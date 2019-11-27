GOOD

Phoenix is getting rid of its red-light camera system

Leo Shvedsky
11.27.19

The fifth-largest city in America is about to drop a traffic enforcement system that many people say is an infringement on civil liberties. By a 5-4 vote, the Phoenix City Council decided to not renew a contract with the company that has installed cameras at 12 different intersections throughout the city.

Since 2009, the camera system has generated more than $7 million in revenue for the city from an estimated 205,000 camera tickets. However, red light camera systems have fallen out of favor in a number of large American cities, including Los Angeles.

However, the system does have its supporters. An op-ed in the Arizona Republic notes that 132 people have been killed by red light runners over the past 10 years and argues that number will rise once the cameras are removed, particularly those placed at intersections near public schools. Of course, with red light fatalities on the rise across America, there's no hard evidence to indicate that red light cameras are a deterrent. In fact, most analysts say the rise in such accidents is due to the phenomenon of "distracted driving" aka people using their phones while driving.


A red light camera in Beaverton, Oregon via WikCommons

Related: In his first public speech since quitting Fox News, Shep Smith donates $500,000 to press freedom

Beyond the veiled threat of excessive government surveillance, red-light cameras are symbolic of another problem local governments face across the country: A greater demand for social services with an increasing unwillingness from taxpayers to pay for those services. America has one of the lowest federal tax rates in the world but we are simultaneously confused and outraged over why we don't have better educational systems, health care and infrastructure. Instead of addressing the challenges head-on, local governments have turned to parking tickets and various fee-based penalties like red-light cameras to circumvent the burden of balancing a clean and transparent budgeting process.


Photo by Frederik Trovatten.com on

Related: What happens when you combine a smart TV and a bed? You get this amazing hi-tech smart bed.

At the end of the day, everyone wants their streets to be safe and most people would prefer to avoid the feeling that "Big Brother Is Watching." So, how can we have safer streets while simultaneously protecting our civil liberties? The answer, of course, is to hold ourselves accountable by being better drivers, not allowing ourselves to be distracted by our phones and by obeying common-sense rules of the road. That's easier said than done but if people prefer the freedom of choice, they have to meet it at the proverbial intersection of personal responsibility. Red light cameras were created to address a problem but they alone cannot be the solution.

red light camera phoenix taxes arizona los angeles
Politics

Trump is baffled that the 100-year anniversary of women's suffrage didn't 'happen sooner'

via The White House / YouTube

Donald Trump has many comically over-the-top personality traits. One of them is his obsession with credit. He either attempts to take credit for things he didn't do or complains that no one is giving him credit for something he did do.

He claims to have come up with the word "fake." He took responsibility for a decades-long trend in aviation safety, "Since taking office I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation."

He even went so far as to claim that people in America are saying the phrase "Merry Christmas" only "because of our campaign."

Keep Reading Show less
trump gaffe trump narcissim trump takes credit treasury coin women right to vote CNN trump women's suffrage coin
Politics

What happens when you combine a smart TV and a bed? You get this amazing hi-tech smart bed.

Hi-Interiors

If you've ever wanted to turn your bedroom into a movie theater, you're in luck. Italian architect Fabio Vinella collaborated with furniture brand Hi-Interiors to create a "second generation smart-bed." The bed has a place for you to sleep, yes, but it also has a 70-inch theater screen, a built-in sound system, and invisible speakers. It's perfect for anyone who's really into the whole "Netflix and chill" thing.

The bed itself looks like something out of a Stanley Kubrick movie. It resembles a sleek, modern four-poster bed, but it has a giant screen at the foot. "The design of the HiCan and the new HiBed is a contemporary cocoon equipped with state-of-the-art technology for wellness, entertainment, and health monitoring that syncs seamlessly with your smart device," design firm Hi-Interiors said in a press release.

The Hi-Bed goes above and beyond your everyday tempur pedic. The fact that your bed is also your TV is the least of this bed's high-tech features. The voice-controlled bed also comes with dimmable lighting and motorized blackout curtains, allowing you to control the amount of light that enters into your sleep and/or TV watching experience.

Keep Reading Show less
high-tech furniture
Innovators

Men get increasingly stressed if their wives earn 'too much' money, study says

Photo by Vladimir Kudinov on Unsplash

The role of women in the workplace has been slowly evolving over the past 60 years. However, in the U.S. and around the globe, much progress remains incomplete in the quest toward equal opportunity and the eradication of sexism in our work, politics and culture. Consider a few glaring examples: Women still earn less than men for the same work, even the U.S. Women's Soccer Team made national headlines this year in their efforts to receive equal pay to their male counterparts. And in politics, more than half of men say they are still "uncomfortable" with the idea of being governed by an elected, female leader.

In some ways, it's a fascinating psychological question: Do men hold onto antiquated and outright sexist ideas because our cultural institutions lack true equality, or do those powerfully lingering sexist ideas maintain the gap in gender inequality at home and abroad?

Regardless of who or what is to blame, these antiquated ideas remain powerfully entrenched.

Keep Reading Show less
gender gender norms money marriage finance
Money

U.K. companies refusing to combat climate change could be removed from the stock market

John McDonnell/Creative Commons

"We need to ensure that companies are pulling their weight alongside government."

Call it a Labour of love for Planet Earth. John McDonnell, the Labour Party's Shadow Chancellor in the United Kingdom's Parliament, has proposed a bold new initiative that would require companies to do their part to help combat climate change.

Under the proposal, companies that aren't "pulling their weight" on environmental reforms could see their status in the London Stock Exchange threatened. McDonnell said the proposal was necessary to "ensure that companies are pulling their weight alongside government." The London Stock Exchange represents more than 2,000 companies from 60 nations and an estimated wealth of nearly $5 trillion U.S. dollars.

Keep Reading Show less
boris johnson brexit socialism stock market england climate change
The Planet

More than half of American men are uncomfortable with the idea of a female political leader

Official White House Photo by Sonya N. Hebert

This election cycle, six women threw their hat in the ring for president, but is their gender holding them back? Would Americans feel comfortable with a woman leading the free world? Based on the last election, the answer is a swift no. And a new study backs this up. The study found that only 49% of American men would feel very comfortable with a woman serving as the head of the government. By comparison, 59% of women said they would feel comfortable with a woman in charge.

The Reykjavik Index for Leadership, which measures attitude towards women leaders, evaluated the attitudes of those living in the G7 countries as well as Brazil, China, India, and Russia. 22,000 adults in those 11 countries were surveyed on their attitudes about female leadership in 22 different sectors, including government, fashion, technology, media, banking and finance, education, and childcare.

Only two countries, Canada and the U.K., had a majority of respondents say they would be more comfortable with a female head of state. Germany (which currently has a female Chancellor), Japan, and Russia were the countries least comfortable with a female head of state.

Keep Reading Show less
female president women president presidential race gender equality
Culture