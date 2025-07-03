Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Green Day asked a fan to join them playing guitar on stage. He played 'Wonderwall' instead.

Liam Gallagher called it the "best song of the night."

green day, oasis, wonderwall, billie joe armstrong, liam gallagher

A fan volunteered to play Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," but the cameo had a couple curveballs.

Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0, cropped (left) / Bruce Baker via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0, cropped (right)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedJul 03, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Green Day have developed a very sweet, heart-warming tradition on tour: bringing up fans from the crowd to let them strum the guitar part—and occasionally even sing—during their emotional closer, 1997 ballad "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)." But during a gig in Luxepo, Luxembourg on June 30th, 2025, the big moment turned awkward after the fan in question failed to lock in on the chord progression—and then seemingly launched into another '90s acoustic alt-rock classic, Oasis' 1995 hit "Wonderwall." We can’t know exactly what was rushing through their mind that night, but it sure looked like an epic case of onstage trolling—and, regardless, the entire world interpreted it that way.

But let’s back up. In audience footage posted across social media, Armstrong scans the crowd and finds the interested guitarist—though there appears to be some confusion over whether or not they could play the song. "This could go really great," the frontman says. "Or…" After a brief hiccup, the fan starts strumming the primary verse progression: G, C, and D. But when it comes time to switch to an E minor, they get lost and stop, with Armstrong laughing in disbelief ("You told me you could play [the song]!") and telling them the next chord.

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

The fan then plays the requested E minor but launches into what sounds exactly like "Wonderwall"—a song that, decades after hitting the Billboard charts, has taken on a second life as a meme. (According to Know Your Meme, "Due to the lasting popularity and easy chord progression of the song, it has been cited as one of the most frequently covered songs in the recent history of contemporary music, while equally mocked for its cliched nature and textbook status among novice guitarists. It's also associated with the meme and catchphrase "Anyway, Here's Wonderwall.") It’s the kind of song a prankster would start playing in this scenario, so everything checks out.

"Oh, fuck me!" Armstrong reacts, apparently realizing what’s happened. "Nice try, nice try." Security removes the fan, who appears to tell the singer something—but Armstrong winds up playing the song solo, with no fan assistance, except everyone belting along in the crowd.

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  


 

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

Given the fan’s specific strumming pattern, it really does sound like they were playing "Wonderwall" here—perhaps an attempt to lighten the mood and make everyone laugh. And even if that’s not the case, they will go down in history as an all-time concert prankster—a hilarious outcome either way. But let’s at least consider one alternative: Perhaps amid the chaos and confusion, Armstrong’s suggestion of the E minor chord pushed the fan to start playing a different Green Day hit, 2004’s "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," which has essentially the same verse chords as "Wonderwall"—just in a different key. (It's a very common chord progression.)

Keep in mind, this is just my conspiracy theory. I’m not saying it’s true—I said, "maybe." Meanwhile, one Oasis member did weigh in on the story: After a fan posted a link to the Luxembourg clip on X, singer Liam Gallagher responded, "Best song of the night."

 
green dayliam gallagheroasiswonderwalltrollingconcertsbillie joe armstrongfansguitarmusic

The Latest

cells, science, consciousness, life, death
Science

Scientists uncover mysterious 'third state' of existence beyond boundaries of life and death

stem cells, clinical study, teeth pulp, spinal chord, regrow nerves, spinal injuries, money
Health

We used to treat wisdom teeth like trash, now they're being used to regrow spinal nerves

green day, oasis, wonderwall, billie joe armstrong, liam gallagher
Culture

Green Day asked a fan to join them playing guitar on stage. He played 'Wonderwall' instead.

first-time parenting, motherhood stories, parenting pioneers, friendship goals, mom influencers, parenting support, motherhood isolation, viral tiktok
Past Events

She was the first mom among her friends—and it changed everything

More For You

work, anger, people, etiquette, self-worth, career

If you want to make a good impression, there's one question you should never ask.

Photo by Yogendra Singh on Unsplash

People will hate you the moment they meet you if you ask this one question

There are so many ways to introduce yourself to people, but there’s one question you should never ask when you meet someone for the first time: what do you do?

According to experts, not only is "What do you do?" boring, it’s also rude. What you’re doing when you ask that is telling someone, the moment you meet them, that the only thing you could value them for is their job.

Keep ReadingShow less
grandparent caregiver, single mom support, viral family stories, mary lentz, parenting hacks, family bonds, uplifting news, illinois mayor

Man pushes his granddaughter in a stroller down the sidewalk

Canva

Grandpa steps in when daughter becomes single mom. His next move melts hearts.

Being a single parent to a young child is among the toughest roles anyone can take on. But one Illinois family has shown what it truly means to rally around loved ones and put the "village" concept into action. Mary Lentz, known as @maryinthemiddle on Instagram, recently shared the heartwarming story of how her father stepped up to be the primary caregiver for his granddaughter after Mary's sister became a single mom.

"⚡️ my sister and parents are all around heroes ❤️," Mary wrote in the caption of a touching video. The clip begins with Mary traveling from California back to her hometown. Mary lovingly describes her sister as the family's "spice of life," sharing amusing videos showcasing her spirited personality.

Keep ReadingShow less
tattoo, tattoo stigma, personality traits, scientific study, tattoo history

One out of three Americans have at least one tattoo.

Photo credit: Canva

Science says you’re wrong about a person’s personality based on their tattoos

Picture this scenario: You take your kid to the park to have them run around and play. Naturally, they find a playmate and proceed to have a good time. You find yourself talking to the child’s mom. The conversation goes great and the kids have a good enough time that you arrange a play date for them next week while you both chat again over coffee. That’s when you notice the mom’s tattoo and you catch yourself feeling surprised by it. They don’t seem like a person that would have that tattoo. Then you ask yourself, “Wait, why did I think that?”

A scientific study published in the Journal of Research in Personality found that while people have consistent opinions and impressions about a person’s personality based on their tattoos, they’re incorrect more often than not. Many people still associate tattoos with rebellion, anti-social behavior, free-spiritedness, and being less conscientious when they could just be a responsible fellow parent that you met in the park. That parent-park scenario was hypothetical, but relatable. Heck, based on a 2023 Pew Research Poll, there’s a one out of three chance that you were a tattooed person being psychoanalyzed.

Keep ReadingShow less
peter gabriel, genesis, roadies, pranks, live music

A roadie got naked for a hilarious prank during one of Peter Gabriel's final shows with Genesis.

Photo credit: Unknown photographer via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication, cropped (left) / Photo credit: Canva (Africa images), cropped (right)

During one of Peter Gabriel's final Genesis shows, a roadie got naked for an amazing prank

The 1974 Genesis double-LP, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, is one of the most ambitious—and, to some, inscrutable—concept albums in rock history, following a character named Rael along a cosmic journey through the shadowy New York City streets, elaborate chambers of 32 doors, surreal cages filled with stalactites and stalagmites, underground rivers, and caves with spooky creatures. It was like a proggy Pilgrim’s Progress as envisioned by Alejandro Jodorowsky.

When it came time to translate that vision to the concert stage, Genesis made a risky choice: debuting the entire 94-minute saga, front to back, with large chunks of the audience likely unfamiliar with the songs. (The first date of the tour, November 20, 1974 in Chicago, occurred two days before The Lamb hit stores.) The visual side of the project was as trippy as the lyrics, including scene-setting projections and a number of bizarre costumes for front man Peter Gabriel—like one particularly grotesque monstrosity, The Slipperman, that drummer Phil Collins later called an "inflatable dick." ("It was all very Spinal Tap," he said in an interview for the album’s 2007 reissue.)

Keep ReadingShow less
ozzy osbourne, t-pain, black sabbath, cover songs, war pigs

Ozzy Osbourne called T-Pain's cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" the best version ever.

Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0, cropped (left) / Kevin Burkett via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0, cropped (right)

T-Pain reimagined Black Sabbath in what Ozzy Osbourne calls the best 'War Pigs' cover ever

In 2014, T-Pain briefly broke the Internet with his stunning spot on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, the acclaimed music series featuring intimate in-office performances. "I know everybody’s wondering where the Auto-Tune is gonna come from," cracked the R&B/hip-hop artist, referencing the popular pitch-correction software that he’s used on hits like 2005's "I’m Sprung" and 2007's "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)." "It’s OK—I’ve got it in my pocket. It’s totally fine…It’s all surgically inserted," he quipped.

Jokes aside, the Tiny Desk showcase was a big moment in T-Pain’s career, proving to naysayers that his use of the ubiquitous Auto-Tune wasn’t some kind of masking technique for lackluster vocals. He went bravely bare-bones during that set, relying solely on his natural, soulful tone and impressively acrobatic technique—and he took the same approach during a 2023 live version of Black Sabbath’s 1970 anti-war heavy-metal protest anthem "War Pigs." If that sounds like an odd pairing of artist and song…well, just click play and see for yourself.

Keep ReadingShow less
marriage, wedding, relationship, husband, wife, couple, healthy relationship, healthy marriage

The best marriages are rooted in one important aspect of relationships. Can you guess what it is?

Photo by One zone Studio on Unsplash

There’s one key aspect to a healthy marriage that can make your relationship last a lifetime

When sharing the secrets to a happy marriage, there’s one golden rule that comes to mind consistently for experts and longstanding couples alike: friendship. Because while love and lust are nice, of course, being real, honest, and true friends with your partner is the most important part of any relationship, particularly a marriage you’d like to see last.

While studying love and relationships during his professorship at Harvard, Dr. Arthur Brooks has shared that the most important kind of love is companionate love. According to the American Psychological Association, companionate love is “characterized by strong feelings of intimacy and affection for another person rather than strong emotional arousal in the other’s presence.” As the Encyclopedia of Social Psychology shares, companionate love is “also known as affectionate love, friendship-based love, or attachment.” While a guest on the podcast The Drive helmed by Peter Attia, MD, Brooks discussed the nature of companionate love and its importance to relationships, adding that “the goal of your marriage is not passion, it's friendship.” You really, actually, have to like each other.

Keep ReadingShow less
graham nash, crosby stills & nash, songwriting, LSD, acid trip

Songwriter Graham Nash had a profound acid trip that involved Stonehenge and a cathedral.

Photo credit: Canva: Irisphoto2 (top left), danaibe12 (bottom left), both cropped / David Gans, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons, cropped (right)

Graham Nash's life-changing acid trip involved a church, Stonehenge, and a profound revelation

As a songwriter, Graham Nash is widely known for his breezy and peaceful style—one illustrated on a handful of classic singles ("Our House," "Teach Your Children," "Just a Song Before I Go") with folk-rock supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash. Unlike, say, the psychedelic sizzle of The Doors, his music doesn’t necessarily scream "LSD." But Nash has often noted the major impact that acid had on him, using the story of his song "Cathedral" as the clear example.

In a June 2025 interview with Vulture, asked about his "most therapeutic recording experience," Nash detailed the surreal tale that inspired the 1977 track. "I had just come from lying in the middle of the grass in Stonehenge," he said, explaining how he walked into a church and spoke to a man dressed like a "Beefeater," who shared some profound advice. "He said, 'Wait a second—you are a traveler. Don’t you know?'" Nash recalled. "Excuse me? He said, 'You are a traveler. Don’t you know it’s just okay to be?' Even behind the acid, that was an incredible statement to make to me at that moment: 'Don’t you know it’s just okay to be?'"

Keep ReadingShow less
christopher walken, bugs bunny, acting, comedy, rabbit, looney tunes, animation, actor

Christopher Walken grew up watching a beloved Looney Tunes character, and became influenced by him as an actor as he got older.

commons.wikimedia.org

Christopher Walken reveals the Looney Tunes character that made him a better actor

For actors, inspiration can come from anywhere, but for Christopher Walken, it comes from none other than Bugs Bunny.

The beloved actor has discussed his penchant for the “wascally wabbit” in the past at least once, telling The New York Times about his acting process. “Sometimes I do things just to amuse myself,” he told the paper. “I’ve played scenes pretending that I was Elvis or Bugs Bunny or a U-boat commander. I just don’t tell anybody.” Walken shared this with Ben Stiller as well while appearing on the Apple TV hit Severance. Stiller mentioned this on the Severance podcast, which prompted the director and fans to wonder just exactly where Walken is doing this.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025