advice they take to heart from vetted child experts and the law. In any case, it might be good to go take a walk to think it over.

accomplishmentclassroomconsequencesdetentionhigh schoolershiking sessionmeditatenature trailsphysical activitiespositive punishmentpunishmentschool counselortroubledisciplining teens

The Latest

hiking, detention, discipline, punishment, nature
Ideas

At this school, kids in trouble have a choice: go to detention or go on a hike

thrift store find, hidden money, goodwill treasure, coach purse, viral tiktok, heartwarming story, pay it forward, kindness, emotional note, secondhand shopping
Past Events

She found $300 in a thrift-store purse with a handwritten note that left her speechless

NASA clean air study, air purifying plants, indoor air quality, houseplants, clean air, spider plant, peace lily, bamboo palm, English ivy, formaldehyde removal, benzene toxins
Past Events

NASA found the 18 best plants  for naturally filtering the air in your home

car handle, car ceiling grip, viral tweet, oh shit bar, twitter mystery solved, car interior parts, tiktok viral moment, passenger handle, funny mom moments, driving humor
Past Events

Someone finally explained what that weird car ceiling handle is actually for

More For You

Sandra Clarke, No One Dies Alone, health care, compassion, hospice care, dying, patient care, volunteers

Sandra Clarke, R.N.

Image via YouTube video.

She couldn't stay with a dying patient - so she's making sure that no one dies alone again

Sandra Clarke, a registered nurse who created the "No One Dies Alone" program gave a brief interview describing a difficult memory. When working a night shift, a do not resuscitate patient was not doing well and likely to die on her shift. Night shifts have more patients, so when this man requested she stay with him, she could not.

She promised to return after her immediate rounds where she gave other patients medicines, took them to the restroom, or whatever was needed. By the time she returned, the man had passed away.

Keep ReadingShow less
phone etiquette, smart phone, relationships, manners, politeness

Should you have your phone at the dinner table at all?

Photo credit: Canva

Face up or face down? How basic phone etiquette saves your battery and your relationships.

It’s difficult to imagine what life was like before the smartphone. Older Millennials and even Boomers would now have difficulty living day-to-day life without calls, texts, or notifications drawing your attention. It’s gotten to the point that we have to develop modern day etiquette for phone use and the verdict is in: You should put your phone face down on the table when visiting or having a meal. It’s not just good courtesy, but it’s good for your phone, too.

Let’s start with why it’s good for your phone.

Keep ReadingShow less
professionals, millennial boss, work environment, entrepreneurs, social media, socialistaqueen, Socialista Queen

Stylish business women

Image via Canva - Photos by Andrew Poplavsky

5 controversial concepts this millennial boss uses to create the perfect work environment

How we navigate our work week definitely affects our over all mental health and wellness. The concepts behind the 9 to 5 job, being the diligent worker in the proper suit or work uniform, and celebrate your life on your own time are being challenged by successful, young entrepreneurs.

29-year-old Liat Aharon, founder and CEO of a social media marketing agency called Socialista Queen, has implemented some company ideas that could be deemed controversial. She's sought to create an amazing work environment, because she believes we spend a majority of our lives there.

Keep ReadingShow less
police, tail light, outdated tactic, body cams, traffic violation

Newer police officers find touching the tail light unnecessary.

Photo credit: Canva

Why old school police officers tap your tail light when you’re pulled over but newer cops don’t

Getting pulled over by a police officer is the opposite of a fun time, regardless of reason. It’s stressful, annoying, and could be scary even if you didn’t do anything wrong. If this has happened to you, you may have noticed an officer touch your tail light before walking over to the driver’s side window to speak with you. That is, if it was an older cop.

In a previous GOOD article, we explained why some police officers tap your tail light or somewhere on the back of your car before chatting with you after they pull you over. In short, the main intent is to leave a fingerprint behind to provide evidence that your interaction with the officer took place. It’s a “just in case” measure, with the possible intention of making you jump in your seat a little bit if you’re hiding anything from them. However, newer police officers don’t do this tactic any more. In fact, many see it as unnecessary and even harmful.

Keep ReadingShow less
artist, typewriter, instagram, James Cook, drawings, unique art, tools

A portrait of Frida Kahlo created with a typewriter.

Images taken from YouTube.

Artist uses 100 different typewriters to methodically create unique artistic masterpieces

There are numerous painting and drawing techniques, each combining a multitude of tools, methodologies, and unique materials. Artists use every medium from paints and pencils to sponges, brushes, their fingers, and more. They dry brush, glaze, stipple, pour, dab, and splatter. There's also art in the digital frontier building layers and adding creative effects. But what about typing?

James Cook is an artist based in London who uses his 100 different typewriters to make art. Originals can sell for anywhere from $2500 to almost $20,000. He found the technique after coming across Paul Smith, an amateur artist who was born with cerebral palsy. Paul’s parents had given him a typewriter to learn to read and write, but he instead made drawings. After reading about Paul's story, Cook was inspired to get his hands on his own typewriter.

Keep ReadingShow less
psychological tricks, social interaction tips, mind hacks, social awkwardness, social situations

Awkward? There are some tools to help you.

Photo credit: Canva

People share the 15 'psychological tricks' they use to win in every social situation

Unless you’re a hermit isolated in a mountain cabin with WiFi, everyone reading this has and will interact with *shudder* people. For some folks, being social can be a minefield of interactions with friends, family, coworkers, and sometimes your spouse. The cool thing is that you’re not alone in these feelings.

It’d be kind of nice to have some strategies on hand to help navigate through potentially awkward situations or arguments. It’d also be nice to avoid conversational hassles, too. Fortunately, there are a few mind tricks that others have mastered that people were eager to share on Reddit.

Keep ReadingShow less
mind traps, logical fallacies, anxiety, mental health, critical thinking

Mind traps could be interfering with your day-to-day critical thinking.

Photo credit: Canva

Nobel Prize winner reveals 21 'mind trap' thinking errors that could be holding you back

Hate to break it to you, but you’re not always in complete control of your thinking. Your decisions and thoughts are constantly influenced by outside forces and biases deep within your brain, or that are just hardwired through life experience, evolution, and so on. We don’t always think about how we’re thinking, and it could get us stuck in life.

Fortunately, the folks at Escaping Ordinary have cooked up an extensive list of the most common “mind traps” that have been taken from the Nobel Prize-winning behavioral psychologist Daniel Kahneman and his book Thinking, Fast and Slow. They have found 21 fallacies, biases, and other concepts that could interfere with logical, thoughtful thinking. We’re only going to go over ten of them—and note you may not be able to control them all—but recognizing them could help you make better decisions.

Keep ReadingShow less
disposable cups, landfills, waste reduction, trash, reusables

The people of Petaluma are reusing beverage cups in restaurant chains.

Photo credit: Canva

City tries a return-and-reuse cup policy for fast food chains. The results were overwhelming.

One of the major environmental issues throughout the world is the ever-growing landfills, but the city of Petaluma in California are poised to do their part. As a means to cut down on waste, officials partnered with local restaurants and fast food chains to implement a new system in 2024. Instead of using disposable drink cups, the city would provide reusable beverage cups to the businesses to give to the customers and the customers would put their used cups in special bins that are spread throughout the city. The cups would be collected from the bins, washed, and given back to the businesses again.

After a three-month trial period, they couldn’t believe how successful it was.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025