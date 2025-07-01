A man's simple list of "9 Delights" went viral—then changed a stranger's life years later

What truly matters in life? Philosophers have pondered this for centuries, debating theories from Stoicism’s embrace of virtue and resilience, to Humanism’s celebration of empathy and human connection, to Utilitarianism’s pursuit of happiness for the greatest number. But sometimes, the most profound insights come from the simplest sources.
Four years ago, X user (formerly Twitter) Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) casually tweeted a brief philosophy he called "The Nine Delights." The concept was straightforward yet powerful: "Inventing a new lifestyle philosophy called ‘The Nine Delights,’ where each day, you try to experience at least three of the nine delights."
His delightful list includes walking around, fellowship, deliciousness, transcendence, goofing, amelioration (improving something gradually), coitus, enthrallment, and "WILDCARD."
Stoic statueCanva
The idea resonated immediately, receiving thousands of bookmarks and enthusiastic responses. Users commented things like, "Huge fan and long-time practitioner since I screenshotted this in 2021," and another wrote, "I reflect on this daily and am so happy when I discover a delight happened to me unexpectedly."
One of the most touching responses came from a user known as "Expert Bimbologist," who, nearly four years later, declared how profoundly the list impacted her life: "Cannot emphasize how much this actually, truly, changed my life. Been living by The Nine Delights for years, and it’s basically a religion to me. It can actually be this simple."
A family makes heart shapes with their hands at sunset
She shared a personalized, handwritten version of Otterlake's list, color-coded and thoughtfully annotated:
- Walking Around — Self-explanatory
- Fellowship — Hanging out with friends
- Deliciousness — Have a yummy lil’ treat
- Transcendence — Feeling you've "leveled up"
- Goofing — Have a good laugh
- Amelioration — Working toward betterment or improving a skill
- Coitus — F*ckin'
- Enthrallment — Deeply engaging or hyper-focusing
- WILDCARD — Any other delightful moment
Her tweet echoed across the internet, reminding thousands of others about the simple joys easily overlooked in daily life.
These reflections call to mind singer-songwriter Warren Zevon’s memorable advice shared shortly before his death in 2003. When asked by David Letterman what he learned facing terminal illness, Zevon simply replied, “I learned to enjoy every sandwich.”
Perhaps Otterlake’s "Nine Delights" and Zevon’s sandwiches share a similar lesson: life's true happiness often lies hidden in the smallest, simplest moments—waiting for us to notice them.
- YouTubewww.youtube.com
This article originally appeared earlier this year.
Grieving couple comforting each other
This response to someone grieving a friend might be the best internet comment ever
When someone is hit with the sudden loss of a friend or loved one, words rarely feel like enough. Yet, more than a decade ago, a wise Redditor named GSnow shared thoughts so profound they still bring comfort to grieving hearts today.
Originally posted around 2011, the now-famous reply was rediscovered when Upvoted, an official Reddit publication, featured it again to remind everyone of its enduring truth. It began as a simple plea for help: “My friend just died. I don't know what to do.”
What followed was a piece of writing that many consider one of the internet’s best comments of all time. It remains shared across social media, grief forums, and personal messages to this day because its honesty and metaphor speak to the raw reality of loss and the slow, irregular path toward healing.
Mourners embrace at a funeralCanva
Below is GSnow’s full reply, unchanged, in all its gentle, wave-crashing beauty:
Why this advice still matters
Mental health professionals and grief counselors often describe bereavement in stages or phases, but GSnow’s “wave theory” gives an image more relatable for many. Rather than a linear process, grief surges and retreats—sometimes triggered by a song, a place, or a simple morning cup of coffee.
Woman enjoying her morning coffeeCanva
In recent years, this metaphor has found renewed relevance. Communities on Reddit, TikTok, and grief support groups frequently reshare it to help explain the unpredictable nature of mourning.
Many readers say this analogy helps them feel less alone, giving them permission to ride each wave of grief rather than fight it.
Crashing waveCanva
Finding comfort in shared wisdom
Since this comment first surfaced, countless people have posted their own stories underneath it, thanking GSnow and passing the words to others facing fresh heartbreak. It’s proof that sometimes, the internet can feel like a global support group—strangers linked by shared loss and hope.
Friends embracingCanva
For those searching for more support today, organizations like The Dougy Center, GriefShare, and local bereavement groups offer compassionate resources. If you or someone you know is struggling with intense grief, please reach out to mental health professionals who can help navigate these deep waters.
When grief comes crashing like the ocean, remember these words—and hang on. There is life between the waves.
This article originally appeared four years ago.