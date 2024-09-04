Surprising benefit of sleeping longer on weekends may blow your mind

Hitting snooze or taking long naps on weekends is always a blissful feeling. However, a recent study presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress on September 1, 2024, has shown that weekend lie-ins improve cardiovascular health and may help prevent conditions like heart attacks and strokes. While factors like modern lifestyles, alcohol, excess caffeine, or smoking might deter people from just dozing off, the study shows that those who sleep well on weekends have up to a 20% lower risk of heart disease than those who are sleep-deprived.

"Sufficient compensatory sleep is linked to a lower risk of heart disease," said study co-author Mr Yanjun Song of the State Key Laboratory of Infectious Disease. "The association becomes even more pronounced among individuals who regularly experience inadequate sleep on weekdays."

To conduct the study, researchers utilized data from 90,903 British individuals to investigate the relationship between weekend sleep and heart disease. The data was recorded using accelerometers, devices that measure a structure's vibration or acceleration of motion. Among these individuals, 19,816 were found to be sleep-deprived.

The research was carried out consistently over 14 years. Researchers found that participants in the group with the most compensatory sleep were 19% less likely to develop heart disease than those with the least compensatory sleep. The results were all the same, both for men and women. "Our results show that for the significant proportion of the population in modern society that suffers from sleep deprivation, those who have the most 'catch-up' sleep at weekends have significantly lower rates of heart disease than those with the least," said co-author Zechen Liu.

Although no study is perfectly accurate, the assessment of the link between heart health and good sleep provides insights for sleep researchers to consider. “While the study does have limitations, such as focusing exclusively on the UK population, its findings underscore the negative impact of chronic sleep deprivation on cardiovascular health,” Dr. Nieca Goldberg, medical director of Atria New York City told CNN.

It is widely known that good sleep is linked to overall health. CBS News reports that previous research has shown poor sleep is bad for health. Getting too little or too much sleep can cause an imbalance in the body. Commenting on the latest research, James Leiper, Associate Medical Director of the British Heart Foundation, said, “We know that lack of sleep can affect our overall well-being, and this research is an important reminder of how important it is to try to get at least seven hours sleep every night.” Sleep doesn't only boost digestion, but also gives the brain sufficient time to rest, relax, and prepare for the coming day.

He added, “Lots of us don’t get enough sleep due to work or family commitments, and while a weekend lie-in is no replacement for a regular good night's rest, this large study suggests that it might help reduce the risk of heart disease.” Thankfully, there are ways to cultivate the habit of good sleep. This includes sound sleep hygiene, a regular sleep routine, and improving sleep quality through journaling, a restful environment, dim lighting, limiting caffeine intake, and ample physical exercise.