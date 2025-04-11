Skip to content
She placed her baby for adoption at 20. Years later, she got the most heartwarming surprise.

"I thought I'd never see him again. But life gave me the most beautiful second chance."

Mom and son fishing

Cover Image Source: YouTube @CBS Evening News
By Zoheb Alam,
Apr 11, 2025

Placing a child for adoption is an act rooted in selfless love—one of the most difficult and life-changing choices a parent can make. When Schauna Austin made that decision at just 20 years old, she believed she'd never see her son again, according to CBS News.

After giving birth to her baby boy, Austin named him Riley and held him for 72 hours straight. "It was perfect. I knew I would have him for a short time, so I made every minute count of it." She added, "I didn't sleep for three days." After the adoption, his name was changed to Steven.

After those 72 unforgettable hours, she said goodbye.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

In closed adoptions, the identities of adoptive and biological parents are kept confidential. However, Jennifer and Chris Schoebinger broke this norm after just a week, deciding they wanted Austin to be part of their son's life.

“It was like, ‘OK, this is the way it should be,’” Jennifer shared. “She was part of our family.” Chris added, “You can’t have too many people loving you. Why couldn’t he be both of ours?”

adoptive family love, blended family, adoption photo memories, reunion through photos, adoption connection, adoptive parents, open adoption, family albumsFor years, the Schoebingers sent Schauna photo books documenting her son’s milestones.Representative photo by Canva

The Schoebingers began sending Austin photos and bound books every year, detailing Steven's achievements. They did this to comfort Austin and keep her updated so that their eventual meeting would be seamless.

Austin saw Steven for the first time since his adoption when he turned 7. They enjoyed their time together, with Austin teaching him how to fish, creating cherished memories.

Austin said, "I was blessed beyond words." Steven added, "I kind of got the best of both worlds, for sure."

birth mom reunion, mother son fishing, healing through nature, second chances, heartwarming moments, adoption reunionMom hugging young sonRepresentative photo by Canva

Now 28, Steven is married and a father. He chose to name his child Riley, his birth name. For Austin, life has come full circle as she is now a proud grandmother of Riley.

Chris said, "I think the lesson we learned is that sometimes we create barriers where barriers don't need to be. And when we pull down those barriers, we really find love on the other side."

The whole documented story was uploaded on YouTube by CBS News and has garnered over 30,000 views so far. People have expressed their love for the adoptive family and have appreciated their special gesture towards Austin. @juliejulie1545 commented, "Speaks volumes of his adoptive parents and also the love of his natural mother to make the hardest decision on earth." @marialongoria8774 wrote, "Such good wonderful people. And Steven is one lucky kid. So much love."

Image Source: YouTube I @deeann424


Image Source: YouTube I @joanneweiss3864

This article originally appeared last year.

