The act of placing a child for adoption is without a doubt the hardest decision one could make in their life. It is often an act of bravery and selflessness, driven by love. When Schauna Austin, who gave birth to her son at 20 years of age, had to go through the same decision, she digested the fact that she wouldn't be a part of her son's life. However, fate had something else in store for her. In an interesting turn of events, her son's adoptive parents ensured that Austin was included in every major step of his life, as per CBS News.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Paige Thompson

Austin gave birth to a baby boy and named him Riley. She shared that she held her son continuously for 72 hours after his birth. Describing the feeling, she said, "It was perfect. I knew I would have him for a short time, so I made every minute count of it." She added, "I didn't sleep for three days." Upon adoption, the little boy's name was changed to Steven.

As per rules and regulations in closed adoptions, the identities of the adoptive and biological parents are kept confidential. However, these regulations lasted only for a week as the adoptive parents, Jennifer and Chris Schoebinger, decided that they had no interest in excluding the birth mother from her son's life. Talking about their decision, Jennifer said, "It was like, 'OK, this is the way it should be. She was part of our family." Chris fondly added, "You know, you can't have too many people loving you, right? Why couldn't he be both of ours?"

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Photo by RDNE Stock project

So, the Schoebingers started sending Austin stacks of photos and bound books every year describing Steven's big and little accomplishments. The couple did this not only to comfort the mother but also to keep her updated so that when she and the kid met, they could take up where they left off. Austin finally got to see Steven for the first time since his adoption when he turned 7. Both were spotted having a merry time when they met each other. The biological mother was spotted teaching him how to fish, and they have been cherishing the memories ever since. Austin said, "I was blessed beyond words." Steven added, "I kind of got the best of both worlds, for sure."

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Oleksandr P.

Now 28, Steven is married and is the father of a child. Interestingly, he decided to name his child Riley, his initial birth name. For Austin, life has come full circle as she is now a proud grandmother of Riley. Chris said, "I think the lesson we learned is that sometimes we create barriers where barriers don't need to be. And when we pull down those barriers, we really find love on the other side."

The whole documented story was uploaded on YouTube by CBS News and has garnered over 30,000 views so far. People have expressed their love for the adoptive family and have appreciated their special gesture towards Austin. @juliejulie1545 commented, "Speaks volumes of his adoptive parents and also the love of his natural mother to make the hardest decision on earth." @marialongoria8774 wrote, "Such good wonderful people. And Steven is one lucky kid. So much love."

Image Source: YouTube I @deeann424