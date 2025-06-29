Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

She couldn't stay with a dying patient - so she's making sure that no one dies alone again

"This is what a real hero looks like."

Sandra Clarke, No One Dies Alone, health care, compassion, hospice care, dying, patient care, volunteers

Sandra Clarke, R.N.

Image via YouTube video.
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJun 29, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Sandra Clarke, a registered nurse who created the "No One Dies Alone" program gave a brief interview describing a difficult memory. When working a night shift, a do not resuscitate patient was not doing well and likely to die on her shift. Night shifts have more patients, so when this man requested she stay with him, she could not.

She promised to return after her immediate rounds where she gave other patients medicines, took them to the restroom, or whatever was needed. By the time she returned, the man had passed away.

The R.N. said, "It's a man whose name I have no idea, but it's a man I'll never forget." Watch the interview here:

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

In the video Clarke emotionally describes the feelings of anger and frustration. The man had asked for a simple request, to not be alone. She feels it should have been easily granted and that she couldn't do it. From that moment she was inspired to make a change. She started a program so there could be someone with a patient at the end of life.

No One Dies Alone (NODA)

In 2001, she started the "No One Dies Alone" program by enlisting local volunteers to sit with terminally ill patients at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Eugene, Oregon. The company grabs up volunteers from all the different departments of the hospital: kitchen workers, carpenters, medical transcriptionists, and even the maintenance employees. These volunteers offer their time to sit with patients without companionship, dying on their own.

Holding space, listening, taking a hand, stroking an arm, reading to them, and even singing are some to the tools used by these amazing people. Many volunteers shared the experience can be difficult, but believing they can be of help and comfort is gratifying. One volunteer named Vicki said, "To know that I can help bring a moment of peace like that is everything."

terminal, empathy, good deeds, grief support, medical professionals, nurses, programs, global care Holding hand of patientImage via Canva - Photo by Pitchaya Pingpithayakul

Going Global

Today there are over 400 plus hospitals around the world that have implemented NODA. Programs exist in New York, Alaska, and even places like Singapore and Japan. She's put together a manual that's distributed worldwide with little to no funding but for a small grant that helps cover her printing costs.

Antelope Valley Medical Center in California implements the program and describes the role of their volunteers. "The role of a Compassionate Companion is to be themselves, and to understand the importance of empathy, especially to our most vulnerable populations."

This lady is a saint.

A recent thread on reddit brought some interest into the program and Ms. Clarke. After learning about NODA and it's powerful beginning, redditors responded:

"Sandra Clarke didn’t just carry that loss, she transformed it into compassion for the world"

"I was a Hospice respite volunteer and they asked if I would consider signing up for this program. When I did, they told me that I might never be called because they had so many volunteers who were ahead of me on the call list. I hope she would be proud to know that her program is still going strong and how many are out there who want to help."

"My mom does this, she had her first call a few weeks ago. She said the man passed as she read a Robert Frost poem out loud and it was a privilege to get to be there for him and she hopes no one has to die alone"

"I do this, gonna do one tonight. We do it in shifts and I have yet to actually be present for the passing. It is very peaceful and dignified. Even when the patient is far gone you can often tell that your presence and peaceful words and touch help calm them. I’d encourage anyone to get involved. Our society has a tendency to hide death away but it is not healthy to pretend it won’t be a part of your life."

tenderness, hospital worker, end of life, intimacy, connection, humanity, caregiverHolding the hand of a patient.Image via Canva - Photo by Portra

"I have long believed that. This is what broke me during COVID. Some days, I accompanied 3 patients the last mile of the way. But it was worth it.

"Being a nurse myself, this warms my heart. But, I have never heard of this."


"This made my day."

end of lifelocal volunteersregistered nursesandra clarkesociety and deathterminally ill patientspeaceful and dignifiedhospicevolunteersnodacomfort and helpnurser.n.'sno one dies alone

The Latest

dark humor, amputation, friendship, comedy, surgery, hospital, Izzy, Milda, foot costume
Good People

After her friend's foot amputation this woman's dark humor was what everyone 'kneeded'

Sandra Clarke, No One Dies Alone, health care, compassion, hospice care, dying, patient care, volunteers
Ideas

She couldn't stay with a dying patient - so she's making sure that no one dies alone again

christopher walken, bugs bunny, acting, comedy, rabbit, looney tunes, animation, actor
Culture

Christopher Walken reveals the Looney Tunes character that made him a better actor

inventions, unchanged products, innovation, bicycles, coca cola
Science & Tech

6 regularly used inventions that remained unchanged over the last 100 years

More For You

phone etiquette, smart phone, relationships, manners, politeness

Should you have your phone at the dinner table at all?

Photo credit: Canva

Face up or face down? How basic phone etiquette saves your battery and your relationships.

It’s difficult to imagine what life was like before the smartphone. Older Millennials and even Boomers would now have difficulty living day-to-day life without calls, texts, or notifications drawing your attention. It’s gotten to the point that we have to develop modern day etiquette for phone use and the verdict is in: You should put your phone face down on the table when visiting or having a meal. It’s not just good courtesy, but it’s good for your phone, too.

Let’s start with why it’s good for your phone.

Keep ReadingShow less
professionals, millennial boss, work environment, entrepreneurs, social media, socialistaqueen, Socialista Queen

Stylish business women

Image via Canva - Photos by Andrew Poplavsky

5 controversial concepts this millennial boss uses to create the perfect work environment

How we navigate our work week definitely affects our over all mental health and wellness. The concepts behind the 9 to 5 job, being the diligent worker in the proper suit or work uniform, and celebrate your life on your own time are being challenged by successful, young entrepreneurs.

29-year-old Liat Aharon, founder and CEO of a social media marketing agency called Socialista Queen, has implemented some company ideas that could be deemed controversial. She's sought to create an amazing work environment, because she believes we spend a majority of our lives there.

Keep ReadingShow less
police, tail light, outdated tactic, body cams, traffic violation

Newer police officers find touching the tail light unnecessary.

Photo credit: Canva

Why old school police officers tap your tail light when you’re pulled over but newer cops don’t

Getting pulled over by a police officer is the opposite of a fun time, regardless of reason. It’s stressful, annoying, and could be scary even if you didn’t do anything wrong. If this has happened to you, you may have noticed an officer touch your tail light before walking over to the driver’s side window to speak with you. That is, if it was an older cop.

In a previous GOOD article, we explained why some police officers tap your tail light or somewhere on the back of your car before chatting with you after they pull you over. In short, the main intent is to leave a fingerprint behind to provide evidence that your interaction with the officer took place. It’s a “just in case” measure, with the possible intention of making you jump in your seat a little bit if you’re hiding anything from them. However, newer police officers don’t do this tactic any more. In fact, many see it as unnecessary and even harmful.

Keep ReadingShow less
artist, typewriter, instagram, James Cook, drawings, unique art, tools

A portrait of Frida Kahlo created with a typewriter.

Images taken from YouTube.

Artist uses 100 different typewriters to methodically create unique artistic masterpieces

There are numerous painting and drawing techniques, each combining a multitude of tools, methodologies, and unique materials. Artists use every medium from paints and pencils to sponges, brushes, their fingers, and more. They dry brush, glaze, stipple, pour, dab, and splatter. There's also art in the digital frontier building layers and adding creative effects. But what about typing?

James Cook is an artist based in London who uses his 100 different typewriters to make art. Originals can sell for anywhere from $2500 to almost $20,000. He found the technique after coming across Paul Smith, an amateur artist who was born with cerebral palsy. Paul’s parents had given him a typewriter to learn to read and write, but he instead made drawings. After reading about Paul's story, Cook was inspired to get his hands on his own typewriter.

Keep ReadingShow less
psychological tricks, social interaction tips, mind hacks, social awkwardness, social situations

Awkward? There are some tools to help you.

Photo credit: Canva

People share the 15 'psychological tricks' they use to win in every social situation

Unless you’re a hermit isolated in a mountain cabin with WiFi, everyone reading this has and will interact with *shudder* people. For some folks, being social can be a minefield of interactions with friends, family, coworkers, and sometimes your spouse. The cool thing is that you’re not alone in these feelings.

It’d be kind of nice to have some strategies on hand to help navigate through potentially awkward situations or arguments. It’d also be nice to avoid conversational hassles, too. Fortunately, there are a few mind tricks that others have mastered that people were eager to share on Reddit.

Keep ReadingShow less
mind traps, logical fallacies, anxiety, mental health, critical thinking

Mind traps could be interfering with your day-to-day critical thinking.

Photo credit: Canva

Nobel Prize winner reveals 21 'mind trap' thinking errors that could be holding you back

Hate to break it to you, but you’re not always in complete control of your thinking. Your decisions and thoughts are constantly influenced by outside forces and biases deep within your brain, or that are just hardwired through life experience, evolution, and so on. We don’t always think about how we’re thinking, and it could get us stuck in life.

Fortunately, the folks at Escaping Ordinary have cooked up an extensive list of the most common “mind traps” that have been taken from the Nobel Prize-winning behavioral psychologist Daniel Kahneman and his book Thinking, Fast and Slow. They have found 21 fallacies, biases, and other concepts that could interfere with logical, thoughtful thinking. We’re only going to go over ten of them—and note you may not be able to control them all—but recognizing them could help you make better decisions.

Keep ReadingShow less
disposable cups, landfills, waste reduction, trash, reusables

The people of Petaluma are reusing beverage cups in restaurant chains.

Photo credit: Canva

City tries a return-and-reuse cup policy for fast food chains. The results were overwhelming.

One of the major environmental issues throughout the world is the ever-growing landfills, but the city of Petaluma in California are poised to do their part. As a means to cut down on waste, officials partnered with local restaurants and fast food chains to implement a new system in 2024. Instead of using disposable drink cups, the city would provide reusable beverage cups to the businesses to give to the customers and the customers would put their used cups in special bins that are spread throughout the city. The cups would be collected from the bins, washed, and given back to the businesses again.

After a three-month trial period, they couldn’t believe how successful it was.

Keep ReadingShow less
kindness vs niceness, kindness, psychology, sociology, behavior

While often confused with one another, niceness and kindness are wildly different.

Photo credit: Canva

Mom shares why raising her daughter to be 'kind' instead of 'nice' makes all the difference

A mom on TikTok has a video making rounds on the Internet regarding a playground incident which defines the difference between kindness and niceness. She says that her daughter was playing with a little boy who pushed her to the ground. Upon standing and brushing herself off, she told the boy that he shouldn’t do that and to apologize to her. He pushed her down again.

In her mom’s perspective, it would have been “nice” if the little girl just stood up and ignored him, going to play elsewhere. Instead, the little girl pushed him to the ground. Why? Because kind people know when to stand their ground, according to the mother.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025