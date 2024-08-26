Woman's unconventional explanation for why time doesn't heal a heartbreak is resonating with many

Several people cling to the saying "Time heals" but often find themselves in doubt. Many who believe in the phrase still struggle and are dejected even after years of having experienced something painful. For instance, heartbreak changes a person and many people get stuck in misery for years. However, others go through a painful period and emerge stronger. A man, who goes by @baliquicktalk on TikTok, was interviewing people on the streets of Bali when he asked a woman whether heartbroken people can truly be healed with time and her response was spot-on. “I think so, but you have to be intentional about it,” she said.

The woman mentioned that several people trust the phrase, but at the end of the day, time is just time. She stressed that what matters and affects healing is what people do with the time they have. She added that it depends on a person’s outlook and how they choose to cope with the situation over time, which will determine the outcome. “You know, you can say I have this time to process these things and I need to make use of it,” she explained. Elaborating further, the woman confidently said, “Otherwise it’s just time.” She concluded with a noteworthy message that time means nothing unless a person chooses to give it meaning. So while people preach the idea that time heals, it is equally important that they try their best to move on during that time.

Several people had opinions to share and many agreed with the woman’s unique perspective. @jude.pereze pointed out another perspective saying, “Time doesn’t heal, it just teaches us how to live with pain.” @dgap.97 added to the woman’s answer saying, “It’s not time that heals you, it’s what you do during that time.” Many people pointed out another opinion, saying that even though time may heal, heartbreak can come back rushing in a jiffy. @ayaaauna remarked, “How can you tell if you’ve healed or not? It’s fine sometimes but other times you’re still crying even though you’re getting back on track.”

Still, others mentioned that there is not always complete healing from heartbreak. @mushroomilicious wrote, “Time won’t heal, but as time goes by, we learn to live with it as if it's been a part of our lives. If you are lucky, it’ll just be scars or, it’ll itch sometimes.” People were curious to explore different approaches to heartbreak, which were revealed through the comments. @a_melt pointed out, “Time heals nothing, we just get used to living with the hurt feeling. The hole that is in your heart can never be filled with time.” @joyboytrading added, “Time heals but you have to help time heal you. Explore new things, get busy.”

Some people were exceptionally impressed and touched by the words the woman spoke, especially about putting meaning into time. @mzzzznan shared, “It’s funny how I saw this after my relationship ended. Her words have become a mantra for me to live by.” @huliaana wrote, “I love this. I love how she says you need to be intentional when it comes to healing.”

